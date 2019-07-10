Frigate Ventures LP Holding in American Campus Cmntys (ACC) Upped as Stock Value Rose; Thornburg Investment Management Has Upped Home Depot (HD) Position by $29.44 Million; Stock Price Rose

Frigate Ventures Lp increased its stake in American Campus Cmntys Inc (ACC) by 210% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Frigate Ventures Lp bought 10,500 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.86% with the market. The institutional investor held 15,500 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $737,000, up from 5,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Frigate Ventures Lp who had been investing in American Campus Cmntys Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $6.74 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.57% or $0.28 during the last trading session, reaching $49.11. About 722,887 shares traded or 6.55% up from the average. American Campus Communities, Inc. (NYSE:ACC) has risen 18.65% since July 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 14.22% the S&P500. Some Historical ACC News: 23/04/2018 – AMERICAN CAMPUS COMMUNITIES – EXECUTED NON-BINDING TERM SHEET, IN FINAL NEGOTIATIONS FOR SALE OF MINORITY INTEREST IN A PORTFOLIO OF OWNED CORE ASSETS; 10/04/2018 – American Campus Communities Honored with Five Innovator Awards at the Annual Interface Student Housing Conference; 02/05/2018 – American Campus Communities Announces Increased Quarterly Dividend; 23/04/2018 – AMERICAN CAMPUS COMMUNITIES INC ACC.N SEES FY 2018 FFO SHR $2.51 TO $2.60; 23/04/2018 – ACC SEES FY MODIFIED FFO/SHR $2.33 TO $2.43, EST. $2.37; 15/05/2018 – Brookfield Asset Mgmt Inc. Exits Position in American Campus; 19/04/2018 – DJ American Campus Communities Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ACC); 28/03/2018 – AMERICAN CAMPUS COMMUNITIES INC ACC.N : DEUTSCHE BANK RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $43 FROM $42; 23/04/2018 – Amer Campus Communities Backs FY18 FFO $2.51/Shr-FFO $2.60/Shr; 16/05/2018 – AMERICAN CAMPUS COMMUNITIES FILES FOR OFFERING UP TO $500M

Thornburg Investment Management Inc increased its stake in Home Depot Inc (HD) by 11.12% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Thornburg Investment Management Inc bought 154,116 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.78% with the market. The institutional investor held 1.54M shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $295.57 million, up from 1.39M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Thornburg Investment Management Inc who had been investing in Home Depot Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $231.89 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.59% or $1.25 during the last trading session, reaching $210.75. About 3.03 million shares traded. The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) has risen 0.36% since July 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 4.07% the S&P500.

Frigate Ventures Lp, which manages about $326.98 million and $144.29M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Seanergy Maritime Hldgs Corp by 494,698 shares to 914,702 shares, valued at $3.75M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Thornburg Investment Management Inc, which manages about $94.41B and $10.34B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Paypal Hldgs Inc by 32,120 shares to 134,135 shares, valued at $13.93 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Cme Group Inc (NASDAQ:CME) by 419,572 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 3.11 million shares, and cut its stake in T Mobile Us Inc (NYSE:TMUS).

