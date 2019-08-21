Friess Associates Trimmed Stake in Keysight Technologies (KEYS) by $5.42 Million as Shares Rose; As Apple (AAPL) Stock Value Rose, Penn Davis Mcfarland Lowered Its Position

Friess Associates Llc decreased its stake in Keysight Technologies Inc. (KEYS) by 21.98% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Friess Associates Llc sold 62,254 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.26% . The institutional investor held 220,946 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $19.27 million, down from 283,200 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Friess Associates Llc who had been investing in Keysight Technologies Inc. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $16.77B market cap company. The stock increased 2.11% or $1.84 during the last trading session, reaching $89.14. About 2.03M shares traded or 18.29% up from the average. Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS) has risen 55.80% since August 21, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 55.80% the S&P500. Some Historical KEYS News: 21/03/2018 – Keysight Wins GTI Award for Innovative Breakthrough in Mobile Technology; 30/05/2018 – Keysight Technologies Sees 3Q Adj EPS 72c-Adj EPS 82c; 11/04/2018 – Ixia, a Keysight Business, to Spotlight Solutions at RSA 2018 that Prove Network Visibility Delivers Better Network Security; 06/03/2018 – KEYSIGHT TECHNOLOGIES: $350M SHR REPURCHASE PROGRAM; 06/03/2018 – KEYSIGHT TECHNOLOGIES INC – NEW REPURCHASE PROGRAM IS EFFECTIVE IMMEDIATELY AND REPLACES PREVIOUSLY AUTHORIZED PROGRAM FROM 2016; 18/04/2018 – Ixia, a Keysight Business, Helps Organizations Validate Microsoft Azure DDoS Protection Service Defenses; 08/03/2018 – Keysight Advances Autonomous Driving Safety with High Frequency Automotive Radar Test Solution; 12/03/2018 – Keysight Demonstrates Latest Optical, Photonic Test Solutions That Accelerate Next-Generation Intelligent Optical Networks at OFC 2018; 22/05/2018 – Keysight Technologies Honored by Frost & Sullivan for its Revenue Leadership in the Global RF Test and Measurement Market; 01/05/2018 – JPMorgan US Technology Adds Keysight, Exits Facebook

Penn Davis Mcfarland Inc decreased its stake in Apple Inc. (AAPL) by 3.39% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Penn Davis Mcfarland Inc sold 2,476 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.20% . The institutional investor held 70,573 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $13.41 million, down from 73,049 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Penn Davis Mcfarland Inc who had been investing in Apple Inc. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $960.96 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.08% or $2.28 during the last trading session, reaching $212.64. About 19.14M shares traded. Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) has risen 12.18% since August 21, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.18% the S&P500. Some Historical AAPL News: 27/04/2018 – Apple Sours Technology Sector’s Week as Earnings Anxiety Mounts; 11/04/2018 – Apple Music appoints new head, hits 48 mln subscribers; 23/03/2018 – Apple: U.S. iPhone Share Gains Could Boost Earnings — Barrons.com; 29/05/2018 – Apple is reportedly going to use OLED panels in all of its new iPhones; 02/04/2018 – Mercury News: Sources: Apple to ditch Intel, will use its own chips in Macs by 2020; 23/03/2018 – Business Report: Rumour has it: Apple to debug sneaky Siri; 02/05/2018 – NOVUS THERAPEUTICS HOLDER APPLE TREE CUT STAKE TO 8.1% VS ~9.4%; 23/03/2018 – The Updated MiTek® USP Catalog App is Available on Apple, Android, and Windows Mobile Devices; 10/05/2018 – Apple says it’s not going ahead with the data center, citing “delays in the approval process.”; 29/05/2018 – PEGATRON MAY SECURE APPLE ORDER FOR NEW MACBOOK: DIGITIMES

