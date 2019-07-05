Frigate Ventures LP Boosted Its American Campus Cmntys (ACC) Holding; Cisco Systems (CSCO) Holding Has Increased by Arrow Financial Corp

Frigate Ventures Lp increased its stake in American Campus Cmntys Inc (ACC) by 210% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Frigate Ventures Lp bought 10,500 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.86% with the market. The institutional investor held 15,500 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $737,000, up from 5,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Frigate Ventures Lp who had been investing in American Campus Cmntys Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $6.51B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.63% or $0.3 during the last trading session, reaching $47.46. About 97,234 shares traded. American Campus Communities, Inc. (NYSE:ACC) has risen 18.65% since July 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 14.22% the S&P500. Some Historical ACC News: 23/04/2018 – AMERICAN CAMPUS COMMUNITIES INC – MAINTAINING ITS PREVIOUSLY STATED GUIDANCE RANGE FOR FISCAL YEAR 2018; 23/04/2018 – AMERICAN CAMPUS COMMUNITIES – EXECUTED NON-BINDING TERM SHEET, IN FINAL NEGOTIATIONS FOR SALE OF MINORITY INTEREST IN A PORTFOLIO OF OWNED CORE ASSETS; 23/04/2018 – AMERICAN CAMPUS 1Q MODIFIED FFO/SHR 62C, EST. 63C; 16/05/2018 – AMERICAN CAMPUS COMMUNITIES FILES FOR OFFERING UP TO $500M; 23/04/2018 – AMERICAN CAMPUS 1Q REV. $220.4M, EST. $209.8M; 23/04/2018 – Amer Campus Communities 1Q Rev $220.4M; 02/05/2018 – American Campus Communities Announces Increased Quarterly Dividend; 28/03/2018 – AMERICAN CAMPUS COMMUNITIES INC ACC.N : DEUTSCHE BANK RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $43 FROM $42; 02/05/2018 – Amer Campus Communities Raises Dividend to 46c Vs. 44c; 19/04/2018 – DJ American Campus Communities Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ACC)

Arrow Financial Corp increased its stake in Cisco Systems Inc (CSCO) by 27.97% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Arrow Financial Corp bought 9,300 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.40% with the market. The institutional investor held 42,555 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.30M, up from 33,255 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Arrow Financial Corp who had been investing in Cisco Systems Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $237.89 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.42% or $0.24 during the last trading session, reaching $56.24. About 5.22 million shares traded. Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) has risen 14.75% since July 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 10.32% the S&P500. Some Historical CSCO News: 30/05/2018 – Cisco Presenting at Nasdaq Investor Conference Jun 12; 30/05/2018 – Cisco Announces June 2018 Events with the Financial Community; 01/05/2018 – CSCO:ACCOMPANY CEO CHANG TO LEAD CISCO’S COLLABORATION BUSINESS; 16/05/2018 – CISCO SEES 4Q REV. +4% TO +6%, EST. +4.79%; 16/05/2018 – Cisco Systems Sees 4Q Non-GAAP Gross Margin Rate 63% – 64%; 23/05/2018 – Cisco’s Talos cyber intelligence unit said it has high confidence that the Russian government is behind the campaign, dubbed VPNFilter; 16/05/2018 – Cisco Systems 3Q EPS 56c; 04/04/2018 – CISCO SAID TO BE ONE OF TWO BIDDERS THAT OFFERED ZSCALER $2 BLN; 16/05/2018 – Cisco: Provision for Income Taxes Includes $11.1B Charge Related to Tax Cuts and Jobs Act for 9 Mos Ended April 28; 23/05/2018 – Cisco Executive: Companies, Regulators Not Ready for EU Data Rules — Barron’s Blog

