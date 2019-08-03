Frigate Ventures LP Has Upped Argan (AGX) Holding by $2.47 Million as Stock Declined; Crestwood Capital Management LP Cut Its Position in Visa (V) by $2.36 Million as Valuation Rose

Frigate Ventures Lp increased its stake in Argan Inc (AGX) by 115.96% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Frigate Ventures Lp bought 50,309 shares as the company’s stock declined 14.47% . The institutional investor held 93,694 shares of the basic industries company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.68M, up from 43,385 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Frigate Ventures Lp who had been investing in Argan Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $612.98 million market cap company. The stock decreased 3.47% or $1.41 during the last trading session, reaching $39.21. About 241,617 shares traded or 98.93% up from the average. Argan, Inc. (NYSE:AGX) has risen 7.02% since August 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 7.02% the S&P500. Some Historical AGX News: 29/05/2018 – ARGAN SA ARGAN.PA SAYS CASINO CHOOSES ARGAN TO DEVELOP ITS NEW E-COMMERCE WAREHOUSE IN FLEURY-MEROGIS; 27/03/2018 Gemma Power Systems finalizes EPC Contract for a 475 MW Power Project in North Carolina; 11/04/2018 – ARGAN INC QTRLY SHR $0.45; 28/03/2018 – Argan Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 11/04/2018 – Argan 4Q EPS 45c; 22/04/2018 – DJ Argan Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (AGX); 03/04/2018 – ARGAN SA ARGAN.PA – CONFIRMS TARGET OF EUR 83 MLN RENTAL REVENUE IN 2018; 11/04/2018 – Argan Declares 25c Quarterly Div, a Change From Previous Practice of Annual Dividend; 11/04/2018 – Argan 4Q Rev $169.6M; 11/04/2018 – ARGAN INC – PROJECT BACKLOG WAS $379 MLN AS OF JANUARY 31, 2018, DOWN FROM $1.0 BLN AT END OF PRIOR YEAR

Crestwood Capital Management Lp decreased its stake in Visa Inc (V) by 24.78% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Crestwood Capital Management Lp sold 15,120 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.34% . The hedge fund held 45,900 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.17 million, down from 61,020 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Crestwood Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Visa Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $397.49 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.98% or $1.75 during the last trading session, reaching $177.42. About 7.87M shares traded or 14.98% up from the average. Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) has risen 30.42% since August 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 30.42% the S&P500. Some Historical V News: 06/03/2018 – CNBC Wires: EXCLUSIVE-Visa waivers rarely granted under Trump’s latest U.S. travel ban -letter; 30/05/2018 – Visa doubts hang over Turkish entrepreneurs; 08/05/2018 – PENINSULA CLEAN ENERGY PROVIDES VISA CORPORATE CAMPUS 100% RENE; 22/03/2018 – Visa Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 08/05/2018 – MyChargeBack: Visa’s New Regulations are Already Speeding up Dispute Resolution; 25/04/2018 – Visa Sees Fiscal 2018 Net Revenue Growth Low Double Digits on Nominal Basis; 24/05/2018 – Visa Makes Strategic Investment in YellowPepper to Accelerate Adoption of Mobile Payments and Tokenization in Latin America and; 17/04/2018 – Anomali Partners with Visa to Offer Global Payment Breach Intelligence; 25/03/2018 – Czech Visa Application Centres Launched in Changsha, Jinan, and Fuzhou in P.R. China; 28/03/2018 – VISA INC V.N : BERNSTEIN STARTS WITH OUTPERFORM; TARGET PRICE $143

Frigate Ventures Lp, which manages about $326.98M and $144.29M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Seanergy Maritime Hldgs Corp by 494,698 shares to 914,702 shares, valued at $3.75 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Crestwood Capital Management Lp, which manages about $1.75B and $176.68 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ansys Inc (NASDAQ:ANSS) by 9,072 shares to 57,780 shares, valued at $10.56 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Analysts await Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $1.43 earnings per share, up 18.18% or $0.22 from last year’s $1.21 per share. V’s profit will be $3.20B for 31.02 P/E if the $1.43 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.37 actual earnings per share reported by Visa Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 4.38% EPS growth.

