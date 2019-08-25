Frigate Ventures LP Has Increased American Campus Cmntys (ACC) Position; Dowling & Yahnke Has Lifted Position in Realty Income (O) as Valuation Declined

Frigate Ventures Lp increased its stake in American Campus Cmntys Inc (ACC) by 210% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Frigate Ventures Lp bought 10,500 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.76% . The institutional investor held 15,500 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $737,000, up from 5,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Frigate Ventures Lp who had been investing in American Campus Cmntys Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $6.40B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.79% or $0.85 during the last trading session, reaching $46.56. About 396,770 shares traded. American Campus Communities, Inc. (NYSE:ACC) has risen 14.84% since August 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 14.84% the S&P500. Some Historical ACC News: 02/05/2018 – American Campus Communities Announces Increased Quarterly Dividend

Dowling & Yahnke Llc increased its stake in Realty Income Corp (O) by 73.87% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Dowling & Yahnke Llc bought 9,001 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.13% . The institutional investor held 21,186 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.56M, up from 12,185 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Dowling & Yahnke Llc who had been investing in Realty Income Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $23.07B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.78% or $0.57 during the last trading session, reaching $72.5. About 1.25M shares traded. Realty Income Corporation (NYSE:O) has risen 25.00% since August 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 25.00% the S&P500. Some Historical O News: 19/04/2018 – DJ Realty Income Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (O); 27/03/2018 – GUIDANCE: Realty Income Corp $350m 7Y +125#; 08/05/2018 – REALTY INCOME SEES FY FFO/SHR $3.11 TO $3.19, EST. $3.16; 08/05/2018 – REALTY INCOME CORP O.N SEES FY 2018 FFO SHR $3.11 TO $3.19; 08/05/2018 – Realty Income 1Q FFO Was $224.9 M; 13/03/2018 – REALTY INCOME BOOSTS MONTHLY DIV TO 21.95C/SHR, EST. 21.95C; 08/05/2018 – REALTY INCOME CORP O.N SEES FY 2018 ADJUSTED FFO SHR $3.14 TO $3.20; 03/05/2018 – Realty Income Names Neil Abraham Chief Strategy Officer And Mark E. Hagan Chief Investment Officer; 03/05/2018 – REALTY INCOME NAMES MARK E. HAGAN CHIEF INVESTMENT OFFICER; 08/05/2018 – Realty Income 1Q Adjusted FFO 79c/Share

Dowling & Yahnke Llc, which manages about $2.91 billion and $1.04B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Mastercard Inc (NYSE:MA) by 1,765 shares to 49,990 shares, valued at $11.77 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) by 5,777 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 28,101 shares, and cut its stake in Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD).

Frigate Ventures Lp, which manages about $326.98 million and $144.29M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Seanergy Maritime Hldgs Corp by 494,698 shares to 914,702 shares, valued at $3.75 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

