Frigate Ventures LP Has Lifted Stake in Argan (AGX) by $471,760 as Share Value Declined; As Tesla (Put) (TSLA) Stock Price Rose, Bluefin Trading Has Lifted Holding

Frigate Ventures Lp increased its stake in Argan Inc (AGX) by 12.59% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Frigate Ventures Lp bought 11,794 shares as the company’s stock declined 14.47% . The institutional investor held 105,488 shares of the basic industries company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $4.28M, up from 93,694 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Frigate Ventures Lp who had been investing in Argan Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $622.52 million market cap company. The stock decreased 1.44% or $0.58 during the last trading session, reaching $39.82. About 71,681 shares traded. Argan, Inc. (NYSE:AGX) has risen 7.02% since September 19, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 7.02% the S&P500. Some Historical AGX News: 11/04/2018 – Argan 4Q Rev $169.6M; 12/04/2018 – Argan Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 11/04/2018 – Argan 4Q EPS 45c; 11/04/2018 – ARGAN INC – PROJECT BACKLOG WAS $379 MLN AS OF JANUARY 31, 2018, DOWN FROM $1.0 BLN AT END OF PRIOR YEAR; 11/04/2018 – Argan Declares 25c Quarterly Div, a Change From Previous Practice of Annual Dividend; 24/05/2018 – Gemma Power Systems, LLC Completes 475 MW Power Project in Ohio; 11/04/2018 – Argan Declares Dividend of 25c; 28/03/2018 – Argan Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 22/04/2018 – DJ Argan Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (AGX); 03/04/2018 – ARGAN SA ARGAN.PA – CONFIRMS TARGET OF EUR 83 MLN RENTAL REVENUE IN 2018

Bluefin Trading Llc increased its stake in Tesla Inc (Put) (TSLA) by 120% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bluefin Trading Llc bought 18,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.25% . The hedge fund held 33,000 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.65M, up from 15,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bluefin Trading Llc who had been investing in Tesla Inc (Put) for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $44.18 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.30% or $3.17 during the last trading session, reaching $246.66. About 4.23 million shares traded. Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) has declined 16.74% since September 19, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 16.74% the S&P500. Some Historical TSLA News: 02/05/2018 – Tesla’s Semi, its first electric heavy duty truck, is “substantially” similar to Nikola’s design, Nikola Motor said in a court filing; 27/03/2018 – Tesla Cut by Moody’s on Production Issues, Liquidity Concerns; 26/03/2018 – FedEx: Fully-Electric Tesla Trucks Scheduled to Begin Production in 2019; 02/04/2018 – Nasdaq eyes correction as Amazon, Tesla weigh; 20/03/2018 – Tesla shareholders vote on Elon Musk’s $2.6 billion pay package Wednesday; 12/03/2018 – Tesla says the planned pause was normal; 21/03/2018 – FT Alphaville – Blog: Tesla’s debt price is deteriorating [Update]; 08/03/2018 – Tesla chief Musk says China trade rules uneven, asks Trump for help; 24/03/2018 – Elon Musk directs Tesla to ‘slow down’ on Norway deliveries, citing local capacity issues; 03/04/2018 – As Tesla Struggles, Its Rivals Make Far More With Less

More notable recent Argan, Inc. (NYSE:AGX) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Argan (AGX) Investor Presentation – Slideshow – Seeking Alpha” on April 17, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Is Argan, Inc.â€™s (NYSE:AGX) 11% Return On Capital Employed Good News? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 07, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Behind The Numbers Of Argan – Seeking Alpha” on April 13, 2019. More interesting news about Argan, Inc. (NYSE:AGX) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Should You Take Comfort From Insider Transactions At Argan, Inc. (NYSE:AGX)? – Yahoo Finance” published on July 12, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Argan: Buying Opportunity Could Be Brewing – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: May 09, 2019.

Since May 2, 2019, it had 3 insider purchases, and 0 sales for $25.31 million activity. Wilson-Thompson Kathleen also bought $79,816 worth of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) shares. Another trade for 102,880 shares valued at $25.00M was made by Musk Elon on Thursday, May 2.

More notable recent Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Wall Street Breakfast: Central Banks In The Spotlight – Seeking Alpha” on September 19, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Tesla Is Losing Its Biggest Asset: Its Brand – Seeking Alpha” published on August 30, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Buy Tesla Stock if TSLA Hooks Up With Volkswagen – Nasdaq” on August 28, 2019. More interesting news about Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Tesla Stock Faces More Bad News After Walmart Lawsuit – Nasdaq” published on August 27, 2019 as well as Streetinsider.com‘s news article titled: “Wolfe Research Reiterates Peerperform Rating on Tesla (TSLA), Notes Overseas Volumes ‘looking good’ – StreetInsider.com” with publication date: September 19, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.97 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.04, from 0.93 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 103 investors sold TSLA shares while 146 reduced holdings. 67 funds opened positions while 175 raised stakes. 84.70 million shares or 2.45% less from 86.83 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Silvercrest Asset Management Ltd reported 921 shares. Jasper Ridge Prns LP has invested 0.02% in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA). Rocky Mountain Advisers Ltd Liability Corp has invested 0.29% in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA). Chevy Chase has invested 0% in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA). Jefferies Group Ltd Liability invested in 43,783 shares or 0.07% of the stock. Guggenheim Ltd Liability reported 37,076 shares. Rafferty Asset Ltd Co owns 10,249 shares. Evanson Asset Limited Liability Co has invested 0.17% in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA). Reynders Mcveigh Mngmt Ltd Co holds 0.05% or 2,271 shares in its portfolio. Cullen Frost Bankers holds 0% or 271 shares. 1,332 are owned by Fiera. Bluestein R H Co, Michigan-based fund reported 1,000 shares. Northcoast Asset Mngmt Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 1,806 shares or 0.03% of its portfolio. Meiji Yasuda Asset Ltd owns 1,993 shares or 0.04% of their US portfolio. Pittenger And Anderson Incorporated holds 0% or 40 shares in its portfolio.

Bluefin Trading Llc, which manages about $706.24M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ishares Tr (LQD) by 932,378 shares to 5,267 shares, valued at $655,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 318,250 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 4,950 shares, and cut its stake in Celgene Corp (Call) (NASDAQ:CELG).