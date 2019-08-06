Friess Associates Trimmed Calix (CALX) Position by $1.23 Million; Market Value Declined; As Banco Santander Sa (SAN) Stock Value Declined, Holder Gradient Investments Trimmed Its Position

Gradient Investments Llc decreased its stake in Banco Santander Sa (SAN) by 41.49% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Gradient Investments Llc sold 169,613 shares as the company’s stock declined 13.82% . The institutional investor held 239,187 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.11M, down from 408,800 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Gradient Investments Llc who had been investing in Banco Santander Sa for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $65.99B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.37% or $0.015 during the last trading session, reaching $4.045. About 9.35M shares traded. Banco Santander, S.A. (NYSE:SAN) has declined 23.39% since August 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 23.39% the S&P500. Some Historical SAN News: 16/03/2018 – BANK OF ENGLAND – 2018 STRESS TEST WILL TAKE INTO ACCOUNT NEW ACCOUNTING RULE FOR LOAN LOSS PROVISION; 23/03/2018 – SANTANDER PROPOSES 2 DIVIDEND PAYMENTS A YR FROM 2019: BOTIN; 17/04/2018 – Santander VC Fund Invests in Brazil Startup Creditas; 30/05/2018 – MOODY’S AFFIRMS RATINGS OF SANTANDER MEXICO, CASA DE BOLSA; 20/05/2018 – Santander uses blockchain for investors’ vote; 06/04/2018 – S&P REVISES SANTANDER BANK, N.A. TO RATING ‘A-‘ FROM ‘BBB+’; OUTLOOK ‘STABLE’; 23/03/2018 – CEO OF SPAIN’S BANCO SANTANDER SAN.MC SAYS WILL CONTINUE TO WORK ON OPTIMIZATION OF CAPITAL STRUCTURE IN ITS U.S. HOLDING; 01/05/2018 – Santander Universities extends partnership with Columbia Business School by providing generous financial support to two entrepr; 12/04/2018 – Santander launches blockchain-based foreign exchange service; 07/03/2018 – Foreign banks carved out of U.S. Senate regulatory relief bill

Friess Associates Llc decreased its stake in Calix Inc. (CALX) by 26.3% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Friess Associates Llc sold 175,382 shares as the company’s stock declined 15.14% . The institutional investor held 491,519 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.79 million, down from 666,901 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Friess Associates Llc who had been investing in Calix Inc. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $332.64M market cap company. The stock increased 0.67% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $6. About 224,413 shares traded. Calix, Inc. (NYSE:CALX) has declined 10.29% since August 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 10.29% the S&P500. Some Historical CALX News: 10/04/2018 – CALIX INC – MULTI-YEAR PARTNERSHIP WITH INFOSYS TO ACCELERATE COMMUNICATIONS SERVICE PROVIDER (CSP) ADOPTION OF AXOS PLATFORM; 08/05/2018 – Calix Sees 2Q Loss/Shr 5c-EPS $0.00; 08/05/2018 – Calix 1Q Rev $99.4M; 02/05/2018 – Calix Honored by BMMA and Oracle as the Partner of Choice to Accelerate the Delivery of Next Generation Networks and Services; 10/04/2018 – CALIX INC – CO AND INFOSYS WILL JOINTLY INVEST TO CO-CREATE NEW SERVICES AND VALUE-ADDED OFFERINGS ON AXOS PLATFORM; 19/04/2018 – DJ Calix Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CALX); 03/04/2018 – Calix Senior Director Bernd Hesse Elected to Broadband Forum Board of Directors; 22/03/2018 – BARC Electric Cooperative Delivers a World-Class Broadband Experience with Calix Mesh-Enhanced Carrier Class Wi-Fi and Calix Cloud; 08/05/2018 – Calix 1Q Loss/Shr 23c; 29/03/2018 – Arkwest Communications Rapidly Adopts Calix AXOS for Complete Next-Generation Network Transformation

Gradient Investments Llc, which manages about $696.72 million and $1.55 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ishares Tr by 14,418 shares to 32,493 shares, valued at $813,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Abbott Labs (NYSE:ABT) by 4,237 shares in the quarter, for a total of 6,928 shares, and has risen its stake in Netflix Inc (NASDAQ:NFLX).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.15 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.56, from 1.71 in 2018Q4.