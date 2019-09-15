Frigate Ventures LP Trimmed Brookfield Asset Mgmt (BAM) Stake by $399,500; Share Value Rose; Discover Finl Svcs (DFS) Share Price Rose While Convergence Investment Partners Raised Position by $1.75 Million

Frigate Ventures Lp decreased its stake in Brookfield Asset Mgmt Inc (BAM) by 36.07% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Frigate Ventures Lp sold 8,500 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.36% . The institutional investor held 15,066 shares of the building operators company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $720,000, down from 23,566 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Frigate Ventures Lp who had been investing in Brookfield Asset Mgmt Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $53.47B market cap company. The stock increased 0.04% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $53.63. About 1.10 million shares traded. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:BAM) has risen 17.65% since September 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.65% the S&P500. Some Historical BAM News: 31/03/2018 – MEDIA-Brookfield eyes German investments – CEO in Welt am Sonntag; 18/04/2018 – GrafTech IPO nets Brookfield smaller-than-expected windfall; 11/04/2018 – GGP Shareholders File Lawsuit to Block Brookfield Merger; 18/05/2018 – BROOKFIELD ASSET MANAGEMENT – WILL ENTER INTO AUTOMATIC PURCHASE PLAN ON OR ABOUT WEEK OF JUNE 25 IN RELATION TO NORMAL COURSE ISSUER BID; 21/05/2018 – HEALTHSCOPE SAYS IT WON’T GIVE DUE DILIGENCE TO BGH, BROOKFIELD; 20/03/2018 – BROOKFIELD IS SAID TO SELL BONDS IN BRAZIL TO FUND; 21/05/2018 – HEALTHSCOPE LTD – DECIDED NOT TO PROVIDE DUE DILIGENCE ACCESS TO EITHER BGH – AUSTRALIANSUPER CONSORTIUM OR BROOKFIELD; 02/05/2018 – Mall Owner GGP Had No Rival Bids Before Reaching Brookfield Deal; 07/03/2018 BROOKFIELD REAL ESTATE SERVICES INC. REPORTS ANNUAL RESULTS AND MONTHLY DIVIDEND; 21/03/2018 – GLP, Brookfield Join Hands to Target Rooftop Solar in China

Convergence Investment Partners Llc increased its stake in Discover Finl Svcs (DFS) by 104.27% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Convergence Investment Partners Llc bought 22,708 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.65% . The institutional investor held 44,486 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $3.45M, up from 21,778 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Convergence Investment Partners Llc who had been investing in Discover Finl Svcs for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $26.98 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.33% or $0.28 during the last trading session, reaching $84.78. About 1.48 million shares traded. Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) has risen 24.81% since September 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.81% the S&P500. Some Historical DFS News: 06/03/2018 Sportito Becomes First DFS Provider to Launch Chatbot; 15/05/2018 – Discover Financial Presenting at Barclays Conference Tomorrow; 28/03/2018 – DFS Furniture Sitting pretty; 26/04/2018 – Discover Financial Tops EPS Views — Earnings Review; 22/03/2018 – NY Insur Dept: DFS Announces New Agreement with Fourth Major Insurer to Protect New York Drivers from Unfairly Discriminatory; 16/04/2018 – NY Insur Dept: DFS Superintendent Vullo Issues Consumer Alert Regarding Rent-To-Own and Land Installment Contracts; 15/03/2018 – DISCOVER FINANCIAL SERVICES – CREDIT CARD CHARGE-OFF RATE 2.19 PCT AT FEBRUARY END VS 2.17 PCT AT JANUARY END; 26/04/2018 – DISCOVER FINANCIAL SERVICES – QTRLY NET INTEREST INCOME $2,100 MLN VS $1,892 MLN REPORTED LAST YEAR; 26/04/2018 – DISCOVER FINANCIAL SERVICES – QTRLY PROVISION FOR LOAN LOSSES $751 MLN VS $586 MLN; 17/05/2018 – NY DFS:PAXOS TRUST CAN OFFER BANKCHAIN PRECIOUS METALS PLATFORM

More notable recent Brookfield Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:BAM) news were published by: Fool.ca which released: “3 Stocks to Own for 30 Years – The Motley Fool Canada” on August 30, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Better Buy: Brookfield Asset Management vs. Cheniere Energy – Nasdaq” published on September 01, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Brookfield Business Partners: The Risk Moves Up Another Notch – Seeking Alpha” on September 04, 2019. More interesting news about Brookfield Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:BAM) were released by: Fool.ca and their article: “5 Stocks to Start Your TFSA Retirement Portfolio – The Motley Fool Canada” published on September 06, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “BAM seeks delisting of shares from Euronext Amsterdam – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: August 30, 2019.

Convergence Investment Partners Llc, which manages about $492.68 million and $413.87 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Brinker Intl Inc (NYSE:EAT) by 34,848 shares to 22,368 shares, valued at $880,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Innoviva Inc by 30,474 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 17,733 shares, and cut its stake in Zions Bancorporation N A (NASDAQ:ZION).