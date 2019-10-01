Frigate Ventures LP Has Decreased Brookfield Asset Mgmt (BAM) Position by $399,500 as Stock Rose; Fsi Group Has Upped Its Wells Fargo Co New (WFC) Stake by $2.43 Million as Valuation Rose

Fsi Group Llc increased its stake in Wells Fargo Co New (WFC) by 47.01% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Fsi Group Llc bought 51,611 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.37% . The hedge fund held 161,403 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $7.64M, up from 109,792 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Fsi Group Llc who had been investing in Wells Fargo Co New for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $216.63 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.53% or $1.27 during the last trading session, reaching $49.17. About 16.97 million shares traded. Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) has declined 17.23% since October 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.23% the S&P500. Some Historical WFC News: 10/05/2018 – S&PGR Withdraws Wells Fargo Bank Northwest N.A. Ratings; 22/05/2018 – Flagstar Bancorp Presenting at Wells Fargo Conference Tomorrow; 08/05/2018 – AGCO Presenting at Wells Fargo Industrials Conference Tomorrow; 23/04/2018 – WELLS FARGO SAYS FINE REDUCED PREV. NET INCOME TO $5.1B; 06/04/2018 – BOAZ ENERGY FILES FOR IPO VIA WELLS FARGO, GS, UBS; 26/04/2018 – Sensata Presenting at Wells Fargo Industrials Conference May 8; 08/05/2018 – LYONDELLBASELL CEO BOB PATEL SPEAKS ON WELLS FARGO CONF WEBCAST; 26/04/2018 – Autoliv Presenting at Wells Fargo Industrials Conference May 9; 13/04/2018 – WELLS FARGO SAYS IT’S ON TRACK TO SAVE $4B A YEAR BY END OF ’19; 08/03/2018 – IAC: State Treasurer Nappier Pleased With Wells Fargo Agreement – Bank Will Provide Detailed Report to Shareholders On Bank

Frigate Ventures Lp decreased its stake in Brookfield Asset Mgmt Inc (BAM) by 36.07% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Frigate Ventures Lp sold 8,500 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.36% . The institutional investor held 15,066 shares of the building operators company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $720,000, down from 23,566 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Frigate Ventures Lp who had been investing in Brookfield Asset Mgmt Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $51.70 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.87% or $0.99 during the last trading session, reaching $52.1. About 1.62 million shares traded or 0.73% up from the average. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:BAM) has risen 17.65% since October 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.65% the S&P500. Some Historical BAM News: 21/03/2018 – LCM PARTNERS & BROOKFIELD ASSET MANAGEMENT ENTER INTO PARTNERSH; 21/05/2018 – HEALTHSCOPE LTD – DECIDED NOT TO PROVIDE DUE DILIGENCE ACCESS TO EITHER BGH – AUSTRALIANSUPER CONSORTIUM OR BROOKFIELD; 03/04/2018 – Ottawa Citizen: Brookfield-owned GrafTech looks to raise more than $800 million in IPO; 18/05/2018 – Brookfield Asset Management Announces Renewal of Normal Course Issuer Bid; 14/05/2018 – Caisse de Depot Adds Brookfield Asset Management: 13F; 08/05/2018 – Brookfield Real Estate 1Q Loss/Shr C$0.04; 03/04/2018 – Mint: Brookfield in final stages of talks to acquire ICICI Tower in Hyderabad; 21/03/2018 – LCM PARTNERS SAYS BROOKFIELD WILL ACQUIRE A 25% STRATEGIC INTEREST IN LINK FINANCIAL GROUP; 13/05/2018 – HEALTHSCOPE COMMENCED AN ASSESSMENT OF BROOKFIELD PROPOSAL; 20/03/2018 – Brookfield Residential Introduces New Savannah Neighborhood, Coming Soon to Audie Murphy Ranch in Menifee

Fsi Group Llc, which manages about $3.71 billion and $84.26M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Old Second Bancorp Inc Ill (NASDAQ:OSBC) by 176,783 shares to 22,723 shares, valued at $290,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Citizens Finl Group Inc (NYSE:CFG) by 16,705 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 197,121 shares, and cut its stake in Republic First Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:FRBK).

