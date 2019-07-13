Friess Associates Lowered Rocky Brands (RCKY) Holding By $415,035; London Co Of Virginia Has Upped Its Penske Automotive Grp (PAG) Stake

Friess Associates Llc decreased Rocky Brands Inc. (RCKY) stake by 35% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Friess Associates Llc sold 18,045 shares as Rocky Brands Inc. (RCKY)’s stock declined 4.85%. The Friess Associates Llc holds 33,511 shares with $803,000 value, down from 51,556 last quarter. Rocky Brands Inc. now has $212.13 million valuation. The stock increased 1.70% or $0.48 during the last trading session, reaching $28.69. About 29,059 shares traded. Rocky Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCKY) has declined 4.34% since July 13, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 8.77% the S&P500. Some Historical RCKY News: 24/04/2018 – Rocky Brands 1Q EPS 44c; 24/04/2018 – ROCKY BRANDS INC – INVENTORY AT MARCH 31, 2018 DECREASED 5.3% TO $65.2 MLN COMPARED TO $68.8 MLN ON SAME DATE A YEAR AGO; 17/05/2018 – Rocky Brands Declares Increase in Quarterly Cash Dividend; 02/05/2018 – Wells Capital Management Inc. Exits Position in Rocky Brands; 05/03/2018 – ROCKY BRANDS INC – THE APPROVED REPURCHASE PROGRAM REPLACES PREVIOUS REPURCHASE PROGRAM AUTHORIZED BY BOARD OF DIRECTORS THAT EXPIRED ON MARCH 1, 2018; 17/05/2018 – Rocky Brands Raises Dividend to 12c Vs. 11c; 20/04/2018 – DJ Rocky Brands Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (RCKY); 17/05/2018 – ROCKY BRANDS RAISES QTRLY DIVIDEND TO 12C/SHR FROM 11C/SHR; 02/05/2018 – Wells Fargo Advisors LLC Exits Position in Rocky Brands; 05/03/2018 Rocky Brands Announces New Share Repurchase Program

London Co Of Virginia increased Penske Automotive Grp Inc (PAG) stake by 6.76% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. London Co Of Virginia acquired 118,958 shares as Penske Automotive Grp Inc (PAG)’s stock rose 3.80%. The London Co Of Virginia holds 1.88 million shares with $83.91 million value, up from 1.76 million last quarter. Penske Automotive Grp Inc now has $3.84B valuation. The stock decreased 1.48% or $0.69 during the last trading session, reaching $45.89. About 393,923 shares traded or 16.61% up from the average. Penske Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:PAG) has declined 5.60% since July 13, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 10.03% the S&P500. Some Historical PAG News: 25/04/2018 – PENSKE AUTOMOTIVE GROUP INC QTRLY AUTOMOTIVE RETAIL SAME-STORE RETAIL UNIT SALES UP 0.4%; 11/04/2018 – JOYSON & PAG FUND KSS DEAL FUNDED COMBINATION OF EQUITY & DEBT; 05/03/2018 – S&PGR Rts Penske Truck Leasing Co.’s Prpsd Sr Unsecd Nts ‘BBB’; 11/04/2018 – JOYSON, PAG FUND KSS TO BUY AIR-BAG MAKER TAKATA IN ASSET DEAL; 19/04/2018 – DJ Penske Automotive Group Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (PAG); 11/04/2018 – JOYSON SAFETY SYSTEMS – CONSORTIUM LED BY NINGBO JOYSON ELECTRONIC & PAG PROVIDED FUNDING TO KEY SAFETY SYSTEMS TO COMPLETE ACQUISITION OF TAKATA ASSETS; 17/05/2018 – Penske Truck Leasing Completes 1 Millionth Voice-Directed Preventive Maintenance Inspection; 13/04/2018 – Yahoo! Finance: Hong Kong’s PAG plans up to $6 billion new Asia private equity fund; 21/05/2018 – Penske Logistics Named to America’s Best Employers List by Forbes; 11/04/2018 – Buyout Firm PAG Joins Key Safety in $1.6 Billion Takata Purchase

