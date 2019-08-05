Friess Associates Stake in Dine Brands Global (DIN) Has Lifted as Market Value Declined; Guidewire Software (GWRE) Shareholder Capital Research Global Investors Decreased Holding by $20.37 Million as Share Price Declined

Capital Research Global Investors decreased its stake in Guidewire Software Inc (GWRE) by 14.73% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Capital Research Global Investors sold 209,983 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.68% . The institutional investor held 1.22 million shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $118.12M, down from 1.43 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Capital Research Global Investors who had been investing in Guidewire Software Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $8.31 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.81% or $1.87 during the last trading session, reaching $101.59. About 543,734 shares traded. Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE:GWRE) has risen 18.63% since August 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 18.63% the S&P500. Some Historical GWRE News: 06/03/2018 – GUIDEWIRE SEES 3Q ADJ LOSS/SHR 3.0C TO $0, EST. EPS 14.0C; 04/04/2018 – VERTI Selects Single Platform With Guidewire Core and Data Products; 06/03/2018 – Guidewire Software Sees 3Q Loss/Shr 51c-Loss 46c; 07/03/2018 – Guidewire Volume Jumps More Than Eight Times 20 Day Average; 10/05/2018 – Guidewire Presenting at JPMorgan Conference May 15; 26/04/2018 – Guidewire Software Announces Prelude Software as a New Solution Partner; 22/03/2018 – Mutual of Enumclaw Insurance Selects Guidewire Products for Claims Management and Digital Vendor Experience; 15/03/2018 – Mitsui Sumitomo Marine Management (U.S.A.) Deploys Guidewire Cloud-Based System to Adapt its Commercial Lines for Success; 07/03/2018 – GUIDEWIRE SOFTWARE, FILES MIXED SECURITIES SHELF; 06/03/2018 – Guidewire Software 2Q Adj EPS 33c

Friess Associates Llc increased its stake in Dine Brands Global Inc. (DIN) by 8.23% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Friess Associates Llc bought 3,457 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.18% . The institutional investor held 45,443 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.15 million, up from 41,986 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Friess Associates Llc who had been investing in Dine Brands Global Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.44B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.80% or $1.51 during the last trading session, reaching $82.53. About 451,870 shares traded or 31.96% up from the average. Dine Brands Global, Inc. (NYSE:DIN) has risen 14.71% since August 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 14.71% the S&P500. Some Historical DIN News: 12/03/2018 – IHOP® Restaurants Kicks Off Breakfast-For-A-Year Sweepstakes As Part Of 60th Anniversary Celebration; 25/04/2018 – Applebee’s® to Celebrate Cinco de Mayo with Two Neighborhood Drinks – the DOLLARITA™ and the New 2 DOLLAR DOS; 07/03/2018 IHOP® Restaurants Unveils Limited Edition PancakeWear For Spring 2018; 02/05/2018 – Dine Brands Global Backs Previous FY18 Guidance; 07/05/2018 – Dine Brands Global, Inc. Appoints Thomas Song As Chief Financial Officer; 02/05/2018 – Dine Brands 1Q Profit Rises 9.5%; Backs 2018 Guidance; 02/05/2018 – DINE BRANDS 1Q ADJ EPS $1.11, EST. $1.10; 25/04/2018 – DINE BRANDS GLOBAL INC DIN.N : MAXIN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $95 FROM $87; 02/05/2018 – DINE BRANDS 1Q REV. $188.2M, EST. $155.3M; 14/03/2018 – Dine Brands May Benefit, Industry Sales Post 11th Straight Gain

