Frigate Ventures LP Increased Its Position in Mack Cali Rlty (CLI) by $935,000; Air Prods And Chems (APD) Share Price Rose While Montag & Caldwell Lowered Holding

Montag & Caldwell Llc decreased its stake in Air Prods And Chems Inc (APD) by 8.36% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Montag & Caldwell Llc sold 22,811 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.92% . The institutional investor held 250,195 shares of the basic industries company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $47.78M, down from 273,006 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Montag & Caldwell Llc who had been investing in Air Prods And Chems Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $50.38B market cap company. The stock increased 1.29% or $2.91 during the last trading session, reaching $228.64. About 510,051 shares traded. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) has risen 41.58% since August 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 41.58% the S&P500. Some Historical APD News: 05/05/2018 – Air Products Supplies Industrial Gases for NASA’s lnSight Launch to Mars; 26/04/2018 – AIR PRODUCTS SAYS LU’AN TO ADD 25C TO FY 2019 EPS; 02/05/2018 – Air Products Will Host MidAtlantic Rubber and Plastics Group’s Spring Technical Meeting; 26/04/2018 – Air Products & Chemicals 2Q EPS $1.89; 14/05/2018 – Air Products Presenting at Goldman Sachs Conference Tomorrow; 23/05/2018 – EVONIK CEO SAYS INTEGRATION OF AIR PRODUCTS UNIT GOING QUICKLY; 16/04/2018 – Air Products Announces North America Price Increase for Liquid Argon; 24/04/2018 – AIRBUS CEO: NEXT FIGHTER PLATFORM WILL BE RANGE OF AIR-PRODUCTS; 07/05/2018 – Air Products Completes Acquisition of Shell’s Coal Gasification Technology/Patents, and Forms Strategic Alliance with Shell for; 07/05/2018 – Air Products Completes Acquisition of Shell’s Coal Gasification Technology/Patents, and Forms Strategic Alliance with Shell for Liquids (Residue) Gasification for Refineries

Frigate Ventures Lp increased its stake in Mack Cali Rlty Corp (CLI) by 97.7% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Frigate Ventures Lp bought 42,500 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.84% . The institutional investor held 86,000 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.91M, up from 43,500 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Frigate Ventures Lp who had been investing in Mack Cali Rlty Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.87B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.73% or $0.37 during the last trading session, reaching $21.03. About 490,733 shares traded or 12.00% up from the average. Mack-Cali Realty Corporation (NYSE:CLI) has risen 22.89% since August 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 22.89% the S&P500. Some Historical CLI News: 30/04/2018 – Roseland Kicks Off Leasing for Beacon Collection, Luxury Apartments at Portside at East Pier in East Boston; 15/03/2018 – Mack-Cali Realty Corporation Announces Addition of Michael J. DeMarco to Board of Directors and Enhancements to Corporate Gover; 15/03/2018 – MACK-CALI REALTY CORP – DEMARCO’S ADDITION TO BOARD EXPANDED TOTAL NUMBER OF MEMBERS FROM NINE TO TEN; 15/03/2018 – Mack-Cali Realty Adds of Michael J. DeMarco to Board of Directors; 23/04/2018 – DJ Mack-Cali Realty Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CLI); 05/03/2018 – S&PGR Downgrades Mack-Cali Realty To ‘BB’; Outlook Negative; 03/04/2018 – Mack-Cali at Non-Deal Roadshow Hosted By SunTrust Today; 02/05/2018 – Mack-Cali Realty Sees FY FFO $1.80/Shr-FFO $1.90/Shr; 02/05/2018 – Mack-Cali Realty 1Q Rev $139M; 02/05/2018 – Mack-Cali Realty 1Q Net $50.7M

Since July 26, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 sales for $4.54 million activity.

Analysts await Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) to report earnings on November, 5. They expect $2.30 earnings per share, up 15.00% or $0.30 from last year’s $2 per share. APD’s profit will be $506.82 million for 24.85 P/E if the $2.30 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.17 actual earnings per share reported by Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 5.99% EPS growth.

Montag & Caldwell Llc, which manages about $14.22 billion and $1.92B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Booking Holdings Inc. by 3,540 shares to 31,917 shares, valued at $55.69M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Frigate Ventures Lp, which manages about $326.98M and $144.29M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Seanergy Maritime Hldgs Corp by 494,698 shares to 914,702 shares, valued at $3.75 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

