Frigate Ventures LP Upped Its Mack Cali Rlty (CLI) Position by $935,000; Keybank National Association Upped Its Holding in V F (VFC) as Share Value Rose

Frigate Ventures Lp increased its stake in Mack Cali Rlty Corp (CLI) by 97.7% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Frigate Ventures Lp bought 42,500 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.79% with the market. The institutional investor held 86,000 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.91M, up from 43,500 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Frigate Ventures Lp who had been investing in Mack Cali Rlty Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.12B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.80% or $0.19 during the last trading session, reaching $23.46. About 160,140 shares traded. Mack-Cali Realty Corporation (NYSE:CLI) has risen 27.09% since July 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 22.66% the S&P500. Some Historical CLI News: 06/04/2018 – Fitch Downgrades Mack-Cali’s IDR to ‘BB’; Outlook Stable; 02/05/2018 – Mack-Cali Realty 1Q FFO 35c/Shr; 15/03/2018 – Mack-Cali Realty Corporation Announces Addition of Michael J. DeMarco to Board of Directors and Enhancements to Corporate Governance; 02/05/2018 – Mack-Cali Realty 1Q EPS 45c; 02/05/2018 – MACK-CALI SEES FY CORE FFO/SHR $1.80 TO $1.90, EST. $1.83; 05/03/2018 – S&PGR Downgrades Mack-Cali Realty To ‘BB’; Outlook Negative; 06/04/2018 – MACK-CALI BB FROM BB+ BY FITCH; 02/05/2018 – MACK-CALI 1Q CORE FFO/SHR 50C, EST. 46C; 02/05/2018 – Mack-Cali Realty 1Q FFO 50c/Shr; 02/05/2018 – Mack-Cali Realty Sees FY FFO $1.80/Shr-FFO $1.90/Shr

Keybank National Association increased its stake in V F Corp (VFC) by 71.75% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Keybank National Association bought 54,630 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.88% with the market. The institutional investor held 130,769 shares of the apparel company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $11.37 million, up from 76,139 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Keybank National Association who had been investing in V F Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $34.91 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.10% or $0.98 during the last trading session, reaching $87.9. About 449,721 shares traded. V.F. Corporation (NYSE:VFC) has risen 16.91% since July 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.48% the S&P500. Some Historical VFC News: 14/03/2018 – VF CORP – TERMS OF AGREEMENT WERE NOT DISCLOSED; 04/05/2018 – VF CORP – GROSS MARGIN IS EXPECTED TO BE ABOUT 51 PCT FOR 2019; 04/05/2018 – VF Corp Transition Quarter Revenue $3.05B, Net $252.8M; 17/05/2018 – Moody’s Affirms Vf Holding Corp.’s (“Vertafore”) B3 Cfr On Dividend Recap, Outlook Stable; 14/03/2018 – VF REPORTS PACT TO BUY ALTRA FROM ICON HEALTH; 19/03/2018 – VF Corp: Nautica Deal Terms Undisclosed; 30/04/2018 – VF Corporation Completes the Sale of Its Nautica® Brand Business to Authentic Brands Group, LLC; 19/03/2018 – VF IN PACT TO SELL NAUTICA® BRAND BUSINESS TO AUTHENTIC BRANDS; 19/03/2018 – VF Corp. Inks Deal to Sell Nautica to Authentic Brands Group; 03/04/2018 – VF Corp: Icebreaker Brand Is Expected to Be Immediately Accretive to VF’s EPS

Investors sentiment increased to 1.13 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.20, from 0.93 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 19 investors sold CLI shares while 50 reduced holdings. 27 funds opened positions while 51 raised stakes. 74.68 million shares or 3.70% less from 77.56 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Eii Capital stated it has 0.13% of its portfolio in Mack-Cali Realty Corporation (NYSE:CLI). Arizona State Retirement invested 0.02% of its portfolio in Mack-Cali Realty Corporation (NYSE:CLI). Vanguard Grp Inc holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Mack-Cali Realty Corporation (NYSE:CLI) for 13.03M shares. Nuveen Asset Management Limited Liability Corp holds 0.05% of its portfolio in Mack-Cali Realty Corporation (NYSE:CLI) for 418,855 shares. New York State Teachers Retirement has invested 0.01% in Mack-Cali Realty Corporation (NYSE:CLI). Dimensional Fund Advsr Lp, Texas-based fund reported 1.40 million shares. Mason Street Limited Liability Com invested 0.02% of its portfolio in Mack-Cali Realty Corporation (NYSE:CLI). Barclays Public Limited Com holds 174,350 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Fmr Limited Liability Co holds 0% in Mack-Cali Realty Corporation (NYSE:CLI) or 1.15M shares. Kennedy Cap Mgmt Incorporated has 0.01% invested in Mack-Cali Realty Corporation (NYSE:CLI). Meeder Asset Inc reported 34,144 shares or 0.06% of all its holdings. Daiwa Grp Incorporated Inc owns 14,900 shares. Indexiq stated it has 0.04% of its portfolio in Mack-Cali Realty Corporation (NYSE:CLI). Fisher Asset Mngmt Limited Liability accumulated 327,467 shares. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board owns 0.02% invested in Mack-Cali Realty Corporation (NYSE:CLI) for 18,300 shares.

Frigate Ventures Lp, which manages about $326.98 million and $144.29 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Seanergy Maritime Hldgs Corp by 494,698 shares to 914,702 shares, valued at $3.75M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Keybank National Association, which manages about $16.81 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Spdr Gold Trust (GLD) by 6,458 shares to 83,074 shares, valued at $10.14 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ishares Tr (IWF) by 42,666 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 580,825 shares, and cut its stake in Canadian Natl Ry Co (NYSE:CNI).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.09 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.15, from 0.94 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 54 investors sold VFC shares while 238 reduced holdings. 91 funds opened positions while 227 raised stakes. 388.62 million shares or 1.79% less from 395.71 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. The Japan-based Sumitomo Mitsui Asset Mgmt has invested 0.03% in V.F. Corporation (NYSE:VFC). Brinker invested in 20,374 shares. Great Lakes Advsr Limited Liability Company owns 28,090 shares. 17,047 were reported by Naples Advsr Lc. 161,092 are held by Wallington Asset Management Limited Liability. Blackhill Cap reported 7,200 shares. Wedgewood Investors Pa accumulated 4,350 shares or 0.59% of the stock. 217,816 were reported by Friess Associates Limited Liability Corporation. Moreover, Maryland Capital Mgmt has 2.24% invested in V.F. Corporation (NYSE:VFC) for 208,182 shares. Wellington Mngmt Group Incorporated Limited Liability Partnership stated it has 8.55 million shares or 0.17% of all its holdings. Lipe And Dalton invested in 13,004 shares. Stone Ridge Asset Management Limited Liability stated it has 0.14% in V.F. Corporation (NYSE:VFC). Pension holds 438,016 shares or 0.15% of its portfolio. Manchester Cap Limited Liability Company reported 300 shares or 0% of all its holdings. California-based Parnassus Investments Ca has invested 2.48% in V.F. Corporation (NYSE:VFC).