Front Barnett Associates Continues to Hold Stake in Allstate (ALL); As Adobe (ADBE) Shares Rose, Shareholder Tiger Management Has Trimmed by $9.42 Million Its Stake

Tiger Management Llc decreased its stake in Adobe Inc (ADBE) by 37.58% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tiger Management Llc sold 35,400 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.38% with the market. The hedge fund held 58,800 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $15.67M, down from 94,200 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tiger Management Llc who had been investing in Adobe Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $150.10B market cap company. The stock increased 0.32% or $0.99 during the last trading session, reaching $308.59. About 847,842 shares traded. Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) has risen 16.13% since July 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.70% the S&P500. Some Historical ADBE News: 21/05/2018 – Adobe To Acquire Magento Commerce; 15/03/2018 – oneAudience Integrates Mobile-Driven Audiences in Adobe Analytics Cloud; 15/03/2018 – Adobe Systems 2Q EPS $1.17; 21/05/2018 – Permira Announces Sale of Magento Commerce to Adobe for US$1.68 B; 15/03/2018 – Adobe Achieves Record Revenue; 19/03/2018 – PRESS RELEASE – ENEL SELLS ENERGY FROM NEW US WIND FARM TO FACEBOOK AND ADOBE; 21/05/2018 – Adobe Buys Magento for $1.7 Billion to Boost Commerce Ambitions; 26/03/2018 – Wipro and Adobe Expand Partnership to Offer Enhanced Digital Services and Solutions; 26/03/2018 – WIPRO, ADOBE EXPAND PARTNERSHIP ON ENHANCED DIGITAL SERVICES; 15/03/2018 – ADOBE 1Q ADJ EPS $1.55, EST. $1.44

Front Barnett Associates Llc increased its stake in Allstate Corporation (ALL) by 131.42% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Front Barnett Associates Llc bought 3,250 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.59% with the market. The institutional investor held 5,723 shares of the property-casualty insurers company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $539,000, up from 2,473 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Front Barnett Associates Llc who had been investing in Allstate Corporation for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $34.03B market cap company. The stock increased 0.12% or $0.12 during the last trading session, reaching $103.27. About 448,047 shares traded. The Allstate Corporation (NYSE:ALL) has risen 0.03% since July 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 4.40% the S&P500. Some Historical ALL News: 25/04/2018 – SiteSpect Launches Visual Editor 2.0 to Empower Marketers without Coding Expertise; 19/04/2018 – ALLSTATE ESTIMATES MARCH CATASTROPHE LOSS AT $222M PRETAX; 15/03/2018 – American Red Cross of Central Oklahoma and The Allstate Foundation prepare residents for severe weather season; 17/05/2018 – ALLSTATE ESTIMATES APRIL CATASTROPHE LOSS AT $211M PRETAX; 01/05/2018 – Allstate 1Q Property-Liability Premiums Written $7.84B; 19/04/2018 – Allstate: Estimates First-Quarter Catastrophe Losses $361 Million Pretax, $285 Million After-Tax; 22/03/2018 – Fitch Affirms ‘A+’ IFS Ratings of Allstate Insurance Co; 22/03/2018 – Fitch: Rating Outlook on Allstate Insurance Ratings Is Stable; 06/04/2018 – A.M. Best Removes From Under Review With Positive Implications and Upgrades Issuer Credit Ratings of The Allstate Corporation; 20/04/2018 – DJ Allstate Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ALL)

Since January 24, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 7 insider sales for $96.39 million activity. 3,000 shares valued at $720,480 were sold by Lewnes Ann on Wednesday, January 30. Morris Donna sold $3.45 million worth of stock or 13,804 shares. The insider THOMPSON MATTHEW sold $10.19M. 30,000 shares valued at $7.39 million were sold by Rencher Bradley on Thursday, January 31. Shares for $6.00 million were sold by Parasnis Abhay on Wednesday, January 30.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.19 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.26, from 0.93 in 2018Q4.

Analysts await Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) to report earnings on September, 12. They expect $1.59 EPS, up 11.97% or $0.17 from last year’s $1.42 per share. ADBE’s profit will be $773.41M for 48.52 P/E if the $1.59 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.47 actual EPS reported by Adobe Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 8.16% EPS growth.

Tiger Management Llc, which manages about $799.15 million and $363.74 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Apollo Global Mgmt Llc (NYSE:APO) by 262,600 shares to 689,502 shares, valued at $19.48 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.93 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.19, from 0.74 in 2018Q4.