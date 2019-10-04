Friess Associates Stake in American Eagle Outfitters (AEO) Has Cut by $3.85 Million; Aew Capital Management LP Upped Its Cyrusone (CONE) Position by $695,400

Aew Capital Management LP increased its stake in Cyrusone Inc (CONE) by 1.7% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Aew Capital Management LP bought 12,200 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.92% . The hedge fund held 729,000 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $42.08M, up from 716,800 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Aew Capital Management LP who had been investing in Cyrusone Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $8.87 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.27% or $1.01 during the last trading session, reaching $78.32. About 105,253 shares traded. CyrusOne Inc. (NASDAQ:CONE) has declined 8.72% since October 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 8.72% the S&P500. Some Historical CONE News: 13/03/2018 – S&P Affirms ‘BB’ Corporate Credit Rating and ‘BB+’ Issue-Level Ratings on CyrusOne; 29/03/2018 – CyrusOne Inc. Announces New $3.0 Billion Unsecured Credit Facility; 07/05/2018 – CyrusOne Takes Leading Role in Passage of Georgia Bill H.B. 696 Signed by Governor Nathan Deal; 29/03/2018 – CYRUSONE INC – NEW AGREEMENT CONSISTS OF A $1.7 BLN REVOLVING CREDIT FACILITY; 21/05/2018 – CYRUSONE, ZENIUM AGREE TO EXTEND LONG STOP DATE TO MAY 25; 27/04/2018 – CYRUSONE – ON APRIL 20 & APRIL 26 CO, CYRUSONE DUTCH, ZTL SELLER REP ENTERED AMENDMENTS TO SALE & PURCHASE AGREEMENT, DATED DEC 21, 2017; 27/04/2018 – CYRUSONE INC – PURSUANT TO AMENDMENTS PARTIES TO AGREEMENT AGREED TO EXTEND LONG STOP DATE TO MAY 18; 01/05/2018 – Port Houston Selects CyrusOne for Data Center and Interconnection Services; 29/03/2018 – CYRUSONE REPORTS NEW $3.0B UNSECURED CREDIT LINE; 02/05/2018 – CYRUSONE 1Q NORMALIZED FFO/SHR 85C, EST. 77C

Friess Associates Llc decreased its stake in American Eagle Outfitters Inc. (AEO) by 26.64% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Friess Associates Llc sold 240,368 shares as the company’s stock declined 25.73% . The institutional investor held 661,834 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $11.19 million, down from 902,202 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Friess Associates Llc who had been investing in American Eagle Outfitters Inc. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.53 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.54% or $0.39 during the last trading session, reaching $14.98. About 602,089 shares traded. American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. (NYSE:AEO) has declined 29.24% since October 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 29.24% the S&P500. Some Historical AEO News: 08/03/2018 – AMERICAN EAGLE OUTFITTERS INC – RAISES QUARTERLY DIVIDEND 10%; 25/04/2018 – Nuctech Participated in the 4th WCO Global AEO (Authorized Economic Operators) Conference; 31/05/2018 – AMERICAN EAGLE 1Q EPS 22C; 08/03/2018 – American Eagle Outfitters 4Q Adj EPS 44c; 15/05/2018 – RAGING CAPITAL EXITED TWLO, AEO, AAOI IN 1Q: 13F; 20/04/2018 – DJ American Eagle Outfitters Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (AEO); 31/05/2018 – AMERICAN EAGLE SEES 2Q ADJ EPS 27C TO 29C, EST. 25C; 31/05/2018 – AMERICAN EAGLE OUTFITTERS INC – BY BRAND, AMERICAN EAGLE’S QTRLY COMPARABLE SALES INCREASED 4% AND AERIE’S COMPARABLE SALES INCREASED 38%; 31/05/2018 – AMERICAN EAGLE 1Q ADJ EPS 23C; 31/05/2018 – AMERICAN EAGLE OUTFITTERS INC – TOTAL ENDING INVENTORIES AT COST INCREASED 11% TO $404 MLN, AT QTR END

Investors sentiment is 1.37 in Q2 2019. Its the same as in 2019Q1. It is flat, as 29 investors sold CONE shares while 89 reduced holdings. only 48 funds opened positions while 114 raised stakes. 106.18 million shares or 1.78% less from 108.11 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Blackrock Incorporated accumulated 13.14M shares. Sfmg Limited Liability Company invested in 0.07% or 9,375 shares. Gabelli Funds Limited Liability Corp invested in 29,000 shares. S Muoio Ltd Liability Corporation holds 6,779 shares or 0.32% of its portfolio. Counselors holds 0.01% of its portfolio in CyrusOne Inc. (NASDAQ:CONE) for 3,590 shares. Charles Schwab Invest Mgmt Inc has invested 0.02% in CyrusOne Inc. (NASDAQ:CONE). Moreover, Fmr Ltd Liability has 0% invested in CyrusOne Inc. (NASDAQ:CONE) for 711 shares. Janney Capital Mngmt Ltd invested in 9,152 shares. Hudock Capital Grp Ltd Liability has invested 0% in CyrusOne Inc. (NASDAQ:CONE). Advisory Svcs Net Ltd holds 3,324 shares. Natixis Advsrs Lp stated it has 141,280 shares. 189,178 are owned by Manufacturers Life Ins Communications The. Texas-based Dimensional Fund Advsr Limited Partnership has invested 0.04% in CyrusOne Inc. (NASDAQ:CONE). Driehaus Cap Limited Liability Com has invested 0.02% in CyrusOne Inc. (NASDAQ:CONE). Fifth Third Comml Bank stated it has 0% of its portfolio in CyrusOne Inc. (NASDAQ:CONE).

Aew Capital Management L P, which manages about $25.93B and $3.29B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Avalonbay Communities Inc (NYSE:AVB) by 52,900 shares to 1.04 million shares, valued at $211.12M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Cubesmart (NYSE:CUBE) by 160,500 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 3.00M shares, and cut its stake in Digital Realty Trust Inc (NYSE:DLR).

Friess Associates Llc, which manages about $1.34B and $1.37B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL) by 3,635 shares to 160,139 shares, valued at $19.41 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Pluralsight Inc. by 89,759 shares in the quarter, for a total of 208,712 shares, and has risen its stake in Tandem Diabetes Care Inc..