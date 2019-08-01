Frigate Ventures LP Stake in Brookfield Asset Mgmt (BAM) Has Lifted by $348,036; Redmond Asset Management Holding in Applied Matls Com (AMAT) Has Increased as Stock Rose

Frigate Ventures Lp increased its stake in Brookfield Asset Mgmt Inc (BAM) by 47.29% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Frigate Ventures Lp bought 7,566 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.36% . The institutional investor held 23,566 shares of the building operators company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.10 million, up from 16,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Frigate Ventures Lp who had been investing in Brookfield Asset Mgmt Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $48.89 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.39% or $0.19 during the last trading session, reaching $49. About 2.61 million shares traded or 93.01% up from the average. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:BAM) has risen 17.65% since August 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.65% the S&P500. Some Historical BAM News: 18/05/2018 – Yahoo! Finance: Brookfield in talks to acquire stake in Kushner-owned Manhattan tower; 21/03/2018 – LCM PARTNERS SAYS BROOKFIELD WILL ACQUIRE A 25% STRATEGIC INTEREST IN LINK FINANCIAL GROUP; 24/04/2018 – Brookfield’s New Venture-Capital Unit Eyes Real-Estate Tech Startups; 13/03/2018 – Brookfield Is Said to Sell Stake in Toronto Bay Adelaide Centre; 10/05/2018 – Brookfield Asset 1Q FFO $1.16/Shr; 22/03/2018 – Newport Capital Partners acquires prominent retail center in Brookfield, Wl; 21/03/2018 – Brookfield Asset Transaction Is Expected to Close During the Next Qtr; 15/05/2018 – Brookfield Asset Mgmt Inc. Exits Position in American Campus; 21/03/2018 – Rigzone: Sources: Canada’s Brookfield To Sell Bonds In Brazil To Help Fund Pipeline; 15/03/2018 – S&PGR Rts Brookfield Residential Properties’ Prpsd Sr Nts ‘B+’

Redmond Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Applied Matls Inc Com (AMAT) by 36.16% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Redmond Asset Management Llc bought 10,798 shares as the company’s stock rose 13.81% . The institutional investor held 40,660 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.61 million, up from 29,862 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Redmond Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Applied Matls Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $46.22 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.68% or $1.36 during the last trading session, reaching $49.37. About 8.33 million shares traded. Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) has risen 3.05% since August 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.05% the S&P500. Some Historical AMAT News: 18/05/2018 – Tech Today: Square Unzettled, Debating AMAT, Google’s 60 Minutes — Barron’s Blog; 16/05/2018 – Applied Materials at AllianceBernstein Conference May 30; 26/03/2018 – APPLIED MATERIALS INC AMAT.O : INSTINET RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $70 FROM $65; 30/04/2018 – Delaware US Growth Adds Applied Materials, Exits Celgene

Investors sentiment increased to 1.1 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.31, from 0.79 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 44 investors sold AMAT shares while 263 reduced holdings. 107 funds opened positions while 232 raised stakes. 702.46 million shares or 2.06% less from 717.25 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 302,227 were reported by Cap Va. Retail Bank Of Nova Scotia stated it has 0.03% in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT). Allsquare Wealth Management Limited Liability has invested 0.01% in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT). Dnb Asset Mgmt As holds 109,042 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Norinchukin Comml Bank The, a Japan-based fund reported 182,905 shares. Private Capital Advisors Incorporated reported 2.29% of its portfolio in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT). Advisors Asset Inc has invested 0.04% in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT). Benjamin F Edwards And invested 0.01% in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT). Horan Cap Ltd holds 785 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. Natixis LP invested in 91,222 shares. American Assets Management Ltd Liability Co reported 10,000 shares or 0.06% of all its holdings. Parametric Assocs Ltd reported 3.34M shares. Old Second Financial Bank Of Aurora stated it has 0% in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT). New York State Teachers Retirement holds 0.14% or 1.40 million shares in its portfolio. Adage Cap Group Limited Liability Com holds 0.1% or 1.04 million shares in its portfolio.

Redmond Asset Management Llc, which manages about $222.44 million and $229.91 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Markel Corp Holding Co (NYSE:MKL) by 656 shares to 5,478 shares, valued at $5.46M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Stryker Corp (NYSE:SYK) by 1,999 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 12,092 shares, and cut its stake in Sensata Technologies Hldng Plc Shs.