Frigate Ventures LP Holds Position in Brookfield Asset Mgmt (BAM); Qv Investors Position in Valmont Industries (VMI) Has Lifted by $5.36 Million as Valuation Rose

Frigate Ventures Lp increased its stake in Brookfield Asset Mgmt Inc (BAM) by 47.29% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Frigate Ventures Lp bought 7,566 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.36% . The institutional investor held 23,566 shares of the building operators company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.10M, up from 16,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Frigate Ventures Lp who had been investing in Brookfield Asset Mgmt Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $48.88B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.59% or $0.29 during the last trading session, reaching $49.02. About 1.68M shares traded or 21.92% up from the average. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:BAM) has risen 17.65% since August 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.65% the S&P500. Some Historical BAM News: 17/04/2018 – Globe Mail [Reg]: Brookfield lines up financing for planned $15-billion GGP deal; 30/05/2018 – India’s RCom plans $2.68 bln asset sale to Jio, Brookfield in next few weeks; 15/05/2018 – Brookfield Asset Mgmt Inc. Exits Position in American Campus; 13/05/2018 – Brookfield Offers $3.3 Billion for Healthscope, Topping Rival; 20/03/2018 – Sharenet: Canada’s Brookfield to sell bonds in Brazil to help fund pipeline; 10/05/2018 – Moody’s Assigns Aaa To Brookfield, Wi’s Go Bonds; 11/04/2018 – GGP Shareholders File Lawsuit to Block Brookfield Merger; 13/05/2018 – HEALTHSCOPE COMMENCED AN ASSESSMENT OF BROOKFIELD PROPOSAL; 03/04/2018 – Mint: Brookfield in final stages of talks to acquire ICICI Tower in Hyderabad; 16/03/2018 – Report on Business: Brookfield submits new takeover offer for U.S. mall owner GGP

Qv Investors Inc increased its stake in Valmont Industries (VMI) by 42.66% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Qv Investors Inc bought 41,200 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.86% . The institutional investor held 137,779 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $17.93M, up from 96,579 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Qv Investors Inc who had been investing in Valmont Industries for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.87 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.86% or $1.15 during the last trading session, reaching $132.78. About 86,874 shares traded. Valmont Industries, Inc. (NYSE:VMI) has risen 0.07% since August 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.07% the S&P500.

Frigate Ventures Lp, which manages about $326.98M and $144.29 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Seanergy Maritime Hldgs Corp by 494,698 shares to 914,702 shares, valued at $3.75 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.2 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.55, from 0.65 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 9 investors sold VMI shares while 72 reduced holdings. 37 funds opened positions while 60 raised stakes. 17.24 million shares or 6.16% less from 18.37 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Minnesota-based Ameriprise Financial has invested 0% in Valmont Industries, Inc. (NYSE:VMI). Moreover, Stone Ridge Asset Management Limited Liability Com has 0.03% invested in Valmont Industries, Inc. (NYSE:VMI) for 4,685 shares. Alliancebernstein L P, a New York-based fund reported 37,309 shares. Advsr Asset Mgmt Inc holds 0.01% or 3,370 shares in its portfolio. Shelton Capital Mgmt accumulated 222 shares. Deutsche Bancorporation Ag has invested 0% of its portfolio in Valmont Industries, Inc. (NYSE:VMI). 27,188 are held by Shufro Rose And Com Lc. Federated Invsts Inc Pa reported 0% stake. Gamco Investors Incorporated Et Al accumulated 0.01% or 10,000 shares. Swiss Bankshares has 40,300 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Envestnet Asset Mgmt invested in 0% or 4,350 shares. Neuberger Berman Gru Ltd stated it has 1.11 million shares or 0.18% of all its holdings. Texas Permanent School Fund, a Texas-based fund reported 14,898 shares. Creative Planning invested 0% in Valmont Industries, Inc. (NYSE:VMI). Nomura holds 0% or 1,880 shares.

Qv Investors Inc, which manages about $701.51 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Autozone Inc (NYSE:AZO) by 17,592 shares to 23,308 shares, valued at $23.87M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Exxon Mobil Corp (NYSE:XOM) by 47,200 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 283,891 shares, and cut its stake in Pepsico Inc (NYSE:PEP).