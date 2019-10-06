Friess Associates Position in Amazon.Com (AMZN) Has Lowered by $12.49 Million; American Express Co (AXP) Holder Gm Advisory Group Has Trimmed Position

Friess Associates Llc decreased its stake in Amazon.Com Inc. (AMZN) by 27.71% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Friess Associates Llc sold 6,600 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.34% . The institutional investor held 17,217 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $32.60M, down from 23,817 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Friess Associates Llc who had been investing in Amazon.Com Inc. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $854.94B market cap company. The stock increased 0.88% or $15.23 during the last trading session, reaching $1739.65. About 2.28 million shares traded. Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has risen 4.92% since October 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.92% the S&P500. Some Historical AMZN News: 24/04/2018 – Swatch Group CEO Nick Hayek told CNBC that Alibaba does better at fighting fakes than its American counterpart, Amazon; 29/03/2018 – TRUMP SAYS AMAZON PAYS LITTLE OR NO TAXES; 07/03/2018 – Amazon Gives Prime Discount to Medicaid Recipients, Reports Say; 02/04/2018 – Netflix, Airbnb, Slack, Time, and Reddit use Amazon’s cloud platform; 28/03/2018 – New York Post: Remains of 81 ancient villages discovered in Amazon rainforest; 10/04/2018 – Quadrant and Amazon Team up to Bring Smart Home Convenience to Homebuyers; 07/05/2018 – Snap Replaces Chief Financial Officer With Amazon Exec — MarketWatch; 10/05/2018 – Christina Farr: SCOOP: Amazon Alexa now has a ‘health and wellness’ team of more a dozen people, including Missy Krasner,; 10/04/2018 – AMAZON.COM INC AMZN.O – LAUNCHED FREE TWO-HOUR DELIVERY OF NATURAL AND ORGANIC PRODUCTS FROM WHOLE FOODS MARKET THROUGH PRIME NOW IN LOS ANGELES; 20/03/2018 – Amazon Prime Video Announces “All or Nothing” Banner for Upcoming Global Sports Docuseries

Gm Advisory Group Inc decreased its stake in American Express Co (AXP) by 15.08% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Gm Advisory Group Inc analyzed 15,393 shares as the company's stock rose 6.28% . The hedge fund held 86,670 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $10.70M, down from 102,063 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Gm Advisory Group Inc who had been investing in American Express Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish on the $95.18 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.65% or $1.86 during the last trading session, reaching $114.41. About 2.63 million shares traded. American Express Company (NYSE:AXP) has risen 23.32% since October 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 23.32% the S&P500.

Friess Associates Llc, which manages about $1.34B and $1.37 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Levi Strauss & Co. by 81,878 shares to 412,878 shares, valued at $8.62 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Glu Mobile Inc. (NASDAQ:GLUU) by 65,415 shares in the quarter, for a total of 699,788 shares, and has risen its stake in Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL).

More notable recent Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: "Amazon brings Prime to Brazil – Seeking Alpha" on September 10, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: "Amazon bull sees international Prime potential – Seeking Alpha" published on September 12, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: "Amazon, Home Depot lease multistory Seattle warehouse – Seeking Alpha" on September 10, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.46 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.09, from 1.55 in 2019Q1.

Analysts await Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $4.60 earnings per share, down 20.00% or $1.15 from last year’s $5.75 per share. AMZN’s profit will be $2.26B for 94.55 P/E if the $4.60 EPS becomes a reality. After $5.22 actual earnings per share reported by Amazon.com, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -11.88% negative EPS growth.

More notable recent American Express Company (NYSE:AXP) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: "Read This Before Buying American Express Company (NYSE:AXP) Shares – Yahoo Finance" on June 12, 2019, also Fool.com with their article: "Delta Stays Strong With Solid Guidance Update – The Motley Fool" published on October 02, 2019.

Gm Advisory Group Inc, which manages about $547.47 million and $318.27M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Disney Walt Co (NYSE:DIS) by 2,304 shares to 14,628 shares, valued at $2.04 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ishares Tr (IEF) by 5,951 shares in the quarter, for a total of 289,984 shares, and has risen its stake in Spdr Gold Trust (GLD).

Analysts await American Express Company (NYSE:AXP) to report earnings on October, 17. They expect $2.08 earnings per share, up 10.64% or $0.20 from last year’s $1.88 per share. AXP’s profit will be $1.73B for 13.75 P/E if the $2.08 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.07 actual earnings per share reported by American Express Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.48% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.85 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.11, from 0.96 in 2019Q1.