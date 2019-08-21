Frigate Ventures LP Upped Brookfield Asset Mgmt (BAM) Stake; Intl Bus Machines (IBM) Stake Held by Lynch & Associates

Lynch & Associates increased its stake in Intl Bus Machines Corp (IBM) by 5.89% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lynch & Associates bought 2,492 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.46% . The institutional investor held 44,824 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.33M, up from 42,332 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lynch & Associates who had been investing in Intl Bus Machines Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $118.93 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.94% or $1.25 during the last trading session, reaching $134.25. About 2.69M shares traded. International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM) has risen 1.89% since August 21, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 1.89% the S&P500. Some Historical IBM News: 24/04/2018 – IBM Board Approves Increase In Quarterly Cash Dividend For The 23rd Consecutive Year; 18/04/2018 – International Business Machines Corp: Doc re 8-K; 12/04/2018 – CYBRIC and IBM Resilient Integrate to More Quickly Identify and Remediate Cyber Threats; 26/03/2018 – DailySource: Apple, IBM execs call for stiffer data rules. (USA TODAY) Video:; 24/04/2018 – IBM BOARD OKS BOOST IN QTRLY CASH DIV FOR 23RD CONSECUTIVE YEAR; 11/04/2018 – Bombora Named to List of Top SaaS Companies Following Customer, Staff and Revenue Growth; 17/04/2018 – IBM earnings beat: $2.45 per share, vs $2.42 expected EPS; 17/04/2018 – IBM Sales Buoyed by Weaker U.S. Dollar, Shift to New Businesses; 23/05/2018 – Global Human Resource Outsourcing Market Outlook to 2022 – Accenture, ADP, IBM, lnfosys, and Randstad are Leading the Market – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 17/04/2018 – IBM – ACTIONS “TO TRANFORM BUSINESS” DROVE PRETAX CHARGES OF ABOUT $610 MLN IN THE QTR, WITH MAJORITY OF THIS IN SG&A AND SOME IN COSTS – CONF CALL

Frigate Ventures Lp increased its stake in Brookfield Asset Mgmt Inc (BAM) by 47.29% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Frigate Ventures Lp bought 7,566 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.36% . The institutional investor held 23,566 shares of the building operators company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.10M, up from 16,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Frigate Ventures Lp who had been investing in Brookfield Asset Mgmt Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $51.89B market cap company. The stock increased 0.85% or $0.44 during the last trading session, reaching $51.94. About 1.36M shares traded. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:BAM) has risen 17.65% since August 21, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.65% the S&P500. Some Historical BAM News: 08/05/2018 – Correct: Brookfield Real Estate 1Q Cash Flow From Operations C$0.59/Share; 15/05/2018 – Brookfield Asset Management Buys New 1.1% Position in Oneok Inc; 08/03/2018 – Brookfield Residential Announces New $675 Million North American Unsecured Revolving Credit Facility; 15/05/2018 – Brookfield Asset Management Buys New 4.1% Position in SemGroup; 06/04/2018 – Brookfield Funds’ Monthly Distribution Declaration; 21/03/2018 – Brookfield Asset Will Have An Option to Acquire Another 24.9% Interest in Link Over Time; 26/03/2018 – BROOKFIELD & GGP REACH PACT ON BPY’S PURCHASE OF GGP; 21/03/2018 – Brookfield Asset Transaction Is Expected to Close During the Next Qtr; 20/03/2018 – Economy & Business: Canada’s Brookfield to sell bonds in Brazil to help fund pipeline -sources – SAO PAULO, March 20 (Reuters); 21/05/2018 – HEALTHSCOPE SAYS IT WON’T GIVE DUE DILIGENCE TO BGH, BROOKFIELD

More notable recent International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “This Day In Market History: IBM Launches First PC – Benzinga” on August 12, 2019, also Investorplace.com with their article: “Should Investors Sell IBM Stock? – Investorplace.com” published on August 06, 2019, Investorplace.com published: “IBM Stops Buybacks to Pay for Red Hat – Investorplace.com” on August 09, 2019. More interesting news about International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM) were released by: Investorplace.com and their article: “Red Hat Alone Wonâ€™t Be Enough to Save IBM Stock – Investorplace.com” published on August 07, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “IBM Counts On Red Hat For Cloud Growth – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: July 23, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.03 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.44, from 0.59 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 67 investors sold IBM shares while 524 reduced holdings. 142 funds opened positions while 468 raised stakes. 473.01 million shares or 9.66% less from 523.62 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Virginia Retirement Et Al holds 0.22% or 131,900 shares. Indiana Trust & Investment Mgmt Co holds 0.52% of its portfolio in International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM) for 7,135 shares. Tompkins Fin stated it has 0.71% of its portfolio in International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM). Stone Ridge Asset Mgmt Ltd Com owns 269,074 shares for 2.17% of their portfolio. Crestwood Advisors Ltd Liability Co stated it has 0.13% in International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM). United Cap Fincl Advisers Lc has invested 0.32% in International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM). Sns Fincl Group Ltd Liability Corporation invested 0.19% in International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM). Jones Cos Lllp holds 0% in International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM) or 4,143 shares. Alpha Cubed Investments Limited Company has 0.09% invested in International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM) for 5,231 shares. Excalibur Mngmt owns 8,102 shares or 1.08% of their US portfolio. Park Corporation Oh accumulated 46,111 shares. Keating Investment Counselors Incorporated owns 2,519 shares. Gabelli Funds Llc invested 0.03% in International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM). Beck Mack & Oliver Ltd Liability reported 11,013 shares. Cibc World Mkts Inc has invested 0.07% of its portfolio in International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM).

Frigate Ventures Lp, which manages about $326.98 million and $144.29 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Seanergy Maritime Hldgs Corp by 494,698 shares to 914,702 shares, valued at $3.75M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.