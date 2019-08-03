Frigate Ventures LP Increased Holding in Mack Cali Rlty (CLI); Twin Capital Management Holding in Pfizer Com (PFE) Cut as Market Value Declined

Frigate Ventures Lp increased its stake in Mack Cali Rlty Corp (CLI) by 97.7% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Frigate Ventures Lp bought 42,500 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.84% . The institutional investor held 86,000 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.91M, up from 43,500 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Frigate Ventures Lp who had been investing in Mack Cali Rlty Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.11B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.81% or $0.19 during the last trading session, reaching $23.35. About 191,784 shares traded. Mack-Cali Realty Corporation (NYSE:CLI) has risen 22.89% since August 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 22.89% the S&P500. Some Historical CLI News: 02/05/2018 – Mack-Cali Realty 1Q FFO 35c/Shr; 28/03/2018 – Mack-Cali Non-Deal Roadshow Scheduled By SunTrust for Apr. 4; 27/03/2018 – Roseland Launches Residential Leasing at Signature Place in Morris Plains, N.J; 14/03/2018 – Mack-Cali Realty Corporation Declares Quarterly Cash Dividend; 02/05/2018 – Mack-Cali Realty 1Q FFO 50c/Shr; 02/05/2018 – Mack-Cali Realty Sees FY EPS 60c-EPS 70c; 15/03/2018 – Mack-Cali Realty: Bd Expanded Size From 9 to 10 and Appointed Michael J. DeMarco to Bd; 05/03/2018 S&P REVISES MACK-CALI REALTY CORP. TO RATING ‘BB’ FROM ‘BB+’; OUTLOOK ‘NEGATIVE’; 05/03/2018 – S&P REVISES MACK-CALI REALTY L.P. TO RATING ‘BB’ FROM ‘BB+’; OUTLOOK ‘NEGATIVE’; 02/05/2018 – Mack-Cali Realty Sees FY FFO $1.80/Shr-FFO $1.90/Shr

Twin Capital Management Inc decreased its stake in Pfizer Inc Com (PFE) by 39.38% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Twin Capital Management Inc sold 233,440 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.73% . The hedge fund held 359,380 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $15.26 million, down from 592,820 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Twin Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Pfizer Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $211.28B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.65% or $0.25 during the last trading session, reaching $38. About 27.29M shares traded or 11.93% up from the average. Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) has risen 0.65% since August 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.65% the S&P500. Some Historical PFE News: 07/05/2018 – PFIZER INDIA QTR REVENUE 5.2B RUPEES; 02/04/2018 – Fidelity Mega Cap Adds Pfizer, Exits Phillips 66; 23/03/2018 – PFIZER INC – ADVERSE EVENT PROFILE OF CHANTIX/CHAMPIX OBSERVED IN STUDY OF ADOLESCENT SMOKERS WAS SIMILAR TO THAT SEEN IN STUDIES OF ADULTS; 26/04/2018 – PFIZER INC – DECLARES 34-CENT SECOND-QUARTER 2018 DIVIDEND; 19/04/2018 – Aratana’s scarcity value driven by product development –; 25/05/2018 – Pfizer is under pressure to resolve a shortage of life-saving EpiPens; 18/04/2018 – INTERNATIONAL BROTHERHOOD OF TEAMSTERS – URGES PFIZER SHAREHOLDERS TO VOTE FOR PROPOSAL 7 FOR CORPORATE POLITICAL SPENDING DISCLOSURE; 06/03/2018 – FDA POSTS STAFF REPORT ON PFIZER’S XELJANZ AHEAD OF PANEL; 30/05/2018 – FDA – XELJANZ IS MADE BY PFIZER LABS; 10/04/2018 – PFIZER JOINS TRINETX GLOBAL HEALTH RESEARCH NETWORK FORMED TO I

