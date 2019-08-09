Friess Associates Lowered Its Stake in Limelight Networks (LLNW) by $1.38 Million; Ttm Technologies (TTMI) Shareholder Needham Investment Management Has Lifted Holding by $550,000 as Share Price Declined

Needham Investment Management Llc increased its stake in Ttm Technologies Inc (TTMI) by 125% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Needham Investment Management Llc bought 50,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 20.40% . The institutional investor held 90,000 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.06 million, up from 40,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Needham Investment Management Llc who had been investing in Ttm Technologies Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.13 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.73% or $0.3 during the last trading session, reaching $10.68. About 541,066 shares traded. TTM Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTMI) has declined 39.64% since August 9, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 39.64% the S&P500. Some Historical TTMI News: 11/04/2018 – TTM Technologies, Inc. to Host Analyst and Investor Day on May 24, 2018; 18/04/2018 – TTM Technologies Expects This Transaction to Be Immediately Accretive to non-GAAP Earnings; 09/05/2018 – TTM Technologies: James K. Bass Resigns From Board; 02/05/2018 – TTM Technologies Sees 2Q Rev $700M-$750M; 10/05/2018 – TTM Technologies, Inc. Announces Upcoming Conference Participation; 02/05/2018 – TTM TECH SEES 2Q REV. $700M TO $750.0M, EST. $652.2M; 08/05/2018 – TTM Technologies, Inc. earns recognition as a John Deere “Partner-level Supplier” and Supplier of the Year; 23/03/2018 TTM Tech Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 02/05/2018 – TTM Technologies Sees 2Q Adj EPS 34c-Adj EPS 40c; 18/04/2018 – TTM Technologies, Inc. Completes Acquisition Of Anaren, Inc

Friess Associates Llc decreased its stake in Limelight Networks Inc. (LLNW) by 81.76% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Friess Associates Llc sold 460,194 shares as the company’s stock declined 11.44% . The institutional investor held 102,685 shares of the miscellaneous company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $332,000, down from 562,879 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Friess Associates Llc who had been investing in Limelight Networks Inc. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $294.04 million market cap company. The stock decreased 3.57% or $0.09 during the last trading session, reaching $2.43. About 154,769 shares traded. Limelight Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:LLNW) has declined 38.55% since August 9, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 38.55% the S&P500. Some Historical LLNW News: 28/03/2018 – EDGEWARE’S CDN SELECTOR TO ADD SUPPORT FOR LIMELIGHT AND AWS CLOUDFRONT DELIVERY NETWORKS; 16/05/2018 – Limeade Presents 2018 Limelight Awards to Leaders in Employee Well-Being & Engagement; 19/04/2018 – LIMELIGHT NETWORKS INC LLNW.O FY2018 SHR VIEW $0.12, REV VIEW $199.1 MLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 21/03/2018 – Limelight Announces Change to Board of Directors; 19/04/2018 – Limelight Networks 1Q Adj EPS 6c; 02/04/2018 – Limelight Networks Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average; 02/04/2018 – Limelight Networks, Akamai Technologies Settlement Terms Undisclosed; 30/04/2018 – Limelight Networks Access Event Scheduled By B. Riley FBR, Inc; 02/04/2018 – LIMELIGHT NETWORKS – CO, AKAMAI TECHNOLOGIES ALSO AGREED TO LICENSE CERTAIN PATENTS TO ONE ANOTHER AS PART OF SETTLEMENT; 19/04/2018 – Limelight Networks Sees 2018 Adj EPS 13c-Adj EPS 17c

Needham Investment Management Llc, which manages about $550.90M and $294.21M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Akamai Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:AKAM) by 6,500 shares to 57,500 shares, valued at $4.12M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Omnicell Inc (NASDAQ:OMCL) by 6,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 3,000 shares, and cut its stake in Viasat Inc (NASDAQ:VSAT).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.28 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.12, from 1.16 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 20 investors sold TTMI shares while 48 reduced holdings. 24 funds opened positions while 63 raised stakes. 111.91 million shares or 1.64% more from 110.10 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Great West Life Assurance Can invested in 0% or 129,697 shares. Legal General Group Inc Public Ltd Com invested in 0% or 243,449 shares. Cornerstone Advisors Inc reported 0% stake. Quantbot LP has 38,598 shares for 0.04% of their portfolio. State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue invested in 0.01% or 31,315 shares. Parkside State Bank & Tru stated it has 0% in TTM Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTMI). California Public Employees Retirement Sys has 0% invested in TTM Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTMI) for 140,005 shares. Guggenheim Cap has invested 0% in TTM Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTMI). Parametric Port Assoc Lc invested in 360,196 shares or 0% of the stock. Yorktown Mngmt And Rech holds 36,890 shares. Teton Advsrs stated it has 53,400 shares. Indexiq Limited Liability Co has 0.05% invested in TTM Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTMI). Price T Rowe Associate Md accumulated 59,477 shares or 0% of the stock. Dimensional Fund Advsrs Ltd Partnership has 0.04% invested in TTM Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTMI) for 8.79 million shares. Pub Employees Retirement Systems Of Ohio has invested 0% of its portfolio in TTM Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTMI).

Analysts await Limelight Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:LLNW) to report earnings on October, 17. After $-0.06 actual EPS reported by Limelight Networks, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -83.33% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.1 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.32, from 1.42 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 15 investors sold LLNW shares while 33 reduced holdings. 16 funds opened positions while 37 raised stakes. 76.67 million shares or 2.38% less from 78.54 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Millennium Ltd Com has invested 0% in Limelight Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:LLNW). The United Kingdom-based Marshall Wace Ltd Liability Partnership has invested 0.03% in Limelight Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:LLNW). Falcon Point Ltd Com stated it has 868,970 shares or 1.53% of all its holdings. Qs Investors Ltd Liability holds 0% or 876 shares. Manufacturers Life The holds 0% or 76,908 shares. Amalgamated National Bank has 0% invested in Limelight Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:LLNW). Bank & Trust Of Montreal Can reported 45,642 shares stake. Bank & Trust Of Ny Mellon Corporation reported 0% stake. Moreover, Perritt Cap has 0.45% invested in Limelight Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:LLNW) for 370,175 shares. 142,639 were accumulated by Barclays Public Ltd Liability Company. Wells Fargo & Company Mn holds 0% or 180,572 shares in its portfolio. Harvey Ptnrs Ltd Liability Co owns 585,000 shares or 3.13% of their US portfolio. Quaker Cap Invests Ltd Liability Corp invested 3.3% in Limelight Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:LLNW). Geode Mgmt Limited Liability Corp invested in 1.36 million shares. Citigroup Inc holds 0% of its portfolio in Limelight Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:LLNW) for 35,635 shares.