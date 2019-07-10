Friess Associates Raised Dollar Tree (DLTR) Stake by $826,980; Praesidium Investment Management Company Holds Position in Servicenow (NOW)

Friess Associates Llc increased its stake in Dollar Tree Inc. (DLTR) by 3.75% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Friess Associates Llc bought 7,876 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.66% with the market. The institutional investor held 217,704 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $22.87 million, up from 209,828 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Friess Associates Llc who had been investing in Dollar Tree Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $26.49 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.12% or $1.23 during the last trading session, reaching $111.49. About 1.28 million shares traded. Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR) has risen 5.63% since July 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 1.20% the S&P500. Some Historical DLTR News: 07/03/2018 – Dollar Tree: Total Benefit From Tax Cuts and Jobs Act in 4Q Was $583.7M; 29/03/2018 – Americold Appoints Jim Snyder Executive Vice President and Chief Legal Officer; 16/03/2018 – Dollar Tree Total Indebtedness $5.73B as of Feb. 3; Credit Facility Availability $1.25B — Filing; 05/04/2018 – NEW DEAL: Dollar Tree $Benchmark; 2NC1 FRN, 5Y, 7Y, 10Y; 07/03/2018 – DOLLAR TREE SEES 1Q EPS $1.18 TO $1.25; 07/03/2018 – DOLLAR TREE – AS A RESULT OF ESTIMATED CASH BENEFIT, CO PLANS TO INVEST ABOUT $100 MLN IN THE BUSINESS; 07/03/2018 – DOLLAR TREE INC DLTR.O FY SHR VIEW $5.90, REV VIEW $23.10 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 09/04/2018 – DOLLAR TREE INC DLTR.O : RBC RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $108 FROM $106; 07/03/2018 – Dollar Tree Sees FY18 EPS $5.25-EPS $5.60; 07/03/2018 – DOLLAR TREE 4Q ADJ EPS $1.89

Praesidium Investment Management Company Llc increased its stake in Servicenow Inc (NOW) by 1.98% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Praesidium Investment Management Company Llc bought 12,152 shares as the company’s stock rose 18.10% with the market. The institutional investor held 625,947 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $154.29M, up from 613,795 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Praesidium Investment Management Company Llc who had been investing in Servicenow Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $55.29 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.71% or $5.02 during the last trading session, reaching $298.02. About 1.32 million shares traded. ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) has risen 57.69% since July 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 53.26% the S&P500. Some Historical NOW News: 03/05/2018 – ServiceNow Acquires Parlo, Al Workforce Solution; 03/05/2018 – ServiceNow Acquires Parlo, AI Workforce Solution; 16/04/2018 – Bay Area’s Popular 511 Service Now Available on Amazon Alexa Devices; 17/05/2018 – Fairchild Resiliency Systems Recognized by ServiceNow at Global PartnerNow Summit; 25/04/2018 – Infor CloudSuite Field Service Now Available; 03/05/2018 – Ayehu Updates ServiceNow Integration with Kingston Version; Demonstrating Intelligent Automation for ITSM at Knowledge18; 23/05/2018 – GlideFast Consulting Recognized by ServiceNow as a Top Partner in The Americas; 05/04/2018 – ServiceNow Research Uncovers Security’s Patching Paradox; 25/04/2018 – ServiceNow 1Q Subscription Revenue $543.3 Million; 25/04/2018 – Technology Executive Dennis Woodside Joins ServiceNow Bd of Directors; Co Founder Fred Luddy to Become New Bd Chair

Praesidium Investment Management Company Llc, which manages about $1.38 billion and $1.51B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Cornerstone Ondemand Inc (NASDAQ:CSOD) by 168,685 shares to 3.27 million shares, valued at $179.32M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.4 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.30, from 1.1 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 51 investors sold NOW shares while 157 reduced holdings. 106 funds opened positions while 186 raised stakes. 185.90 million shares or 7.95% more from 172.22 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Evercore Wealth Mngmt Ltd Liability Co holds 0.02% of its portfolio in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) for 1,982 shares. Central Asset Mgmt (Hk) Ltd holds 7.42% or 10,750 shares. Nuveen Asset Lc reported 0.07% in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW). Alpha Windward Llc has 604 shares for 0.1% of their portfolio. Alkeon Mgmt Ltd Co reported 20,000 shares. Css Limited Liability Corp Il invested 0.05% of its portfolio in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW). Echo Street Cap Llc has invested 0.67% in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW). Jericho Asset Mgmt Ltd Partnership has invested 6.08% of its portfolio in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW). Cipher Lp accumulated 6,130 shares. Cahill Advisors has invested 0.09% in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW). Quantitative Systematic Strategies Limited Liability Co reported 3,997 shares. Kames Plc reported 389,904 shares or 2.72% of all its holdings. Janney Montgomery Scott Limited Liability Corporation reported 11,446 shares stake. Strs Ohio owns 467,295 shares. Moreover, Atalanta Sosnoff Cap Ltd has 1.32% invested in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW).

Since January 14, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 8 selling transactions for $38.95 million activity. The insider Desai Chirantan Jitendra sold $381,564. LUDDY FREDERIC B sold $5.06 million worth of stock. WADORS PATRICIA L sold 6,884 shares worth $1.53M. MILLER JEFFREY A had sold 7,397 shares worth $1.63M. Shares for $1.71M were sold by Schneider David on Friday, February 1.

Friess Associates Llc, which manages about $1.34B and $1.36B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ehealth Inc. (NASDAQ:EHTH) by 128,395 shares to 285,349 shares, valued at $17.79 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Neuronetics Inc. by 177,301 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 63,983 shares, and cut its stake in Vocera Communications Inc. (NYSE:VCRA).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.12 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.13, from 0.99 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 46 investors sold DLTR shares while 189 reduced holdings. 90 funds opened positions while 173 raised stakes. 217.41 million shares or 0.37% more from 216.60 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Mckinley Carter Wealth Svcs has invested 0.92% in Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR). Prudential Finance reported 0.04% stake. Hrt Financial Ltd Liability Com holds 0.13% or 7,866 shares. Odey Asset Mgmt Group Incorporated Limited invested 0.17% of its portfolio in Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR). Ing Groep Nv reported 6,208 shares. Kbc Nv reported 0.02% in Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR). Moreover, Artemis Invest Mgmt Llp has 0.11% invested in Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR). Davenport And Ltd Com reported 0.42% stake. Brown Advisory Inc owns 0.01% invested in Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR) for 40,084 shares. Natixis Advsrs Limited Partnership reported 224,415 shares. New York-based Highbridge Capital Management Lc has invested 0.3% in Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR). New Mexico Educational Retirement Board stated it has 19,813 shares or 0.09% of all its holdings. Philadelphia Tru holds 0.05% in Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR) or 5,600 shares. Moreover, Bartlett Commerce Limited Company has 0% invested in Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR) for 6 shares. Heritage Wealth Advsrs reported 0% of its portfolio in Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR).