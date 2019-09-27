Frigate Ventures LP Has Upped Stake in Argan (AGX) by $471,760 as Valuation Declined; Private Management Group Trimmed Its Holding in Beacon Roofing Supply (BECN) by $2.78 Million as Stock Declined

Frigate Ventures Lp increased its stake in Argan Inc (AGX) by 12.59% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Frigate Ventures Lp bought 11,794 shares as the company’s stock declined 14.47% . The institutional investor held 105,488 shares of the basic industries company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $4.28M, up from 93,694 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Frigate Ventures Lp who had been investing in Argan Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $615.95 million market cap company. The stock increased 0.05% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $39.4. About 35,921 shares traded. Argan, Inc. (NYSE:AGX) has risen 7.02% since September 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 7.02% the S&P500. Some Historical AGX News: 22/04/2018 – DJ Argan Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (AGX); 12/04/2018 – Argan Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 29/05/2018 – ARGAN SA ARGAN.PA SAYS CASINO CHOOSES ARGAN TO DEVELOP ITS NEW E-COMMERCE WAREHOUSE IN FLEURY-MEROGIS; 11/04/2018 – Argan Declares Dividend of 25c; 11/04/2018 – Argan 4Q Rev $169.6M; 28/03/2018 – Argan Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 11/04/2018 – Argan 4Q EPS 45c; 11/04/2018 – Argan Declares 25c Quarterly Div, a Change From Previous Practice of Annual Dividend; 11/04/2018 – ARGAN INC – PROJECT BACKLOG WAS $379 MLN AS OF JANUARY 31, 2018, DOWN FROM $1.0 BLN AT END OF PRIOR YEAR; 27/03/2018 Gemma Power Systems finalizes EPC Contract for a 475 MW Power Project in North Carolina

Private Management Group Inc decreased its stake in Beacon Roofing Supply Inc (BECN) by 13.91% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Private Management Group Inc sold 77,333 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.62% . The institutional investor held 478,548 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $17.57M, down from 555,881 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Private Management Group Inc who had been investing in Beacon Roofing Supply Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.27 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.77% or $0.26 during the last trading session, reaching $33.42. About 125,221 shares traded. Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc. (NASDAQ:BECN) has declined 13.90% since September 27, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 13.90% the S&P500.

Analysts await Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc. (NASDAQ:BECN) to report earnings on November, 18. They expect $1.24 EPS, up 15.89% or $0.17 from last year’s $1.07 per share. BECN’s profit will be $84.15 million for 6.74 P/E if the $1.24 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.92 actual EPS reported by Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 34.78% EPS growth.

Private Management Group Inc, which manages about $2.22B and $1.95 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Cincinnati Bell Inc New by 427,880 shares to 1.51 million shares, valued at $7.48 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Westrock Co by 216,736 shares in the quarter, for a total of 775,775 shares, and has risen its stake in Fedex Corp (NYSE:FDX).

Since June 13, 2019, it had 3 insider purchases, and 0 sales for $261.37 million activity. FROST RICHARD W bought 11,754 shares worth $401,634.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.95 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.17, from 0.78 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 23 investors sold BECN shares while 57 reduced holdings. 28 funds opened positions while 48 raised stakes. 61.83 million shares or 8.30% less from 67.43 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Proshare Lc, Maryland-based fund reported 7,580 shares. Bank & Trust Of Mellon invested in 327,436 shares or 0% of the stock. Susquehanna Int Grp Ltd Liability Partnership reported 22,419 shares. First Personal Svcs has 1,313 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Moreover, Geode Capital Management Limited Liability has 0.01% invested in Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc. (NASDAQ:BECN). Skylands Cap Ltd Llc reported 1.93% in Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc. (NASDAQ:BECN). Moreover, Prudential Financial has 0% invested in Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc. (NASDAQ:BECN). Ftb invested in 0% or 351 shares. First Manhattan Com has 257,692 shares. Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) accumulated 3,961 shares or 0% of the stock. Fuller & Thaler Asset Mngmt Inc invested 0.82% in Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc. (NASDAQ:BECN). Northern Trust Corporation accumulated 1.29M shares. Barclays Public Limited accumulated 50,671 shares. The Georgia-based Voya Inv Management Ltd Liability has invested 0.07% in Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc. (NASDAQ:BECN). Menta Capital Ltd Liability owns 10,900 shares for 0.17% of their portfolio.