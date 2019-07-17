Frigate Ventures LP Has Lifted Its Argan (AGX) Holding by $2.47 Million; As Clorox Co/The (CLX) Market Value Declined, Lmr Partners Llp Has Cut Stake

Frigate Ventures Lp increased its stake in Argan Inc (AGX) by 115.96% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Frigate Ventures Lp bought 50,309 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.93% with the market. The institutional investor held 93,694 shares of the basic industries company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.68 million, up from 43,385 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Frigate Ventures Lp who had been investing in Argan Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $635.49 million market cap company. The stock decreased 1.91% or $0.79 during the last trading session, reaching $40.65. About 99,857 shares traded. Argan, Inc. (NYSE:AGX) has risen 25.57% since July 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 21.14% the S&P500. Some Historical AGX News: 03/04/2018 – ARGAN SA ARGAN.PA – CONFIRMS TARGET OF EUR 83 MLN RENTAL REVENUE IN 2018; 11/04/2018 – Argan Declares Dividend of 25c; 11/04/2018 – ARGAN INC QTRLY SHR $0.45

Lmr Partners Llp decreased its stake in Clorox Co/The (CLX) by 82.7% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lmr Partners Llp sold 10,644 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.11% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 2,226 shares of the specialty chemicals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $357,000, down from 12,870 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lmr Partners Llp who had been investing in Clorox Co/The for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $20.37 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.89% or $1.41 during the last trading session, reaching $159.94. About 836,673 shares traded. The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX) has risen 24.60% since July 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 20.17% the S&P500. Some Historical CLX News: 12/03/2018 – Moody’s Says Clorox’s Announced Acquisition Of Nutranext Is Credit Negative, But Ratings Not Affected; 20/03/2018 – Health & Wellness Platform Anchored By Vanterra Capital Acquired By Clorox CLX; 30/04/2018 – Clorox at Bernstein Strategic Decisions CEO Conference May 30; 02/05/2018 – Clorox: Taking Aggressive Action to Address Headwinds, Support Margin Improvement Over Time; 16/03/2018 – CAFC: AUTO-KAPS, LLC v. CLOROX COMPANY [RULE 36 JUDGMENT] – Appeal #17-1456 – 2018-03-16; 02/05/2018 – CLOROX 3Q EPS CONT OPS $1.37; 02/05/2018 – Clorox Now Sees FY18 Gross Margin Down 100-150 Basis Points; 02/05/2018 – Clorox Revises FY18 View for Nutranext Acquisition, Effective Tax Rate; 21/05/2018 – CLOROX CO CLX.N SETS REGULAR QUARTERLY DIVIDEND OF $0.96/SHR; 07/05/2018 – CLOROX CO FILES FOR POTENTIAL DEBT SHELF OFFERING; SIZE NOT DISCLOSED – SEC FILING

Frigate Ventures Lp, which manages about $326.98 million and $144.29M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Seanergy Maritime Hldgs Corp by 494,698 shares to 914,702 shares, valued at $3.75 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Since February 6, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 1 sale for $1.63 million activity.

Analysts await The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX) to report earnings on August, 1. They expect $1.85 EPS, up 11.45% or $0.19 from last year’s $1.66 per share. CLX’s profit will be $235.63M for 21.61 P/E if the $1.85 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.44 actual EPS reported by The Clorox Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 28.47% EPS growth.

Lmr Partners Llp, which manages about $1.96B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in China Life Insurance Co Ltd (NYSE:LFC) by 140,774 shares to 1.40M shares, valued at $18.87 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Centerpoint Energy Inc (NYSE:CNP) by 14,326 shares in the quarter, for a total of 25,114 shares, and has risen its stake in Suntrust Banks Inc (NYSE:STI).