Frigate Ventures LP Trimmed Its Brookfield Asset Mgmt (BAM) Stake by $399,500 as Valuation Rose; Tudor Investment Et Al Has Trimmed Atricure (ATRC) Holding by $546,186

Tudor Investment Corp Et Al decreased its stake in Atricure Inc (ATRC) by 41.17% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al sold 18,834 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.42% . The hedge fund held 26,918 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $803,000, down from 45,752 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al who had been investing in Atricure Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.02B market cap company. The stock increased 0.98% or $0.25 during the last trading session, reaching $25.76. About 179,715 shares traded. AtriCure, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRC) has risen 16.15% since September 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 16.15% the S&P500. Some Historical ATRC News: 26/04/2018 – AtriCure 1Q Rev $47M; 02/04/2018 AtriCure Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 19/04/2018 – DJ AtriCure Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ATRC); 26/04/2018 – ATRICURE 1Q LOSS/SHR 31C, EST. LOSS/SHR 27C; 26/04/2018 – AtriCure 1Q Loss/Shr 31c; 26/04/2018 – ATRICURE 1Q REV. $47.0M, EST. $45.4M; 24/05/2018 – AtriCure Non-Deal Roadshow Scheduled By Northland for May. 31; 31/05/2018 – AtriCure at Non-Deal Roadshow Hosted By Northland Today; 26/04/2018 – ATRICURE ATRC.O SEES FY 2018 REVENUE ABOUT $190 MLN TO $196 MLN; 14/05/2018 – T Rowe Price Associates Buys New 4.3% Position in AtriCure

Frigate Ventures Lp decreased its stake in Brookfield Asset Mgmt Inc (BAM) by 36.07% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Frigate Ventures Lp sold 8,500 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.36% . The institutional investor held 15,066 shares of the building operators company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $720,000, down from 23,566 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Frigate Ventures Lp who had been investing in Brookfield Asset Mgmt Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $52.69 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.72% or $0.92 during the last trading session, reaching $52.71. About 804,308 shares traded. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:BAM) has risen 17.65% since September 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.65% the S&P500. Some Historical BAM News: 19/04/2018 – Brookfield Residential’s Stunning New Agave Neighborhood to Debut Soon at Spencer’s Crossing in Murrieta; 21/05/2018 – HEALTHSCOPE SAYS IT WON’T GIVE DUE DILIGENCE TO BGH, BROOKFIELD; 17/04/2018 – STARWOOD, BROOKFIELD, SUNSTONE ARE ALSO SAID TO CONSIDER BIDS; 20/03/2018 – Brookfield To Pick Up 25% Stake in LCM Partners Ltd; 07/05/2018 – Brookfield Residential’s New Neighborhood Debuts at Spencer’s Crossing in Murrieta; 18/05/2018 – BROOKFIELD ASSET MANAGEMENT TO BUY BACK UP TO 82.3M CLASS A SHR; 13/05/2018 – Healthscope Gets Rival Offer From Brookfield That Trumps BGH; 20/03/2018 – Brookfield Residential Introduces New Savannah Neighborhood, Coming Soon to Audie Murphy Ranch in Menifee; 27/03/2018 – Brookfield’s Deal for GGP Panned as Underpriced, Bad for Malls; 08/05/2018 – RGS Energy Awarded Solarize Campaign in Brookfield, Connecticut

Since September 12, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 insider sales for $12,430 activity.

Tudor Investment Corp Et Al, which manages about $21.89 billion and $3.51 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in La (NYSE:LZB) by 90,892 shares to 111,296 shares, valued at $3.41 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Nvidia Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA) by 29,064 shares in the quarter, for a total of 35,220 shares, and has risen its stake in Ringcentral Inc (NYSE:RNG).

Analysts await AtriCure, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRC) to report earnings on November, 7. They expect $-0.25 earnings per share, down 4.17% or $0.01 from last year’s $-0.24 per share. After $-0.17 actual earnings per share reported by AtriCure, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 47.06% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.74 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.10, from 1.84 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 18 investors sold ATRC shares while 29 reduced holdings. 22 funds opened positions while 60 raised stakes. 33.41 million shares or 3.89% more from 32.16 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. 9,587 were reported by Susquehanna Intll Llp. Fmr Lc has invested 0.02% of its portfolio in AtriCure, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRC). Federated Investors Inc Pa has 0% invested in AtriCure, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRC) for 356 shares. Loomis Sayles & Com Limited Partnership holds 0.05% in AtriCure, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRC) or 924,873 shares. Invesco holds 0% of its portfolio in AtriCure, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRC) for 382,256 shares. Endurant Cap Mngmt Lp invested in 2.58% or 219,038 shares. Neuberger Berman Group Ltd Liability Com owns 0.03% invested in AtriCure, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRC) for 724,606 shares. Quantbot Technologies Ltd Partnership holds 0.03% in AtriCure, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRC) or 8,500 shares. Paradigm Capital New York, a New York-based fund reported 67,200 shares. First Manhattan Commerce has 0% invested in AtriCure, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRC). Virginia Retirement Sys Et Al holds 0.01% or 17,900 shares. Td Asset Management Inc reported 0% in AtriCure, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRC). Natl Bank Of America De holds 0% of its portfolio in AtriCure, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRC) for 172,327 shares. 14,530 were accumulated by Commerce Bancorporation. Tudor Inv Et Al holds 26,918 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio.