Among 4 analysts covering Penske Automotive Group (NYSE:PAG), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 50% are positive. Penske Automotive Group had 7 analyst reports since February 13, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm earned “Hold” rating on Friday, June 21 by J.P. Morgan. The rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley on Tuesday, April 16 with “Overweight”.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.01 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.08, from 1.09 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 26 investors sold PAG shares while 74 reduced holdings. 33 funds opened positions while 68 raised stakes. 35.39 million shares or 1.58% less from 35.96 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 223,649 are held by First Lp. State Of Tennessee Treasury Department holds 0% or 3,389 shares. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz holds 9,517 shares. 67,583 are owned by Leuthold Limited Liability Co. Opus Cap Group Limited Liability owns 0.26% invested in Penske Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:PAG) for 21,764 shares. Fil Ltd has invested 0% of its portfolio in Penske Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:PAG). Fifth Third Bancorp owns 548 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Everett Harris And Ca accumulated 18,339 shares. Glenmede Tru Company Na has 0% invested in Penske Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:PAG) for 1,071 shares. Bluemountain Capital Management reported 161 shares. Victory Mngmt accumulated 2.34 million shares or 0.24% of the stock. Bancshares Of America De stated it has 1.01M shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Ohio-based Bowling Management Lc has invested 0.48% in Penske Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:PAG). 71,109 are held by Gilder Gagnon Howe And Co Ltd Com. Guggenheim Capital Limited Liability Com stated it has 0.02% in Penske Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:PAG).

London Co Of Virginia decreased Duke Energy Corp New (NYSE:DUK) stake by 6,807 shares to 1.30M valued at $116.98M in 2019Q1. It also reduced Service Corp Intl (NYSE:SCI) stake by 19,478 shares and now owns 273,379 shares. Intel Corp (NASDAQ:INTC) was reduced too.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.27 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.16, from 1.43 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 4 investors sold RCKY shares while 26 reduced holdings. 13 funds opened positions while 25 raised stakes. 4.99 million shares or 1.55% less from 5.07 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Wells Fargo & Comm Mn invested in 0% or 242,417 shares. Ameriprise holds 0% of its portfolio in Rocky Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCKY) for 36,100 shares. 31,879 were reported by Mackay Shields Lc. State Street Corp accumulated 0% or 107,381 shares. Brandywine Global reported 3,958 shares or 0% of all its holdings. 665,431 were accumulated by Blackrock. Dimensional Fund Advsrs Limited Partnership owns 619,475 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Charles Schwab Inv Mngmt stated it has 0% in Rocky Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCKY). Tower Capital Ltd Com (Trc) reported 471 shares. Martingale Asset Mngmt Lp holds 0.02% in Rocky Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCKY) or 81,828 shares. Arrowstreet Cap LP holds 0% in Rocky Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCKY) or 46,565 shares. Legal General Grp Public has 1,016 shares. Gsa Cap Prns Llp invested in 0.05% or 20,982 shares. Pub Employees Retirement Of Ohio invested 0% of its portfolio in Rocky Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCKY). Ameritas Prtnrs owns 0% invested in Rocky Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCKY) for 588 shares.

Friess Associates Llc increased Dollar Tree Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR) stake by 7,876 shares to 217,704 valued at $22.87 million in 2019Q1. It also upped Upland Software Inc. stake by 7,779 shares and now owns 151,708 shares. Smartsheet Inc. was raised too.

Analysts await Rocky Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCKY) to report earnings on July, 30. They expect $0.36 EPS, up 2.86% or $0.01 from last year’s $0.35 per share. RCKY’s profit will be $2.66 million for 19.92 P/E if the $0.36 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.48 actual EPS reported by Rocky Brands, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -25.00% negative EPS growth.

