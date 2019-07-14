Friess Associates Trimmed Its Stake in Rocky Brands (RCKY) as Shares Declined; Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Has Lowered Teva Pharmaceutical (TEVA) Stake by $607,410

Friess Associates Llc decreased its stake in Rocky Brands Inc. (RCKY) by 35% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Friess Associates Llc sold 18,045 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.85% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 33,511 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $803,000, down from 51,556 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Friess Associates Llc who had been investing in Rocky Brands Inc. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $212.13 million market cap company. The stock increased 1.70% or $0.48 during the last trading session, reaching $28.69. About 29,059 shares traded. Rocky Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCKY) has declined 4.34% since July 14, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 8.77% the S&P500. Some Historical RCKY News: 17/05/2018 – Rocky Brands Raises Dividend to 12c Vs. 11c; 05/03/2018 Rocky Brands Announces New Share Repurchase Program; 05/03/2018 – ROCKY BRANDS INC – THE APPROVED REPURCHASE PROGRAM REPLACES PREVIOUS REPURCHASE PROGRAM AUTHORIZED BY BOARD OF DIRECTORS THAT EXPIRED ON MARCH 1, 2018; 02/05/2018 – Wells Capital Management Inc. Exits Position in Rocky Brands; 20/04/2018 – DJ Rocky Brands Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (RCKY); 17/05/2018 – Rocky Brands Declares Increase in Quarterly Cash Dividend; 17/05/2018 – ROCKY BRANDS RAISES QTRLY DIVIDEND TO 12C/SHR FROM 11C/SHR; 02/05/2018 – Wells Fargo Advisors LLC Exits Position in Rocky Brands; 24/04/2018 – Rocky Brands 1Q EPS 44c; 24/04/2018 – ROCKY BRANDS INC – INVENTORY AT MARCH 31, 2018 DECREASED 5.3% TO $65.2 MLN COMPARED TO $68.8 MLN ON SAME DATE A YEAR AGO

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc decreased its stake in Teva Pharmaceutical (TEVA) by 1.13% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc sold 40,494 shares as the company’s stock declined 35.11% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 3.55 million shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $55.61 million, down from 3.59M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc who had been investing in Teva Pharmaceutical for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $10.23 billion market cap company. The stock increased 3.12% or $0.28 during the last trading session, reaching $9.25. About 11.13 million shares traded. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited (NYSE:TEVA) has declined 43.87% since July 14, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 48.30% the S&P500. Some Historical TEVA News: 23/05/2018 – TEVA SAYS PDUFA DATE FOR FREMANEZUMAB IS SET FOR SEPT. 16; 21/04/2018 – MYLAN: GLATIRAMER ACETATE DATA FURTHER SUPPORTS FDA’S APPROVAL; 28/03/2018 – NJ WARN NOTICES ISSUED FOR JOB CUTS AT TEVA PLANT IN ELIZABETH; 19/04/2018 – TEVA PHARMACEUTICAL INDUSTRIES LTD – SEPARATION IS NOT EXPECTED TO HAVE A MATERIAL EFFECT (IMPACT) ON TEVA’S 2018 FINANCIAL OUTLOOK; 21/05/2018 – Teva’s Copaxone Falls For 3rd Wk, Aubagio Declines: MS; 03/05/2018 – TEVA SAYS SEES FREMANEZUMAB EMA ACTION ON MAA IN 1H 2019; 19/04/2018 – TEVA PHARMACEUTICAL – WILL MERGE ITS OTC INTERESTS RETURNING FROM PGT WITH A PORTFOLIO OF OTC ASSETS ACQUIRED IN 2016 VIA ACTAVIS ACQUISITION; 17/04/2018 – HIGHMARK SIGNS OUTCOMES-BASED PACT W/ ASTRAZENECA FOR SYMBICORT; 24/05/2018 – AMARIN REPORTS PATENT LITIGATION SETTLEMENT PACT WITH TEVA; 26/03/2018 – VANDA GOT PARAGRAPH IV NOTE ON TEVA ANDA ON HETLIOZ GENERIC

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc, which manages about $108.13B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Steel Dynamics Inc (NASDAQ:STLD) by 193,048 shares to 1.11M shares, valued at $39.30M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Bb&T Corp (NYSE:BBT) by 23,028 shares in the quarter, for a total of 2.96 million shares, and has risen its stake in Kla (NASDAQ:KLAC).

Analysts await Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited (NYSE:TEVA) to report earnings on August, 1. They expect $0.55 EPS, down 26.67% or $0.20 from last year’s $0.75 per share. TEVA’s profit will be $608.27 million for 4.20 P/E if the $0.55 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.57 actual EPS reported by Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -3.51% negative EPS growth.

Analysts await Rocky Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCKY) to report earnings on July, 30. They expect $0.36 earnings per share, up 2.86% or $0.01 from last year’s $0.35 per share. RCKY’s profit will be $2.66 million for 19.92 P/E if the $0.36 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.48 actual earnings per share reported by Rocky Brands, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -25.00% negative EPS growth.

Friess Associates Llc, which manages about $1.34B and $1.36B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Dollar Tree Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR) by 7,876 shares to 217,704 shares, valued at $22.87M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Pixelworks Inc. (NASDAQ:PXLW) by 170,147 shares in the quarter, for a total of 374,795 shares, and has risen its stake in Smartsheet Inc..

