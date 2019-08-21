Frigate Ventures LP Has Lifted Its Mack Cali Rlty (CLI) Stake by $935,000; Cincinnati Financial Lowered Honeywell International Ord (HON) Position as Shares Rose

Cincinnati Financial Corp decreased its stake in Honeywell International Ord (HON) by 11.61% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cincinnati Financial Corp sold 110,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.89% . The institutional investor held 837,500 shares of the o.e.m. company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $133.10M, down from 947,500 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cincinnati Financial Corp who had been investing in Honeywell International Ord for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $117.62 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.44% or $2.39 during the last trading session, reaching $163.47. About 1.68 million shares traded. Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) has risen 14.79% since August 21, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 14.79% the S&P500. Some Historical HON News: 17/04/2018 – ABB shareholders demand rethink on power grids business; 04/05/2018 – Honeywell: Unit on Track to Spin Into Standalone, Publicly Traded Company by End 3Q; 20/04/2018 – HONEYWELL SEES 2Q REVENUE $10.7B-$10.8B, EST. $10.6B; 20/04/2018 – Honeywell boosts guidance on strong airline and military demand; 20/04/2018 – HONEYWELL 1Q EPS $1.89; 22/04/2018 – DJ Honeywell International Inc TEMP, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (HON.WI); 24/04/2018 – REG-Honeywell Intl: Doc re Form 10-Q; 16/05/2018 – Honeywell Hosts Safety And Productivity Solutions Investor Showcase; Highlights Innovative Technologies That Are Driving Organic Growth; 17/04/2018 – HONEYWELL SAYS HAS SIGNED A THREE-YEAR CONTRACT WITH DEER JET; 15/05/2018 – THIRD POINT LLC DISSOLVES STAKE IN HONEYWELL – SEC FILING

Frigate Ventures Lp increased its stake in Mack Cali Rlty Corp (CLI) by 97.7% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Frigate Ventures Lp bought 42,500 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.84% . The institutional investor held 86,000 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.91 million, up from 43,500 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Frigate Ventures Lp who had been investing in Mack Cali Rlty Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.94B market cap company. The stock decreased 3.43% or $0.76 during the last trading session, reaching $21.4. About 680,886 shares traded or 58.27% up from the average. Mack-Cali Realty Corporation (NYSE:CLI) has risen 22.89% since August 21, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 22.89% the S&P500. Some Historical CLI News: 06/04/2018 – MACK-CALI BB FROM BB+ BY FITCH; 15/03/2018 – MACK-CALI REALTY CORP – DEMARCO’S ADDITION TO BOARD EXPANDED TOTAL NUMBER OF MEMBERS FROM NINE TO TEN; 15/03/2018 – Mack-Cali Realty: Bd Expanded Size From 9 to 10 and Appointed Michael J. DeMarco to Bd; 02/05/2018 – MACK-CALI SEES FY CORE FFO/SHR $1.80 TO $1.90, EST. $1.83; 05/03/2018 – S&PGR Downgrades Mack-Cali Realty To ‘BB’; Outlook Negative; 02/05/2018 – Mack-Cali Realty 1Q Rev $139M; 14/03/2018 – Mack-Cali Realty Corporation Declares Quarterly Cash Dividend; 02/05/2018 – Mack-Cali Realty 1Q EPS 45c; 15/03/2018 – Mack-Cali Realty Corporation Announces Addition of Michael J. DeMarco to Board of Directors and Enhancements to Corporate Governance; 02/05/2018 – Mack-Cali Realty Sees FY EPS 60c-EPS 70c

Frigate Ventures Lp, which manages about $326.98 million and $144.29 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Seanergy Maritime Hldgs Corp by 494,698 shares to 914,702 shares, valued at $3.75M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.13 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.20, from 0.93 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 19 investors sold CLI shares while 50 reduced holdings. 27 funds opened positions while 51 raised stakes. 74.68 million shares or 3.70% less from 77.56 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Fmr Limited Company, Massachusetts-based fund reported 1.15M shares. Kbc Nv has invested 0% in Mack-Cali Realty Corporation (NYSE:CLI). Washington Natl Bank reported 5 shares stake. Chevy Chase Tru Holding Inc stated it has 57,200 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Teachers Retirement Of The State Of Kentucky owns 15,080 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Prelude Mgmt Ltd Liability Corp stated it has 117,858 shares or 0.15% of all its holdings. 13,295 are held by Amalgamated National Bank & Trust. Prudential Incorporated owns 153,655 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. First Hawaiian Bank & Trust has invested 0.01% in Mack-Cali Realty Corporation (NYSE:CLI). First Trust Lp invested 0% of its portfolio in Mack-Cali Realty Corporation (NYSE:CLI). Cubist Systematic Strategies Limited Co holds 0.03% in Mack-Cali Realty Corporation (NYSE:CLI) or 44,742 shares. Blackrock reported 13.04M shares. Moreover, Paloma Prtn Mgmt has 0.01% invested in Mack-Cali Realty Corporation (NYSE:CLI) for 12,697 shares. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Mngmt, Wisconsin-based fund reported 331 shares. Louisiana State Employees Retirement Sys accumulated 24,200 shares.

More notable recent Mack-Cali Realty Corporation (NYSE:CLI) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Is Columbia Financial, Inc. (CLBK) A Good Stock To Buy? – Yahoo Finance” on May 01, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Mack-Cali alleges conflict of interest in activist’s `clarifications’ – Seeking Alpha” published on May 20, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About Mack Cali Realty Corp (CLI) – Yahoo Finance” on May 01, 2019. More interesting news about Mack-Cali Realty Corporation (NYSE:CLI) were released by: Streetinsider.com and their article: “Mack-Cali Realty (CLI) Sends Letter to Bow Street Regarding ‘Grossly Inadequate’ Proposal to Acquire Mack-Cali’s Suburban and Waterfront Office Assets – StreetInsider.com” published on April 16, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “ISS backs 3 of Bow Street’s 4 nominees for Mack-Cali board – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: May 31, 2019.

Since June 19, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 selling transactions for $47,893 activity.

More notable recent Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Honeywell International: I Revise My Prior View – Seeking Alpha” on July 29, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Honeywell (HON) Moves to Buy: Rationale Behind the Upgrade – Yahoo Finance” published on July 22, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Here’s What We Like About Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON)’s Upcoming Dividend – Yahoo Finance” on August 11, 2019. More interesting news about Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) were released by: Prnewswire.com and their article: “Honeywell To Acquire TruTrak Flight Systems – PRNewswire” published on July 24, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Should Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) Be Your Next Stock Pick? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 12, 2019.

Analysts await Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) to report earnings on October, 18. They expect $2.01 EPS, down 0.99% or $0.02 from last year’s $2.03 per share. HON’s profit will be $1.45B for 20.33 P/E if the $2.01 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.10 actual EPS reported by Honeywell International Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -4.29% negative EPS growth.