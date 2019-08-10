Frigate Ventures LP Position in Argan (AGX) Upped by $2.47 Million; Service Now (NOW) Shareholder Jasper Ridge Partners LP Has Upped Stake by $11.53 Million

Frigate Ventures Lp increased its stake in Argan Inc (AGX) by 115.96% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Frigate Ventures Lp bought 50,309 shares as the company’s stock declined 14.47% . The institutional investor held 93,694 shares of the basic industries company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.68M, up from 43,385 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Frigate Ventures Lp who had been investing in Argan Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $615.64M market cap company. The stock decreased 0.05% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $39.38. About 71,549 shares traded. Argan, Inc. (NYSE:AGX) has risen 7.02% since August 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 7.02% the S&P500. Some Historical AGX News: 11/04/2018 – Argan Declares 25c Quarterly Div, a Change From Previous Practice of Annual Dividend; 27/03/2018 Gemma Power Systems finalizes EPC Contract for a 475 MW Power Project in North Carolina; 11/04/2018 – Argan 4Q Rev $169.6M; 11/04/2018 – Argan 4Q EPS 45c; 28/03/2018 – Argan Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 03/04/2018 – ARGAN SA ARGAN.PA – CONFIRMS TARGET OF EUR 83 MLN RENTAL REVENUE IN 2018; 11/04/2018 – Argan Declares Dividend of 25c; 11/04/2018 – ARGAN INC QTRLY SHR $0.45; 22/04/2018 – DJ Argan Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (AGX); 12/04/2018 – Argan Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals

Jasper Ridge Partners Lp increased its stake in Service Now Inc (NOW) by 130.61% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Jasper Ridge Partners Lp bought 46,856 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.59% . The hedge fund held 82,730 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $20.39 million, up from 35,874 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Jasper Ridge Partners Lp who had been investing in Service Now Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $49.47B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.23% or $3.29 during the last trading session, reaching $263.82. About 887,112 shares traded. ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) has risen 55.13% since August 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 55.13% the S&P500. Some Historical NOW News: 25/04/2018 – SERVICENOW SEES 2Q SUBSCRIPTION REV. $568M-$573M; 18/04/2018 – Mass Transit Mag: Bay Area’s 511 Service Now Available on Amazon Alexa Devices; 03/05/2018 – SERVICENOW INC – AGREED TO ACQUIRE PARLO, IN AN ALL-CASH TRANSACTION EXPECTED TO CLOSE THIS MONTH; 25/04/2018 – TECHNOLOGY EXECUTIVE DENNIS WOODSIDE JOINS SERVICENOW BOARD; 07/05/2018 – ServiceChannel Announces Solution Integration at ServiceNow Knowledge18; 25/04/2018 – TECHNOLOGY EXECUTIVE DENNIS WOODSIDE JOINS SERVICENOW BOARD OF DIRECTORS; COMPANY FOUNDER FRED LUDDY TO BECOME NEW BOARD CHAIR; 25/04/2018 – ServiceNow: Fred Luddy to Be New Board Chair; 07/03/2018 – DocuSign picks banks for potential IPO in April; 06/03/2018 – Totango’s Zoe Application Now® Certified in the ServiceNow® Store; 25/04/2018 – SERVICENOW INC SEES FY2018 SUBSCRIPTION GAAP REVENUES $2,400 MLN – $2,415 MLN

Investors sentiment increased to 1.4 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.30, from 1.1 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 51 investors sold NOW shares while 157 reduced holdings. 106 funds opened positions while 186 raised stakes. 185.90 million shares or 7.95% more from 172.22 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. California Public Employees Retirement Systems holds 0.09% or 311,692 shares. Andra Ap holds 23,400 shares. Caprock invested in 0.05% or 996 shares. Raymond James Tru Na has invested 0.06% in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW). Night Owl Cap Mgmt Limited Com has invested 4.06% in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW). Cwm Ltd Limited Liability Company owns 304 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Manufacturers Life Insurance The has 0% invested in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) for 5,245 shares. Morgan Stanley, New York-based fund reported 9.57M shares. Waddell Reed Fincl Incorporated accumulated 686,006 shares or 0.42% of the stock. Washington-based Parametric Portfolio Associate Lc has invested 0.08% in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW). Nicholas Inv Prtnrs Limited Partnership accumulated 22,136 shares. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement Systems accumulated 249,808 shares. Friess Lc has invested 1.57% of its portfolio in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW). Sei Invs invested 0.08% in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW). Stifel stated it has 43,520 shares or 0.03% of all its holdings.

More notable recent ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Here’s Why I Think VMware (NYSE:VMW) Might Deserve Your Attention Today – Yahoo Finance” on July 15, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “The Street Is Mostly Bullish On ServiceNow – Benzinga” published on July 25, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Should You Think About Buying Independence Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:IRT) Now? – Yahoo Finance” on July 25, 2019. More interesting news about ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Is There Now An Opportunity In Urban Edge Properties (NYSE:UE)? – Yahoo Finance” published on July 26, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Is Now An Opportune Moment To Examine Knoll, Inc. (NYSE:KNL)? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 30, 2019.

Jasper Ridge Partners Lp, which manages about $10.88 billion and $2.35 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Alphabet Inc by 57,243 shares to 185 shares, valued at $218,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Since February 11, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 1 sale for $468,369 activity. The insider LUDDY FREDERIC B sold 22,000 shares worth $5.06 million.