More notable recent Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS) news were published by: Businesswire.com which released: “Ixia, a Keysight Business, Extends Test Portfolio to Simplify and Accelerate Network, Application and Security Testing – Business Wire” on July 24, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “Earnings Scheduled For August 21, 2019 – Benzinga” published on August 21, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Keysight: The Long-Awaited Turning Point – Seeking Alpha” on February 20, 2019. More interesting news about Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS) were released by: Businesswire.com and their article: “Keysight Delivers a Leading Number of 5G New Radio (NR) Protocol Conformance Test Cases Validated by GCF and PTCRB – Business Wire” published on August 08, 2019 as well as Businesswire.com‘s news article titled: “Keysight, Qualcomm Collaborate to Obtain Industry-First GCF Validation of 5G Radio Frequency (RF) Demodulation and Radio Resource Management (RRM) Test Cases – Business Wire” with publication date: July 25, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.42 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.09, from 1.33 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 17 investors sold KEYS shares while 156 reduced holdings. 100 funds opened positions while 146 raised stakes. 155.70 million shares or 4.15% less from 162.45 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Swiss Bancorp invested in 625,600 shares. Principal Fin Group Incorporated has 288,709 shares. Garde Cap reported 0.1% in Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS). Wellington Management Gp Incorporated Limited Liability Partnership holds 3.49 million shares or 0.07% of its portfolio. Moreover, Gulf Intl Bankshares (Uk) Ltd has 0.07% invested in Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS). Spinnaker Tru reported 0.03% of its portfolio in Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS). Group Incorporated One Trading Ltd Partnership invested in 410 shares. Dnb Asset As accumulated 36,190 shares. Friess Associate Ltd Liability Corporation holds 220,946 shares. San Francisco Sentry Invest Gp (Ca) owns 78 shares for 0% of their portfolio. California Employees Retirement Sys, California-based fund reported 355,376 shares. Paragon Capital Limited holds 0% of its portfolio in Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS) for 25 shares. Hsbc Holdings Public Limited accumulated 0.02% or 128,093 shares. Hahn Capital Ltd Limited Liability Company has invested 0.01% in Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS). Td Asset Management reported 0.04% in Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS).

Friess Associates Llc, which manages about $1.34B and $1.36 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Everquote Inc. by 59,566 shares to 215,566 shares, valued at $1.60M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Pure Storage Inc. by 256,323 shares in the quarter, for a total of 974,923 shares, and has risen its stake in Deckers Outdoor Corp. (NYSE:DECK).

Penn Davis Mcfarland Inc, which manages about $575.68 million and $289.08M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Inovalon Holdings Inc. (Class A) by 49,721 shares to 476,969 shares, valued at $5.93 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.96 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.01, from 0.97 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 79 investors sold AAPL shares while 847 reduced holdings. 150 funds opened positions while 735 raised stakes. 2.60 billion shares or 8.28% less from 2.83 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 153,780 are held by Mycio Wealth Prns Limited Liability. Seabridge Limited Liability accumulated 2.22% or 35,004 shares. Peak Asset Management Ltd Company reported 61,980 shares. Concorde Asset Mngmt Lc owns 7,510 shares. Piedmont Inv Advisors holds 4.47% of its portfolio in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) for 580,196 shares. Hamilton Point Invest Advsr Ltd Liability Corp holds 3.14% of its portfolio in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) for 37,134 shares. Hollow Brook Wealth Mngmt stated it has 6.08% of its portfolio in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Tower Rech Ltd Liability Corp (Trc) invested in 75,150 shares or 0.87% of the stock. Brouwer Janachowski Lc stated it has 5,636 shares or 0.19% of all its holdings. Stelac Advisory Ltd Liability Corp owns 0.52% invested in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) for 6,369 shares. Clarkston Capital Prns Lc holds 0.05% or 7,699 shares. Moreover, Peddock Advsr Lc has 2.25% invested in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Novare Limited Liability Company holds 2.15% or 72,412 shares. Peconic Llc, a New York-based fund reported 6,825 shares. Highland Management Limited Liability Co reported 153,960 shares or 2.22% of all its holdings.

More notable recent Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “Analysts Share Their View On FANG Stocks And Apple – Benzinga” on August 02, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Google Gains Edge Over AMZN, MSFT & AAPL With Socratic Launch – Nasdaq” published on August 19, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Apple probed for unfair competition in Russia – Seeking Alpha” on August 08, 2019. More interesting news about Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Apple’s privacy rules stifle competition, say developers – Seeking Alpha” published on August 16, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Technology Sector Update for 08/02/2019: SQ, STX, PINS, MSFT, AAPL, IBM, CSCO, GOOG – Nasdaq” with publication date: August 02, 2019.