Frigate Ventures LP Increased Brookfield Asset Mgmt (BAM) Stake by $348,036; Share Price Rose; Intuitive Surgical (ISRG) Holder Premier Asset Managment Decreased Its Holding by $557,460 as Stock Rose

Frigate Ventures Lp increased its stake in Brookfield Asset Mgmt Inc (BAM) by 47.29% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Frigate Ventures Lp bought 7,566 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.36% . The institutional investor held 23,566 shares of the building operators company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.10 million, up from 16,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Frigate Ventures Lp who had been investing in Brookfield Asset Mgmt Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $51.01 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.35% or $0.18 during the last trading session, reaching $51.61. About 1.08M shares traded. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:BAM) has risen 17.65% since September 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.65% the S&P500. Some Historical BAM News: 13/05/2018 – Brookfield Offers $3.3 Billion for Healthscope (Correct); 17/04/2018 – Brookfield Residential’s New Savannah Neighborhood Debuts Saturday, April 21st at Audie Murphy Ranch in Menifee; 18/04/2018 – Brookfield Markets $5b Pro-Rata Deal for GGP Merger; 21/03/2018 – GLP and Brookfield Establish 50:50 Joint Venture to Develop and Operate Rooftop Solar Projects on Logistics and Commercial Rooftops in China; 21/03/2018 – Rigzone: Sources: Canada’s Brookfield To Sell Bonds In Brazil To Help Fund Pipeline; 21/05/2018 – HEALTHSCOPE SAYS IT WON’T GIVE DUE DILIGENCE TO BGH, BROOKFIELD; 30/05/2018 – India’s RCom plans $2.68 bln asset sale to Jio, Brookfield in next few weeks; 18/05/2018 – BROOKFIELD – PERIOD OF NORMAL COURSE ISSUER BID WILL EXTEND FROM MAY 24, 2018 TO MAY 23, 2019, OR EARLIER DATE SHOULD CO COMPLETE PURCHASES; 17/05/2018 – BNN: Kushners, Brookfield Said Near Deal on Troubled 666 Fifth Avenue; 21/03/2018 – Brookfield Asset Transaction Is Expected to Close During the Next Qtr

Premier Asset Managment Llc decreased its stake in Intuitive Surgical Inc (ISRG) by 3.78% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Premier Asset Managment Llc sold 978 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.52% . The institutional investor held 24,885 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $14.20 million, down from 25,863 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Premier Asset Managment Llc who had been investing in Intuitive Surgical Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $57.77 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.63% or $3.18 during the last trading session, reaching $511.34. About 583,443 shares traded. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) has risen 3.28% since September 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.28% the S&P500. Some Historical ISRG News: 14/05/2018 – Intuitive Surgical at Bank of America Conference Tomorrow; 23/05/2018 – Intuitive Surgical at Goldman Sachs Conference Jun 13; 02/05/2018 – Intuitive Surgical Presenting at Conference May 15; 29/05/2018 – INTUITIVE SURGICAL INC ISRG.O – ANNOUNCED TODAY IT HAS BEGUN DIRECT OPERATIONS IN INDIA; 23/03/2018 The research center previously created Apple’s Siri and the core technology used by Intuitive Surgical in their da Vinci systems; 17/04/2018 – Intuitive Surgical 1Q Rev $848M; 17/04/2018 – INTUITIVE SURGICAL 1Q REV. $848M, EST. $778.5M; 17/04/2018 – INTUITIVE SURGICAL 1Q ADJ EPS $2.44; 21/04/2018 – DJ Intuitive Surgical Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ISRG); 29/05/2018 – Intuitive to Begin Direct Operations in India

Since March 8, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 2 insider sales for $3.73 million activity.

Analysts await Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) to report earnings on October, 17. They expect $2.36 earnings per share, up 5.36% or $0.12 from last year’s $2.24 per share. ISRG’s profit will be $266.63M for 54.17 P/E if the $2.36 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.67 actual earnings per share reported by Intuitive Surgical, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -11.61% negative EPS growth.

Premier Asset Managment Llc, which manages about $420.07M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Spdr S&P Midcap 400 Etf Tr (MDY) by 47,032 shares to 47,955 shares, valued at $1.04M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Western Un Co (NYSE:WU) by 17,450 shares in the quarter, for a total of 48,400 shares, and has risen its stake in Illumina Inc (NASDAQ:ILMN).

Frigate Ventures Lp, which manages about $326.98M and $144.29 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Seanergy Maritime Hldgs Corp by 494,698 shares to 914,702 shares, valued at $3.75 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.