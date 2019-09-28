Friess Associates Upped Axogen (AXGN) Holding by $3.13 Million; Birch Hill Investment Advisors Stake in Wabtec (WAB) Raised by $664,347

Friess Associates Llc increased its stake in Axogen Inc. (AXGN) by 40.11% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Friess Associates Llc bought 164,544 shares as the company’s stock declined 24.93% . The institutional investor held 574,802 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $11.38M, up from 410,258 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Friess Associates Llc who had been investing in Axogen Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $474.59 million market cap company. The stock decreased 12.07% or $1.66 during the last trading session, reaching $12.09. About 642,811 shares traded or 19.74% up from the average. AxoGen, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXGN) has declined 60.31% since September 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 60.31% the S&P500. Some Historical AXGN News: 21/05/2018 – AXOGEN, NAMES KAREN ZADEREJ AS CHAIRMAN OF BOARD; 21/05/2018 – AxoGen, Inc. Announces Appointment of Karen Zaderej as Chairman of the Board; 12/04/2018 – AxoGen, Inc. Announces 2018 Annual Shareholders’ Meeting; 21/04/2018 – DJ AxoGen Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (AXGN); 09/05/2018 – AxoGen, Inc. Announces Upsizing and Pricing of Public Offering of Common Stk; 30/04/2018 – AxoGen Sees 2018 Revenue Up at Least 40%; 12/04/2018 – AxoGen, Inc. Announces 2018 Annual Shareholders’ Meeting; 21/05/2018 – AXOGEN’S FORMER CHAIR JAMIE M. GROOMS TO REMAIN DIRECTOR; 14/05/2018 – AxoGen, Inc. Announces Closing of Public Offering of Common Stk; 07/05/2018 – AXOGEN INC – INTENDS TO USE NET PROCEEDS FROM PROPOSED OFFERING FOR LONG TERM FACILITY AND CAPACITY EXPANSION AND GENERAL CORPORATE PURPOSES

Birch Hill Investment Advisors Llc increased its stake in Wabtec Corp (WAB) by 2.82% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Birch Hill Investment Advisors Llc bought 9,357 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.42% . The institutional investor held 340,860 shares of the railroads company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $24.46M, up from 331,503 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Birch Hill Investment Advisors Llc who had been investing in Wabtec Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $13.61B market cap company. The stock increased 0.10% or $0.07 during the last trading session, reaching $72. About 788,234 shares traded. Wabtec Corporation (NYSE:WAB) has declined 28.67% since September 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 28.67% the S&P500. Some Historical WAB News: 21/05/2018 – GE to merge transportation unit with Wabtec in $11.1 bln deal; 21/05/2018 – WABTEC – GE HAS THE RIGHT TO INCREASE PORTION OF MERGED COMPANY OWNED BY GE SHAREHOLDERS; 24/04/2018 – Wabtec Reports 1Q EPS Of 92 Cents, Affirms Full-Year Guidance; 07/05/2018 – WESTINGHOUSE AIR BRAKE TECHNOLOGIES CORP WAB.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $3.87, REV VIEW $4.19 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 16/04/2018 – Knorr and WABTEC Employees File Antitrust Lawsuit to Recover Damages Stemming From Employers’ “No-Poach” Conspiracy; 21/05/2018 – Fitch Assigns First-Time Ratings to Wabtec Corporation; 03/04/2018 – Knorr, Wabtec agree to end pacts to not poach workers — U.S. Justice Dept; 21/05/2018 – WABTEC – TRANSACTION IS VALUED AT APPROXIMATELY $11.1 BILLION; 01/05/2018 – Detailed Research: Economic Perspectives on Vitamin Shoppe, Surmodics, Spark Therapeutics, QUANTENNA COMMS, Westinghouse Air Br; 20/04/2018 – GE IS SAID IN TALKS TO UNLOAD RAIL BUSINESS IN DEAL WITH WABTEC

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.85 in Q2 2019. Its down 3.54, from 4.39 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 82 investors sold WAB shares while 205 reduced holdings. 61 funds opened positions while 184 raised stakes. 183.70 million shares or 36.06% less from 287.29 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Wabtec Corporation (NYSE:WAB). Canada Pension Plan Investment Board invested in 40,690 shares. Farmers And Merchants Investments holds 0% or 527 shares in its portfolio. Massmutual Fsb Adv reported 0% in Wabtec Corporation (NYSE:WAB). Tru Communication Of Vermont owns 697 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Meeder Asset reported 0% in Wabtec Corporation (NYSE:WAB). Cacti Asset Management Limited Liability, Georgia-based fund reported 537 shares. 136,223 were accumulated by Jpmorgan Chase And. Clean Yield Group Inc holds 0.08% or 3,068 shares. The New York-based Allsquare Wealth Management Ltd Com has invested 0.01% in Wabtec Corporation (NYSE:WAB). Bradley Foster And Sargent Ct holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Wabtec Corporation (NYSE:WAB) for 3,284 shares. Loews Corp stated it has 22,861 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Baystate Wealth Mngmt Lc has 27 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Harris Limited Partnership owns 0.07% invested in Wabtec Corporation (NYSE:WAB) for 507,272 shares. Janney Montgomery Scott Limited Liability Company has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Wabtec Corporation (NYSE:WAB).

Birch Hill Investment Advisors Llc, which manages about $1.24B and $1.35B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Fiserv Inc (NASDAQ:FISV) by 3,512 shares to 657,630 shares, valued at $59.95 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in General Electric Co (NYSE:GE) by 74,893 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 149,728 shares, and cut its stake in Mastercard Inc (NYSE:MA).

Since May 21, 2019, it had 3 insider buys, and 1 sale for $1.19 billion activity. Another trade for 3,000 shares valued at $193,530 was bought by DeNinno David L. NEUPAVER ALBERT J bought $652,600 worth of stock or 10,000 shares. The insider GENERAL ELECTRIC CO sold 16.97 million shares worth $1.19B.