More notable recent Mack-Cali Realty Corporation (NYSE:CLI) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Mack-Cali shareholders elect Bow Street nominees to board – Seeking Alpha” on June 18, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “ISS backs 3 of Bow Street’s 4 nominees for Mack-Cali board – Seeking Alpha” published on May 31, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Is Mack-Cali Realty Corporation (CLI) A Good Stock To Buy? – Yahoo Finance” on June 29, 2019. More interesting news about Mack-Cali Realty Corporation (NYSE:CLI) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Cleveland-Cliffs declares $0.06 dividend – Seeking Alpha” published on May 31, 2019 as well as Twst.com‘s news article titled: “Mack Cali Realty Corporation: Mack-Cali Realty Corporation Announces Second Quarter 2019 Earnings Release Date – The Wall Street Transcript” with publication date: July 23, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.13 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.20, from 0.93 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 19 investors sold CLI shares while 50 reduced holdings. 27 funds opened positions while 51 raised stakes. 74.68 million shares or 3.70% less from 77.56 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Qs Ltd Llc reported 0% stake. 78 were accumulated by Advisory Ntwk Ltd. Chevy Chase Holdg Inc reported 0.01% in Mack-Cali Realty Corporation (NYSE:CLI). Teachers Retirement Of The State Of Kentucky reported 0% stake. Delta Asset Mgmt Ltd Liability Corporation Tn accumulated 1,235 shares or 0% of the stock. Amer Natl Insurance Commerce Tx holds 0.01% or 12,000 shares in its portfolio. Cornerstone owns 0% invested in Mack-Cali Realty Corporation (NYSE:CLI) for 75 shares. Nomura Asset Mngmt owns 57,000 shares. Ny State Common Retirement Fund has 0% invested in Mack-Cali Realty Corporation (NYSE:CLI) for 88,818 shares. Smith Asset Mgmt Grp LP holds 0% or 220 shares in its portfolio. Sei owns 0.01% invested in Mack-Cali Realty Corporation (NYSE:CLI) for 97,780 shares. Wolverine Asset Mgmt Lc invested in 29,610 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Retail Bank Of Montreal Can has invested 0% in Mack-Cali Realty Corporation (NYSE:CLI). Arizona State Retirement Sys holds 0.02% or 64,855 shares in its portfolio. Dupont owns 12,985 shares.

Since June 19, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 selling transactions for $47,893 activity.

Frigate Ventures Lp, which manages about $326.98 million and $144.29M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Seanergy Maritime Hldgs Corp by 494,698 shares to 914,702 shares, valued at $3.75M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Twin Capital Management Inc, which manages about $948.03M and $2.03B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Stanley Black & Decker Inc Com (NYSE:SWK) by 4,370 shares to 25,510 shares, valued at $3.47 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Vanguard Reit Etf (VNQ) by 6,055 shares in the quarter, for a total of 17,720 shares, and has risen its stake in Host Hotels & Resorts Inc Reit (NYSE:HST).

More notable recent Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “Merck’s Keytruda Gets A Double Dose Of Positive News – Benzinga” on July 29, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “FDA OK’s Pfizer’s Rituxan biosimilar – Seeking Alpha” published on July 23, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Pfizer Continues To Build Its Long-Term Potential – Seeking Alpha” on July 25, 2019. More interesting news about Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Pfizer and Glaxo close OTC joint venture – Seeking Alpha” published on August 01, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “Pfizer Reports Mixed Q2 Earnings, Lowers Guidance – Benzinga” with publication date: July 29, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.76 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.02, from 0.74 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 66 investors sold PFE shares while 763 reduced holdings. 125 funds opened positions while 501 raised stakes. 3.88 billion shares or 4.26% less from 4.05 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Stratos Wealth Ltd stated it has 176,843 shares or 0.34% of all its holdings. Verus Financial Prns invested 0.16% in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE). Pzena Mngmt Ltd Com has 3.19M shares. Moody Comml Bank Division owns 510,317 shares or 0.6% of their US portfolio. Lynch & Associates In stated it has 200,504 shares or 2.82% of all its holdings. Corda Invest Management Limited Liability Company holds 3.19% of its portfolio in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) for 648,918 shares. Mycio Wealth Ltd holds 0.17% of its portfolio in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) for 47,338 shares. Saratoga Rech And Inv Mgmt reported 6,375 shares. Horan Cap Advsr Lc stated it has 8,940 shares. Orleans Capital Mgmt La has 92,292 shares. Nippon Life Glob Invsts Americas Inc accumulated 362,300 shares. Dynamic Advisor Solutions has invested 0.37% in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE). Hutchinson Cap Mgmt Ca stated it has 0.64% in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE). Pekin Hardy Strauss, Illinois-based fund reported 71,194 shares. Texas Capital National Bank Tx invested in 5,071 shares.