Friess Associates Llc, which manages about $1.34 billion and $1.36 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Eli Lilly & Co. (NYSE:LLY) by 14,500 shares to 14,500 shares, valued at $1.88 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Tandem Diabetes Care Inc. by 111,302 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 476,919 shares, and cut its stake in Ciena Corp. (NYSE:CIEN).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.25 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.11, from 1.36 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 29 investors sold DIN shares while 54 reduced holdings. 41 funds opened positions while 63 raised stakes. 17.88 million shares or 1.97% less from 18.24 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) holds 0% of its portfolio in Dine Brands Global, Inc. (NYSE:DIN) for 1,394 shares. Gsa Capital Llp holds 0.04% or 4,435 shares. Daiwa Group invested in 0% or 5,500 shares. France-based Fund Management has invested 0% in Dine Brands Global, Inc. (NYSE:DIN). Blackrock invested in 2.49 million shares or 0.01% of the stock. Signaturefd Limited Liability holds 0% of its portfolio in Dine Brands Global, Inc. (NYSE:DIN) for 26 shares. First Tru Advisors Lp has 0.01% invested in Dine Brands Global, Inc. (NYSE:DIN) for 53,325 shares. Connecticut-based Tudor Invest Et Al has invested 0.05% in Dine Brands Global, Inc. (NYSE:DIN). Aqr Capital Management Ltd Liability Corp stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Dine Brands Global, Inc. (NYSE:DIN). Element Capital Management Limited Liability Com holds 3,731 shares. Leuthold Grp Ltd owns 28,710 shares. Great Lakes Advsr Llc reported 0.33% of its portfolio in Dine Brands Global, Inc. (NYSE:DIN). Moody State Bank Tru Division invested in 0% or 45 shares. Vanguard Gp Incorporated holds 2.21M shares. Acadian Asset Mgmt Ltd Liability holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Dine Brands Global, Inc. (NYSE:DIN) for 13,246 shares.

More notable recent Dine Brands Global, Inc. (NYSE:DIN) news were published by: Businesswire.com which released: “IHOP® Introduces New, All-Natural, Buttermilk Crispy Chicken at Restaurants Nationwide – Business Wire” on July 22, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Investors look for sizzle in restaurant sector – Seeking Alpha” published on July 29, 2019, Businesswire.com published: “Dine Brands Global, Inc. Prices $1.3 Billion Securitized Financing Facility – Business Wire” on May 28, 2019. More interesting news about Dine Brands Global, Inc. (NYSE:DIN) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Applebeeâ€™s® Teams Up with Alexâ€™s Lemonade Stand Foundation to Raise Funds for Pediatric Cancer Research – Yahoo Finance” published on July 08, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Were Hedge Funds Right About Flocking Into LivePerson, Inc. (LPSN) ? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: May 02, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.43 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.18, from 1.61 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 18 investors sold GWRE shares while 83 reduced holdings. 44 funds opened positions while 100 raised stakes. 81.84 million shares or 1.16% more from 80.90 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 32,800 are held by Sit Inv Assoc. Firsthand Management accumulated 1.99% or 55,000 shares. Mariner Limited Liability Corp has invested 0% of its portfolio in Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE:GWRE). Boston Family Office Llc stated it has 0.03% of its portfolio in Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE:GWRE). Huntington Bank & Trust invested 0% of its portfolio in Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE:GWRE). Keybank National Association Oh invested in 0% or 3,109 shares. Lpl Financial Limited Liability Co, California-based fund reported 4,353 shares. 2.33 million were accumulated by Stockbridge Ltd Liability. Sg Americas Secs accumulated 1,423 shares or 0% of the stock. Citadel Advsr Limited Liability has invested 0% in Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE:GWRE). 2,747 were accumulated by Cibc Asset Management. Aqr Capital Ltd Llc stated it has 6,135 shares. The Delaware-based Brandywine Managers Ltd Co has invested 0.4% in Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE:GWRE). Oppenheimer & Inc holds 0.01% or 2,429 shares. Price T Rowe Assoc Md invested 0.02% of its portfolio in Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE:GWRE).

More notable recent Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE:GWRE) news were published by: Businesswire.com which released: “Guidewire Software Announces Ontellus as New Solution Alliance Partner – Business Wire” on August 01, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Guidewire: Growing Too Slowly To Justify Valuation – Seeking Alpha” published on September 19, 2018, Seekingalpha.com published: “Guidewire Software Q3 2019 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” on June 03, 2019. More interesting news about Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE:GWRE) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Why Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE:GWRE) Is A Financially Healthy Company – Yahoo Finance” published on June 20, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “Guidewire Software’s Q2 Earnings Outlook – Benzinga” with publication date: March 06, 2019.

Capital Research Global Investors, which manages about $315.45B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Livanova Plc by 636,300 shares to 919,900 shares, valued at $89.46 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Gaming And Leisure Properties Inc (Reit) (NASDAQ:GLPI) by 2.77 million shares in the quarter, for a total of 3.99 million shares, and has risen its stake in Stanley Black And Decker Inc (NYSE:SWK).

Analysts await Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE:GWRE) to report earnings on September, 4. They expect $0.27 earnings per share, down 55.74% or $0.34 from last year’s $0.61 per share. GWRE’s profit will be $22.09M for 94.06 P/E if the $0.27 EPS becomes a reality. After $-0.01 actual earnings per share reported by Guidewire Software, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -2,800.00% EPS growth.