Frigate Ventures LP Has Increased Argan (AGX) Stake by $471,760; As Dish Network (DISH) Stock Declined, Holder King Street Capital Management LP Has Decreased Its Position by $28.35 Million

King Street Capital Management Lp decreased its stake in Dish Network Corp (DISH) by 5.37% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. King Street Capital Management Lp sold 746,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.34% . The hedge fund held 13.16M shares of the television services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $505.28 million, down from 13.90M at the end of the previous reported quarter. King Street Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Dish Network Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $17.55 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.45% or $0.53 during the last trading session, reaching $36.1. About 1.40 million shares traded. DISH Network Corporation (NASDAQ:DISH) has risen 10.55% since September 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 10.55% the S&P500. Some Historical DISH News: 08/05/2018 – Dish Reports More Sling, Less TV Subscribers — Earnings Review; 08/05/2018 – DISH EXECUTIVES SPEAKING ON EARNINGS CONFERENCE CALL; 08/05/2018 – Dish Network quarterly revenue misses estimates on pay-TV losses; 23/05/2018 – Dish Chairman Says Phase Two of 5G Network Will Cost $10 Billion; 08/05/2018 – DISH Network 1Q Rev $3.46B; 23/04/2018 – DISH Network Corporation vs IPA Technologies Inc., which is a wholly owned subsidiary of Wi-LAN Technologies Inc., which is a wholly owned subsidiary of Wi-LAN Inc., which is a wholly owned subsidiary of Quarterhill Inc; 09/05/2018 – Dish Network Profit Boosted By New Accounting Rules; 08/05/2018 – DISH Network End-1Q Sling TV Subscribers 2.3M; 08/05/2018 – DISH CHAIRMAN: DON’T EXPECT NETWORK PARTNERSHIP ANNOUNCEMENTS; 08/05/2018 – DISH NETWORK CORP- CO SAYS PERCENTAGE OF LINEAR TV CUSTOMERS THAT ARE UNPROFITABLE IS IN LOW SINGLE- CONF CALL

Frigate Ventures Lp increased its stake in Argan Inc (AGX) by 12.59% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Frigate Ventures Lp bought 11,794 shares as the company’s stock declined 14.47% . The institutional investor held 105,488 shares of the basic industries company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $4.28M, up from 93,694 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Frigate Ventures Lp who had been investing in Argan Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $693.50M market cap company. The stock decreased 1.85% or $0.81 during the last trading session, reaching $42.92. About 87,253 shares traded. Argan, Inc. (NYSE:AGX) has risen 7.02% since September 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 7.02% the S&P500. Some Historical AGX News: 24/05/2018 – Gemma Power Systems, LLC Completes 475 MW Power Project in Ohio; 27/03/2018 Gemma Power Systems finalizes EPC Contract for a 475 MW Power Project in North Carolina; 11/04/2018 – Argan Declares Dividend of 25c

Investors sentiment increased to 1.09 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.10, from 0.99 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 31 investors sold DISH shares while 103 reduced holdings. 54 funds opened positions while 92 raised stakes. 217.05 million shares or 26.61% less from 295.77 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported.

King Street Capital Management Lp, which manages about $21.10B and $1.72 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Oi S A by 1.13M shares to 4.19M shares, valued at $8.41M in 2019Q2, according to the filing.

Analysts await DISH Network Corporation (NASDAQ:DISH) to report earnings on November, 6. They expect $0.61 EPS, down 25.61% or $0.21 from last year’s $0.82 per share. DISH’s profit will be $296.47M for 14.80 P/E if the $0.61 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.60 actual EPS reported by DISH Network Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 1.67% EPS growth.

Since May 22, 2019, it had 3 insider purchases, and 0 insider sales for $25.43 million activity. 500,005 shares were bought by ERGEN CHARLES W, worth $15.72 million on Monday, August 5. $9.35 million worth of DISH Network Corporation (NASDAQ:DISH) shares were bought by DEFRANCO JAMES.