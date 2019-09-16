Frigate Ventures LP Increases Holding in Argan (AGX); Verizon Communications (VZ) Stock Declined While Old Dominion Capital Management Has Lifted Its Stake

Old Dominion Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Verizon Communications Inc (VZ) by 6.15% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Old Dominion Capital Management Inc bought 5,360 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.21% . The institutional investor held 92,530 shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $5.29 million, up from 87,170 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Old Dominion Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Verizon Communications Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $247.15 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.33% or $0.2 during the last trading session, reaching $59.76. About 5.04 million shares traded. Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) has risen 5.30% since September 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 5.30% the S&P500. Some Historical VZ News: 10/04/2018 – Fractus Files Patent Infringement Suit Against Telecom Giants AT&T, Verizon, T-Mobile and Sprint; 13/03/2018 – “While it does not enjoy the scale economics of AT&T and Verizon, it enjoys the advantage of having the superior position of growth as it takes continuous share,” McCormack wrote; 30/04/2018 – T-Mobile wanted to buy Straight Path last year, but it bowed out early after AT&T and Verizon bid up the company; 15/05/2018 – Verizon was previously reported to have made an offer for the Fox assets, but ultimately lost out to Disney; 06/03/2018 – Indonesia says it blocks services on blogging site Tumblr over pornography; 24/04/2018 – VERIZON CFO: $234M IN 1Q CONNECTED VEHICLE REVENUE; 30/05/2018 – VERIZON IS SAID TO BE EXCLUSIVE U.S. CARRIER FOR PIXEL PHONES; 15/05/2018 – Verizon CEO says the company has ‘no interest’ in being a traditional TV network; 09/05/2018 – Verizon Presenting at Conference May 14; 24/04/2018 – VERIZON – EXPECTS SERVICE REVENUE GROWTH ON A GAAP REPORTED BASIS TO TURN POSITIVE BY END OF 2018

Frigate Ventures Lp increased its stake in Argan Inc (AGX) by 12.59% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Frigate Ventures Lp bought 11,794 shares as the company’s stock declined 14.47% . The institutional investor held 105,488 shares of the basic industries company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $4.28M, up from 93,694 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Frigate Ventures Lp who had been investing in Argan Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $667.62M market cap company. The stock decreased 1.15% or $0.49 during the last trading session, reaching $42.71. About 63,046 shares traded. Argan, Inc. (NYSE:AGX) has risen 7.02% since September 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 7.02% the S&P500. Some Historical AGX News: 29/05/2018 – ARGAN SA ARGAN.PA SAYS CASINO CHOOSES ARGAN TO DEVELOP ITS NEW E-COMMERCE WAREHOUSE IN FLEURY-MEROGIS; 11/04/2018 – Argan 4Q EPS 45c; 12/04/2018 – Argan Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 11/04/2018 – Argan 4Q Rev $169.6M; 03/04/2018 – ARGAN SA ARGAN.PA – CONFIRMS TARGET OF EUR 83 MLN RENTAL REVENUE IN 2018; 22/04/2018 – DJ Argan Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (AGX); 11/04/2018 – Argan Declares Dividend of 25c; 11/04/2018 – Argan Declares 25c Quarterly Div, a Change From Previous Practice of Annual Dividend; 24/05/2018 – Gemma Power Systems, LLC Completes 475 MW Power Project in Ohio; 11/04/2018 – ARGAN INC – PROJECT BACKLOG WAS $379 MLN AS OF JANUARY 31, 2018, DOWN FROM $1.0 BLN AT END OF PRIOR YEAR

Investors sentiment increased to 1.26 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.04, from 1.22 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 50 investors sold VZ shares while 575 reduced holdings. 119 funds opened positions while 669 raised stakes. 2.61 billion shares or 0.05% less from 2.61 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported.

