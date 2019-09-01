Frigate Ventures LP Increases Stake in Mack Cali Rlty (CLI); As Celgene (CELG) Share Price Declined, First Allied Advisory Services Decreased Position

Frigate Ventures Lp increased its stake in Mack Cali Rlty Corp (CLI) by 97.7% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Frigate Ventures Lp bought 42,500 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.84% . The institutional investor held 86,000 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.91 million, up from 43,500 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Frigate Ventures Lp who had been investing in Mack Cali Rlty Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.83 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.15% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $20.37. About 505,559 shares traded or 14.37% up from the average. Mack-Cali Realty Corporation (NYSE:CLI) has risen 22.89% since September 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 22.89% the S&P500. Some Historical CLI News: 15/03/2018 – Mack-Cali Realty Adds of Michael J. DeMarco to Board of Directors; 23/04/2018 – DJ Mack-Cali Realty Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CLI); 02/05/2018 – Mack-Cali Realty 1Q Rev $139M; 28/03/2018 – Mack-Cali Non-Deal Roadshow Scheduled By SunTrust for Apr. 4; 02/05/2018 – MACK-CALI 1Q CORE FFO/SHR 50C, EST. 46C; 05/03/2018 – S&PGR Downgrades Mack-Cali Realty To ‘BB’; Outlook Negative; 02/05/2018 – MACK-CALI SEES FY CORE FFO/SHR $1.80 TO $1.90, EST. $1.83; 02/05/2018 – Mack-Cali Realty Sees FY EPS 60c-EPS 70c; 02/05/2018 – Mack-Cali Realty 1Q Net $50.7M; 14/03/2018 – Mack-Cali Realty Corporation Declares Quarterly Cash Dividend

First Allied Advisory Services Inc decreased its stake in Celgene Corp (CELG) by 12.09% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. First Allied Advisory Services Inc analyzed 11,638 shares as the company's stock declined 3.33% . The institutional investor held 84,604 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.97 million, down from 96,242 at the end of the previous reported quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc who had been investing in Celgene Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish on the $68.88 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.32% or $0.31 during the last trading session, reaching $96.8. About 2.66M shares traded. Celgene Corporation (NASDAQ:CELG) has risen 3.32% since September 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.32% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.13 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.20, from 0.93 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 19 investors sold CLI shares while 50 reduced holdings. 27 funds opened positions while 51 raised stakes. 74.68 million shares or 3.70% less from 77.56 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. California-based Wells Fargo & Company Mn has invested 0% in Mack-Cali Realty Corporation (NYSE:CLI). Cornerstone Advsr has 0% invested in Mack-Cali Realty Corporation (NYSE:CLI) for 75 shares. Credit Suisse Ag holds 177,524 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Ing Groep Nv reported 13,841 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund holds 35,667 shares. Kbc Nv holds 0% of its portfolio in Mack-Cali Realty Corporation (NYSE:CLI) for 1,377 shares. Northern Tru holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Mack-Cali Realty Corporation (NYSE:CLI) for 2.44 million shares. State Treasurer State Of Michigan accumulated 32,200 shares. 83,688 were accumulated by Teachers Ins And Annuity Association Of America. Swiss National Bank stated it has 0% in Mack-Cali Realty Corporation (NYSE:CLI). The Florida-based Voloridge Mngmt Limited Com has invested 0.01% in Mack-Cali Realty Corporation (NYSE:CLI). Bnp Paribas Arbitrage reported 38,761 shares stake. Cbre Clarion Limited Company holds 0.02% or 50,000 shares in its portfolio. Cacti Asset Lc stated it has 0.04% in Mack-Cali Realty Corporation (NYSE:CLI). Fisher Asset Mngmt Limited Liability Corporation accumulated 0.01% or 327,467 shares.

Frigate Ventures Lp, which manages about $326.98M and $144.29 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Seanergy Maritime Hldgs Corp by 494,698 shares to 914,702 shares, valued at $3.75M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Since June 19, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 insider sales for $47,893 activity.

First Allied Advisory Services Inc, which manages about $4.57 billion and $2.92B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Spdr Series Trust (SDY) by 28,413 shares to 84,796 shares, valued at $8.43M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Schwab Strategic Tr (SCHV) by 5,715 shares in the quarter, for a total of 121,635 shares, and has risen its stake in Cvs Health Corp (NYSE:CVS).