Frigate Ventures LP Increases Position in Argan (AGX); As Fate Therapeutics (FATE) Valuation Rose, Point72 Asset Management LP Raised by $1.87 Million Its Position

Frigate Ventures Lp increased its stake in Argan Inc (AGX) by 12.59% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Frigate Ventures Lp bought 11,794 shares as the company’s stock declined 14.47% . The institutional investor held 105,488 shares of the basic industries company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $4.28 million, up from 93,694 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Frigate Ventures Lp who had been investing in Argan Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $630.34 million market cap company. The stock decreased 2.61% or $1.08 during the last trading session, reaching $40.32. About 72,610 shares traded. Argan, Inc. (NYSE:AGX) has risen 7.02% since September 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 7.02% the S&P500. Some Historical AGX News: 29/05/2018 – ARGAN SA ARGAN.PA SAYS CASINO CHOOSES ARGAN TO DEVELOP ITS NEW E-COMMERCE WAREHOUSE IN FLEURY-MEROGIS; 11/04/2018 – Argan Declares 25c Quarterly Div, a Change From Previous Practice of Annual Dividend; 11/04/2018 – Argan 4Q EPS 45c; 03/04/2018 – ARGAN SA ARGAN.PA – CONFIRMS TARGET OF EUR 83 MLN RENTAL REVENUE IN 2018; 11/04/2018 – ARGAN INC QTRLY SHR $0.45; 22/04/2018 – DJ Argan Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (AGX); 27/03/2018 Gemma Power Systems finalizes EPC Contract for a 475 MW Power Project in North Carolina; 11/04/2018 – Argan 4Q Rev $169.6M; 28/03/2018 – Argan Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 12/04/2018 – Argan Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals

Point72 Asset Management Lp increased its stake in Fate Therapeutics Inc (FATE) by 18.7% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Point72 Asset Management Lp bought 93,500 shares as the company’s stock rose 35.11% . The hedge fund held 593,500 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $12.05 million, up from 500,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Point72 Asset Management Lp who had been investing in Fate Therapeutics Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.13 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.06% or $0.35 during the last trading session, reaching $17.34. About 535,083 shares traded. Fate Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FATE) has risen 152.00% since September 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 152.00% the S&P500. Some Historical FATE News: 05/03/2018 – FATE THERAPEUTICS SEES FT500 IND FILING IN FIRST HALF 2018; 06/03/2018 – FATE THERAPEUTICS INC FATE.O : WEDBUSH RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $19 FROM $10; 16/04/2018 – Fate Therapeutics Announces Off-the-Shelf CAR T-cell Cancer Immunotherapy to be Featured at 2018 AACR Annual Meeting Press Prog; 05/03/2018 Fate Therapeutics 4Q Loss/Shr 29c; 05/03/2018 – FATE THERAPEUTICS INC QTRLY SHR LOSS $0.29; 19/03/2018 – FATE THERAPEUTICS REPORTS NO EVENTS OF CANCER RELAPSE; 10/05/2018 – Invus Public Equities Advisors Buys 1.6% of Fate Therapeutics; 19/03/2018 – FATE THERAPEUTICS REPORTS ADDED CLINICAL DATA FROM PHASE 1 STAG; 06/03/2018 – FATE THERAPEUTICS INC FATE.O : H. C. WAINWRIGHT RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $12; 06/03/2018 – FATE THERAPEUTICS INC FATE.O : LEERINK RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $16 FROM $11

Since September 16, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 insider sales for $15.00 million activity.