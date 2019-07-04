Friess Associates Stake in Heritage Crysal Clean (HCCI) Lifted by $521,100 as Stock Price Rose; Ansys (ANSS) Share Value Rose While Stone Run Capital Has Decreased Its Position

Stone Run Capital Llc decreased its stake in Ansys Inc (ANSS) by 5.75% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Stone Run Capital Llc sold 1,900 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.99% with the market. The institutional investor held 31,150 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.69 million, down from 33,050 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Stone Run Capital Llc who had been investing in Ansys Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $17.57 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.33% or $2.74 during the last trading session, reaching $209.33. About 209,470 shares traded. ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS) has risen 11.97% since July 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 7.54% the S&P500. Some Historical ANSS News: 11/05/2018 – ANSYS LTD – BOARD’S DECISION TO CHANGE NAME TO ETION LIMITED; 02/05/2018 – ANSYS Acquires OPTIS, Becomes Industry’s Leading Solution Provider For Autonomous Vehicle Simulation; 22/03/2018 – Global Chemical Software Market 2018-2022 – Key Vendors are ANSYS, Frontline Data Solutions, RURO & SFS Chemical Safety – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 15/05/2018 – ANSYS 19.1 Delivers the First Comprehensive Solution for Simulation-Based Digital Twins; 02/05/2018 – Ansys Sees 2Q Rev $269.5M-$289.5M; 02/05/2018 – ANSYS BUYS OPTIS, BECOMES INDUSTRY’S LEADING SOLUTION PROVIDER; 04/05/2018 – ANSYS INC ANSS.O : WEDBUSH RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $163 FROM $160; 22/03/2018 – ANSYS INC – ENTERED INTO DEFINITIVE AGREEMENT TO ACQUIRE OPTIS; 25/04/2018 – SOUTH AFRICA’S COMPETITION COMMISSION – HAS APPROVED PROPOSED MERGER, WITHOUT CONDITIONS, WHEREBY ANSYS INTENDS TO ACQUIRE LAW TRUST; 22/03/2018 ANSYS To Acquire Optical Simulation Leader OPTIS

Friess Associates Llc increased its stake in Heritage Crysal Clean Inc. (HCCI) by 47.36% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Friess Associates Llc bought 19,300 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.82% with the market. The institutional investor held 60,048 shares of the basic industries company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.65 million, up from 40,748 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Friess Associates Llc who had been investing in Heritage Crysal Clean Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $596.18M market cap company. The stock decreased 0.77% or $0.2 during the last trading session, reaching $25.78. About 66,696 shares traded or 2.41% up from the average. Heritage-Crystal Clean, Inc (NASDAQ:HCCI) has risen 40.91% since July 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 36.48% the S&P500. Some Historical HCCI News: 30/05/2018 – Analysis: Positioning to Benefit within Aldeyra Therapeutics, Freightcar America, Bank of Hawaii, Heritage-Crystal Clean, Amedi; 09/05/2018 – Heritage-Crystal Short-Interest Ratio Rises 15% to 8 Days; 02/05/2018 – Heritage-Crystal Clean 1Q Loss/Shr 1c; 21/04/2018 DJ Heritage-Crystal Clean Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (HCCI); 02/05/2018 – Heritage-Crystal Clean 1Q Rev $83.1M; 26/04/2018 – Heritage-Crystal Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals

Stone Run Capital Llc, which manages about $170.00 million and $203.31 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Wabtec Corp (NYSE:WAB) by 38,712 shares to 48,583 shares, valued at $3.58M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Middleby Corp (NASDAQ:MIDD) by 5,800 shares in the quarter, for a total of 49,465 shares, and has risen its stake in Danaher Corporation (NYSE:DHR).

Analysts await ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS) to report earnings on August, 5. They expect $1.09 EPS, down 6.03% or $0.07 from last year’s $1.16 per share. ANSS’s profit will be $91.48M for 48.01 P/E if the $1.09 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.02 actual EPS reported by ANSYS, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 6.86% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.27 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.14, from 1.13 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 22 investors sold ANSS shares while 159 reduced holdings. 75 funds opened positions while 154 raised stakes. 74.76 million shares or 2.40% less from 76.60 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Martingale Asset LP reported 161,305 shares. Bluemountain Capital Lc reported 3,423 shares stake. Quantbot Limited Partnership has invested 0.02% of its portfolio in ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS). North Point Port Managers Oh has 4.21% invested in ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS). Numerixs Inv Technology holds 0.09% or 3,800 shares. Polar Cap Llp accumulated 409,078 shares. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement Systems, Florida-based fund reported 125,947 shares. Dekabank Deutsche Girozentrale stated it has 87,817 shares. Cipher Cap Lp invested in 34,049 shares or 0.49% of the stock. 6,109 are owned by Private Advisor Group. Federated Investors Pa reported 635,124 shares. The -based Farr Miller & Washington Ltd Limited Liability Company Dc has invested 0.06% in ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS). Engineers Gate Manager Limited Partnership owns 1,300 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. State Of Tennessee Treasury Department reported 0.02% in ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS). Moreover, Citadel Ltd Liability Corp has 0.01% invested in ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS).

Since February 11, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 1 insider sale for $601,060 activity.

More notable recent ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Is Vulcan Materials Company (VMC) A Good Stock To Buy? – Yahoo Finance” on June 21, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Did Hedge Funds Drop The Ball On D.R. Horton, Inc. (DHI)? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 06, 2019, Fool.com published: “3 “Digital Twin” Stocks for Your Portfolio – The Motley Fool” on February 25, 2019. More interesting news about ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “ANSYS (ANSS) to Report Q1 Earnings: What’s in the Cards? – Nasdaq” published on April 29, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About ANSYS, Inc. (ANSS) – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 21, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.38 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.06, from 1.44 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 9 investors sold HCCI shares while 25 reduced holdings. 16 funds opened positions while 31 raised stakes. 14.44 million shares or 2.31% more from 14.11 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 690,000 were accumulated by Central Secs. First Advsrs LP reported 0% of its portfolio in Heritage-Crystal Clean, Inc (NASDAQ:HCCI). Los Angeles Management & Equity Rech holds 17,092 shares. Blackrock Inc has invested 0% in Heritage-Crystal Clean, Inc (NASDAQ:HCCI). Qs Limited Liability Corporation has invested 0% in Heritage-Crystal Clean, Inc (NASDAQ:HCCI). Susquehanna Interest Gp Llp accumulated 11,911 shares or 0% of the stock. Arrowstreet Capital Partnership holds 17,597 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Rhumbline Advisers has 0% invested in Heritage-Crystal Clean, Inc (NASDAQ:HCCI). Alliancebernstein Ltd Partnership holds 9,300 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Great West Life Assurance Communications Can reported 3,305 shares. Moreover, Vanguard Group Inc Inc has 0% invested in Heritage-Crystal Clean, Inc (NASDAQ:HCCI). The Washington-based Parametric Assoc Limited Liability Company has invested 0% in Heritage-Crystal Clean, Inc (NASDAQ:HCCI). Td Asset Mngmt invested in 0% or 31,727 shares. Hillsdale Investment Mgmt Inc has 77,200 shares. Glenmede Tru Co Na has invested 0% of its portfolio in Heritage-Crystal Clean, Inc (NASDAQ:HCCI).

Friess Associates Llc, which manages about $1.34 billion and $1.36B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in The Tjx Cos. Inc. (NYSE:TJX) by 10,388 shares to 355,732 shares, valued at $18.93M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Cme Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME) by 35,562 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 85,077 shares, and cut its stake in Vocera Communications Inc. (NYSE:VCRA).