More notable recent Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Technology Sector Update for 06/19/2019: FRSX, ESLT, ADBE, YY, MSFT, AAPL, IBM, CSCO, GOOG – Nasdaq” on June 19, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Technology Sector Update for 06/24/2019: PCMI, NSIT, GRUB, NANO, RTEC, MSFT, AAPL, IBM, CSCO, GOOG – Nasdaq” published on June 24, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Cisco Systems (CSCO) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: What You Should Know – Nasdaq” on June 27, 2019. More interesting news about Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Cisco Systems (CSCO) Outpaces Stock Market Gains: What You Should Know – Nasdaq” published on July 03, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Technology Sector Update for 06/27/2019: MSFT, AAPL, IBM, CSCO, GOOG, SBGI, FB, ACN – Nasdaq” with publication date: June 27, 2019.

Arrow Financial Corp, which manages about $431.41 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Nvidia Corp (NASDAQ:NVDA) by 5,025 shares to 4,784 shares, valued at $858,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Netflix Inc (NASDAQ:NFLX) by 1,404 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 25,101 shares, and cut its stake in Apple Inc (NASDAQ:AAPL).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.83 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.08, from 0.91 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 58 investors sold CSCO shares while 739 reduced holdings. 139 funds opened positions while 519 raised stakes. 3.03 billion shares or 4.61% less from 3.17 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Massachusetts-based Choate Investment has invested 0.36% in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). Kistler has 15,030 shares. Manchester Mngmt Lc holds 0.14% or 19,921 shares in its portfolio. Moreover, Tower Rech Cap Limited Company (Trc) has 0.21% invested in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). Moreover, Hanson Doremus Investment Mgmt has 1.44% invested in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) for 80,929 shares. Moreover, Boltwood Capital Mgmt has 0.35% invested in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) for 10,050 shares. Cullinan invested in 278,770 shares or 1.13% of the stock. Summit Securities Gp reported 5,900 shares. Brighton Jones Limited Liability Com owns 46,322 shares. Boston Limited Liability Company holds 0.66% of its portfolio in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) for 240,683 shares. River And Mercantile Asset Management Limited Liability Partnership holds 0.76% of its portfolio in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) for 202,589 shares. Godsey Gibb Assoc holds 0.08% in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) or 10,033 shares. Moreover, Fulton Fincl Bank Na has 0.38% invested in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) for 100,110 shares. Employees Retirement Systems Of Texas holds 538,800 shares or 0.44% of its portfolio. Rbf Cap Llc reported 15,000 shares or 0.1% of all its holdings.

Since June 7, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 sales for $557,404 activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.09 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.05, from 1.04 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 24 investors sold ACC shares while 94 reduced holdings. 42 funds opened positions while 87 raised stakes. 128.78 million shares or 2.40% less from 131.95 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Synovus Financial Corporation owns 944 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Alpine Woods Capital Limited Co holds 0.1% or 9,370 shares. 9,789 are held by Dupont Capital Mgmt. Clean Yield Grp has invested 1.88% in American Campus Communities, Inc. (NYSE:ACC). Oppenheimer Asset Mgmt Inc reported 0.03% in American Campus Communities, Inc. (NYSE:ACC). New York-based Etrade Cap Management Limited Company has invested 0.02% in American Campus Communities, Inc. (NYSE:ACC). Loomis Sayles & Lp holds 0.02% or 249,308 shares. First Fincl Bank Of Omaha accumulated 133,901 shares or 0.44% of the stock. Axa has invested 0.08% in American Campus Communities, Inc. (NYSE:ACC). Art Advsrs Ltd holds 34,183 shares or 0.1% of its portfolio. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board owns 27,700 shares. Profund Advsrs Ltd Limited Liability Company has 20,730 shares. Brinker Capital Inc reported 0.1% of its portfolio in American Campus Communities, Inc. (NYSE:ACC). Sei Invests Communication holds 0.05% of its portfolio in American Campus Communities, Inc. (NYSE:ACC) for 285,332 shares. Ing Groep Nv holds 0.02% or 18,199 shares.