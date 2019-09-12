Frigate Ventures LP Continues to Hold Position in Argan (AGX); Discovery C (DISCK) Valuation Declined While Staley Capital Advisers Lowered Its Holding

Frigate Ventures Lp increased its stake in Argan Inc (AGX) by 12.59% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Frigate Ventures Lp bought 11,794 shares as the company’s stock declined 14.47% . The institutional investor held 105,488 shares of the basic industries company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $4.28 million, up from 93,694 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Frigate Ventures Lp who had been investing in Argan Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $683.64M market cap company. The stock increased 3.36% or $1.42 during the last trading session, reaching $43.73. About 112,243 shares traded. Argan, Inc. (NYSE:AGX) has risen 7.02% since September 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 7.02% the S&P500. Some Historical AGX News: 11/04/2018 – Argan Declares Dividend of 25c; 24/05/2018 – Gemma Power Systems, LLC Completes 475 MW Power Project in Ohio; 28/03/2018 – Argan Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 27/03/2018 Gemma Power Systems finalizes EPC Contract for a 475 MW Power Project in North Carolina; 11/04/2018 – ARGAN INC – PROJECT BACKLOG WAS $379 MLN AS OF JANUARY 31, 2018, DOWN FROM $1.0 BLN AT END OF PRIOR YEAR; 22/04/2018 – DJ Argan Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (AGX); 11/04/2018 – Argan Declares 25c Quarterly Div, a Change From Previous Practice of Annual Dividend; 29/05/2018 – ARGAN SA ARGAN.PA SAYS CASINO CHOOSES ARGAN TO DEVELOP ITS NEW E-COMMERCE WAREHOUSE IN FLEURY-MEROGIS; 12/04/2018 – Argan Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 11/04/2018 – ARGAN INC QTRLY SHR $0.45

Staley Capital Advisers Inc decreased its stake in Discovery Inc C (DISCK) by 11.73% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Staley Capital Advisers Inc sold 100,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.15% . The institutional investor held 752,445 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $21.41 million, down from 852,445 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Staley Capital Advisers Inc who had been investing in Discovery Inc C for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $14.34 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.33% or $0.09 during the last trading session, reaching $26.97. About 2.40M shares traded. Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCK) has risen 16.21% since September 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 16.21% the S&P500. Some Historical DISCK News: 05/03/2018 – Discovery Commun Announces Exchange Offer and Consent Solicitation for Scripps Notes; 08/03/2018 – Tech Jollof: Discovery and Scripps in merger talks: sources (Reuters) – Discovery Communications and Scripps Networks Intera; 06/03/2018 – Discovery Communications, Scripps: Combined Co Will Be Officially Known as Discovery, Inc; 05/03/2018 – DISCOVERY REPORTS EXCHANGE OFFER FOR SCRIPPS NOTES; 12/03/2018 – DISCOVERY IS SAID TO PLAN MOVING HQ TO 230 PARK AVE. SOUTH: NYP; 05/05/2018 – DJ Discovery Communications Inc Clas, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (DISCK); 06/03/2018 – Correction to Discovery Skinny TV Bundle Story; 06/03/2018 – Discovery Communications Completes Acquisition Of Scripps Networks Interactive; Changes Company Name To Discovery, Inc; 19/03/2018 – Discovery Announces Preliminary Results of the Exchange Offers and Consent Solicitations for Scripps Notes; 05/03/2018 Discovery Communications Announces Exchange Offer and Consent Solicitation for Scripps Notes

More notable recent Argan, Inc. (NYSE:AGX) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Argan: Buying Opportunity Could Be Brewing – Seeking Alpha” on May 09, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Argan’s Gemma Power to move ahead with 1.8 GW Ohio power project – Seeking Alpha” published on August 29, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Is Argan, Inc.’s (NYSE:AGX) ROE Of 13% Impressive? – Yahoo Finance” on May 03, 2019. More interesting news about Argan, Inc. (NYSE:AGX) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Argan down 6% post Q1 results – Seeking Alpha” published on June 11, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Is Argan, Inc.â€™s (NYSE:AGX) 11% Return On Capital Employed Good News? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 07, 2019.

Staley Capital Advisers Inc, which manages about $1.31 billion and $1.34B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Fedex Corp (NYSE:FDX) by 15,015 shares to 43,394 shares, valued at $7.13M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Site Centers Corp by 120,849 shares in the quarter, for a total of 707,539 shares, and has risen its stake in Alphabet C.

More notable recent Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCK) news were published by: Fool.com which released: “2 Top Entertainment Stocks to Buy Now – The Motley Fool” on August 23, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Is Discovery, Inc. (DISCK) A Good Stock To Buy? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 14, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Discovery Becomes Oversold (DISCK) – Nasdaq” on August 14, 2019. More interesting news about Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCK) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Why Discovery Stock Gained 13% in April – Nasdaq” published on May 07, 2019 as well as Fool.com‘s news article titled: “2 Insanely Cheap Media Stocks to Buy Right Now – The Motley Fool” with publication date: August 26, 2019.