Frigate Ventures LP Holding in Argan (AGX) Increased by $2.47 Million; As Pepsico (Pep) (PEP) Stock Value Rose, Psagot Investment House LTD Decreased Stake

Frigate Ventures Lp increased its stake in Argan Inc (AGX) by 115.96% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Frigate Ventures Lp bought 50,309 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.93% with the market. The institutional investor held 93,694 shares of the basic industries company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.68M, up from 43,385 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Frigate Ventures Lp who had been investing in Argan Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $641.90 million market cap company. The stock increased 0.64% or $0.26 during the last trading session, reaching $41.06. About 43,419 shares traded. Argan, Inc. (NYSE:AGX) has risen 25.57% since July 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 21.14% the S&P500. Some Historical AGX News: 11/04/2018 – Argan 4Q EPS 45c; 22/04/2018 – DJ Argan Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (AGX); 11/04/2018 – ARGAN INC QTRLY SHR $0.45; 28/03/2018 – Argan Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 24/05/2018 – Gemma Power Systems, LLC Completes 475 MW Power Project in Ohio; 11/04/2018 – Argan Declares Dividend of 25c; 11/04/2018 – ARGAN INC – PROJECT BACKLOG WAS $379 MLN AS OF JANUARY 31, 2018, DOWN FROM $1.0 BLN AT END OF PRIOR YEAR; 12/04/2018 – Argan Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 11/04/2018 – Argan 4Q Rev $169.6M; 03/04/2018 – ARGAN SA ARGAN.PA – CONFIRMS TARGET OF EUR 83 MLN RENTAL REVENUE IN 2018

Psagot Investment House Ltd decreased its stake in Pepsico (Pep) (PEP) by 3.41% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Psagot Investment House Ltd sold 5,176 shares as the company’s stock rose 13.35% with the market. The institutional investor held 146,478 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $17.95 million, down from 151,654 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Psagot Investment House Ltd who had been investing in Pepsico (Pep) for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $186.00B market cap company. The stock increased 0.19% or $0.25 during the last trading session, reaching $133.03. About 2.47 million shares traded. PepsiCo, Inc. (NYSE:PEP) has risen 33.14% since July 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 28.71% the S&P500. Some Historical PEP News: 17/04/2018 – Global Fruit Juice Market Study 2018-2023 with Coca Cola and PepsiCo Dominating – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 26/04/2018 – Pepsi’s snack business has been outperforming its North American beverage business; 25/05/2018 – PEPSICO CANADA – IMPACTED PRODUCT LIMITED TO 750 BAGS DISTRIBUTED TO SOME RETAILERS IN ONTARIO, NO IMPACTED PRODUCT SHIPPED TO OTHER PROVINCES OR U.S; 26/04/2018 – PEPSICO CEO: WILL STEP UP ADS ON PEPSI, FOCUS ON DIET, 0 SUGAR; 01/05/2018 – PEPSICO BOOSTS QTR DIV; 26/04/2018 – PEPSICO SEES 2018 ORGANIC REV GROWTH TO BE AT LEAST IN LINE WITH 2017 GROWTH RATE OF 2.3 PCT; 09/03/2018 – PepsiCo Foundation and GENYOUth Partner to Conquer Hunger Among Students By Expanding “Grab-n-Go” School Breakfast Programs; 30/04/2018 – Gatorade Launches “Everything Changes” Global Football Campaign Featuring Football Superstars Lionel Messi, Luis Suárez, And; 26/04/2018 – PepsiCo earnings: 96 cents per share, vs 93 cents EPS expected; 19/03/2018 – Scores of Big Apple convenience stores have run out of Doritos, Cheetos and other Frito-Lay products â€” and snack fans can blame PepsiCo Chief Executive Indra Nooyi for their less crunchy lunches

Frigate Ventures Lp, which manages about $326.98M and $144.29M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Seanergy Maritime Hldgs Corp by 494,698 shares to 914,702 shares, valued at $3.75 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Psagot Investment House Ltd, which manages about $2.36 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in First Tr Exchange Traded Fd (FDN) by 3,040 shares to 3,430 shares, valued at $476,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Aquantia Corp by 662,103 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.21M shares, and has risen its stake in Ishares (Acwi) (ACWI).

Investors sentiment is 0.94 in Q1 2019. Its the same as in 2018Q4. It is the same, as 40 investors sold PEP shares while 676 reduced holdings. only 127 funds opened positions while 544 raised stakes. 965.36 million shares or 3.54% less from 1.00 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board owns 16,607 shares or 0.04% of their US portfolio. Bancorp holds 4,189 shares. Martingale Asset Management Limited Partnership has invested 0.92% of its portfolio in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP). Dearborn Prtn Limited Liability Company reported 0.7% in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP). Kemper Corp Master Retirement accumulated 19,850 shares. North Star Corp has 57,503 shares. Pecaut & Co invested 0.52% in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP). At Commercial Bank has 9,104 shares. Ledyard National Bank & Trust reported 60,229 shares. New York-based Laurion Cap Mngmt Ltd Partnership has invested 0.03% in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP). West Chester Cap holds 1.56% or 6,103 shares in its portfolio. Cibc World Mkts Corporation accumulated 1.19 million shares or 1.19% of the stock. Condor Capital holds 0.03% or 1,724 shares in its portfolio. Fort Washington Inv Advsrs Incorporated Oh owns 249,475 shares. Salem Counselors stated it has 3.2% of its portfolio in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP).

