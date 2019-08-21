Front Barnett Associates Continues to Hold Holding in Allstate (ALL); Boys Arnold & Co Has Decreased Cvs Health (CVS) Holding as Stock Declined

Front Barnett Associates Llc increased its stake in Allstate Corporation (ALL) by 131.42% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Front Barnett Associates Llc bought 3,250 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.59% . The institutional investor held 5,723 shares of the property-casualty insurers company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $539,000, up from 2,473 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Front Barnett Associates Llc who had been investing in Allstate Corporation for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $34.20B market cap company. The stock increased 0.65% or $0.67 during the last trading session, reaching $103.89. About 749,457 shares traded. The Allstate Corporation (NYSE:ALL) has risen 13.54% since August 21, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.54% the S&P500. Some Historical ALL News: 17/05/2018 – ALLSTATE ESTIMATES APRIL CATASTROPHE LOSS AT $167M AFTER-TAX; 16/04/2018 – New Research Finds Americans Less Likely to Discuss Domestic Violence Today Than Four Years Ago, Despite Momentum of Women’s Movement; 16/04/2018 – New Research Finds Americans Less Likely to Discuss Domestic Violence Today Than Four Years Ago, Despite Momentum of Women’s Mo; 02/05/2018 – Allstate Earns a Spot on the 2018 Top 50 Companies List from DiversityInc; 22/03/2018 – Fitch Raises IFS Ratings of Allstate Life Insurance Co and Subsidiary Allstate Life Insurance Co of NY to ‘A+’; 01/05/2018 – Allstate 1Q Catastrophe Loss $361M; 23/05/2018 – Allstate Elevates Customer Service Through Artificial Intelligence; 17/05/2018 – Allstate April 2018 Catastrophe Loss Estimate $211 Million Pretax; 19/04/2018 – ALLSTATE CORP – ESTIMATED CATASTROPHE LOSSES FOR MARCH 2018 OF $175 MLN AFTER-TAX; 26/03/2018 – S&PGR Rates Allstate Sr. Unsec. Debt And Pref. Shares

Boys Arnold & Co Inc decreased its stake in Cvs Health Corp (CVS) by 7.94% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Boys Arnold & Co Inc sold 6,037 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.55% . The institutional investor held 69,958 shares of the medical and nursing services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.77M, down from 75,995 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Boys Arnold & Co Inc who had been investing in Cvs Health Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $80.18 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.15% or $0.09 during the last trading session, reaching $61.65. About 9.35 million shares traded or 10.02% up from the average. CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) has declined 17.14% since August 21, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.14% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.93 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.19, from 0.74 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 46 investors sold ALL shares while 272 reduced holdings. 91 funds opened positions while 206 raised stakes. 247.17 million shares or 1.73% less from 251.52 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Retirement Of Alabama stated it has 154,576 shares or 0.07% of all its holdings. Tradewinds Cap Ltd Com owns 1,045 shares for 0.04% of their portfolio. Counselors Inc invested in 0.09% or 22,774 shares. Her Majesty The Queen In Right Of The Province Of Alberta As Represented By Alberta Mgmt holds 122,500 shares or 0.11% of its portfolio. Employees Retirement Sys Of Texas has 0.19% invested in The Allstate Corporation (NYSE:ALL). Moreover, Covington Capital Mgmt has 0% invested in The Allstate Corporation (NYSE:ALL) for 543 shares. Moreover, Farmers Bank & Trust has 0.94% invested in The Allstate Corporation (NYSE:ALL). 2,376 are held by Interactive Financial. Ima Wealth owns 813 shares for 0.03% of their portfolio. Cornerstone Advsr, a Alabama-based fund reported 423,890 shares. 332 were reported by Whittier Company. Capital Fund reported 228,479 shares. Intact Management has 0.02% invested in The Allstate Corporation (NYSE:ALL) for 5,700 shares. Northwestern Mutual Wealth holds 7,291 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Hrt Fincl Llc, New York-based fund reported 3,807 shares.

Front Barnett Associates Llc, which manages about $703.04M and $620.95M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Fedex Corporation (NYSE:FDX) by 10,014 shares to 68,497 shares, valued at $12.43M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc (NYSE:TMO) by 1,578 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 141,928 shares, and cut its stake in American Express Co (NYSE:AXP).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.25 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.64, from 1.89 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 120 investors sold CVS shares while 415 reduced holdings. 126 funds opened positions while 543 raised stakes. 969.19 million shares or 6.06% less from 1.03 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. South Dakota Investment Council has invested 0.29% in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS). Utah Retirement System reported 242,605 shares stake. Cibc Fincl Bank Usa reported 0.07% of its portfolio in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS). Roundview Ltd Llc holds 14,432 shares or 0.18% of its portfolio. Tctc Ltd invested in 1.08% or 369,252 shares. Eqis Cap Management has 19,979 shares for 0.09% of their portfolio. North American Corporation accumulated 12,084 shares. Addenda Cap Inc stated it has 54,298 shares. Exchange Capital Management owns 0.42% invested in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) for 27,954 shares. Vanguard Group Inc invested in 0.21% or 101.20M shares. Los Angeles And Equity Research reported 0.08% in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS). 164,953 are held by Epoch Inv Prns. Cape Cod Five Cents Natl Bank, Massachusetts-based fund reported 6,754 shares. Ibm Retirement Fund owns 21,621 shares. 49,331 were reported by Advisory Services Net Ltd Limited Liability Company.

Boys Arnold & Co Inc, which manages about $1.02B and $667.96M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ishares Tr (MUB) by 11,353 shares to 77,189 shares, valued at $8.58M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ishares Tr (EFA) by 7,383 shares in the quarter, for a total of 179,369 shares, and has risen its stake in Ishares Tr (SUB).

Since March 1, 2019, it had 6 insider buys, and 0 insider sales for $1.68 million activity. $531,800 worth of stock was bought by BROWN C DAVID II on Monday, March 11. LUDWIG EDWARD J bought $233,080 worth of CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) on Friday, March 1. AGUIRRE FERNANDO bought $101,821 worth of stock or 1,900 shares.

