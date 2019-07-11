Friess Associates Increases Stake in Adobe (ADBE); Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Decreased Hca Healthcare (HCA) Position as Market Value Declined

Friess Associates Llc increased its stake in Adobe Inc. (ADBE) by 3.36% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Friess Associates Llc bought 1,934 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.38% with the market. The institutional investor held 59,434 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $15.84M, up from 57,500 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Friess Associates Llc who had been investing in Adobe Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $149.02B market cap company. The stock increased 0.91% or $2.78 during the last trading session, reaching $306.98. About 1.74M shares traded. Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) has risen 16.13% since July 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.70% the S&P500. Some Historical ADBE News: 27/03/2018 – Search Discovery Releases New Tools to Optimize the Adobe Launch Experience; 15/05/2018 – POINTSTATE BOOSTED MSFT, ADBE, CRM, BAC, LYB IN 1Q: 13F; 15/03/2018 – Adobe Results Top Analyst Forecasts on Growing Software Suite; 15/03/2018 – ADOBE 1Q DIGITAL EXPERIENCE REV. $554M; 27/03/2018 – Adobe Cloud Platform Innovation Showcased at Summit; 17/04/2018 – Adobe Acquires Sayspring, a Platform for Voice Apps; 26/03/2018 – Adobe and Microsoft Extend Global Partnership Into China; 26/03/2018 – Adobe Presenting at Adobe Summit Tomorrow; 15/03/2018 – Adobe rises on strong first-quarter earnings; 15/03/2018 – ADOBE CONCLUDES 1Q EARNINGS CONFERENCE CALL

Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc decreased its stake in Hca Healthcare Inc (HCA) by 2.03% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc sold 3,409 shares as the company’s stock declined 12.57% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 164,798 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $21.49 million, down from 168,207 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc who had been investing in Hca Healthcare Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $47.37B market cap company. The stock increased 1.25% or $1.69 during the last trading session, reaching $136.68. About 1.20M shares traded. HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA) has risen 21.03% since July 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 16.60% the S&P500. Some Historical HCA News: 09/04/2018 – HCA HEALTHCARE’S CFR TO Ba1 FROM Ba2 BY MOODY’S; 21/05/2018 – CNBC: HCA and KKR team up for Envision bid; 08/05/2018 – HCA Healthcare at Deutsche Bank Health Care Conference Tomorrow; 17/05/2018 – HCA Healthcare’s Gulf Coast Division’s Nations, Kimmel Named HBJ Healthcare Heroes; 24/04/2018 – HCA Healthcare Bond Trading 2x Average; Clients Net Buyers; 09/04/2018 – Moody’s Cites HCA’s Continued Track Record of Stable Operating Performance and Strong Cash Flow; 10/04/2018 – HCA Healthcare at Deutsche Bank Health Care Conference May 9; 01/05/2018 – HCA HEALTHCARE 1Q ADJ EBITDA $2.12B, EST. $2.10B; 19/04/2018 – DJ HCA Healthcare Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (HCA); 27/05/2018 – Mediclinic CEO says not actively considering bid for Spire; bid speculation intensifies – report

More notable recent HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA) news were published by: Businesswire.com which released: “HCA Healthcare Completes Purchase of 24 MedSpring Urgent Care Centers in Texas – Business Wire” on July 01, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “HCA Holdings Q1 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” published on April 29, 2019, Businesswire.com published: “HCA Healthcare, Inc. 2nd Quarter 2019 Earnings Conference Call – Business Wire” on July 02, 2019. More interesting news about HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA) were released by: Streetinsider.com and their article: “HCA Holdings (HCA) PT Raised to $181 at UBS; ‘See Inflection Coming Again’ – StreetInsider.com” published on June 24, 2019 as well as Fool.com‘s news article titled: “Here’s Why HCA Healthcare Slipped Today – The Motley Fool” with publication date: April 16, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.04 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.04, from 1.08 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 34 investors sold HCA shares while 206 reduced holdings. 69 funds opened positions while 181 raised stakes. 234.50 million shares or 5.23% less from 247.43 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. First Limited Partnership holds 0.12% or 480,254 shares. Bessemer Group accumulated 599 shares or 0% of the stock. Ameritas Investment Prtnrs accumulated 4,763 shares or 0.03% of the stock. Pnc Financial Gp has invested 0.05% in HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA). Profund Limited Liability accumulated 9,933 shares. Ballentine Limited Liability holds 0.01% or 1,597 shares. Intrust Bank Na holds 2.86% or 85,990 shares. Moreover, Rudman Errol M has 5.54% invested in HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA). Apg Asset Mgmt Nv owns 3.12M shares. Guggenheim Cap Lc has invested 0.08% in HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA). 10 holds 0.12% in HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA) or 4,422 shares. Invesco accumulated 2.43M shares or 0.11% of the stock. Td Asset Management invested in 0.06% or 288,903 shares. Zeke Cap Advisors Lc holds 4,909 shares or 0.06% of its portfolio. United Cap Fincl Advisers Limited Liability Corporation has 0.02% invested in HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA).

Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc, which manages about $945.37 million and $999.17 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Mid Amer Apt Cmntys Inc Reit (NYSE:MAA) by 6,340 shares to 20,650 shares, valued at $2.26 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Mgm Growth Properties Llc Cl A by 263,202 shares in the quarter, for a total of 350,377 shares, and has risen its stake in Union Bankshares Corp (NASDAQ:UBSH).

Since January 29, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 13 insider sales for $28.14 million activity. 263 shares were sold by Morrow J William, worth $36,979 on Thursday, February 7. $5.24M worth of HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA) was sold by RUTHERFORD BILL B on Tuesday, February 12. $72,639 worth of HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA) shares were sold by Reiner Deborah M. Shares for $27,896 were sold by Whalen Kathleen M on Wednesday, February 6. STEELE JOHN M sold $4.72M worth of stock or 33,670 shares. CAMPBELL VICTOR L also sold $3.90M worth of HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA) shares.

Analysts await HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA) to report earnings on July, 24. They expect $2.47 EPS, up 7.86% or $0.18 from last year’s $2.29 per share. HCA’s profit will be $856.08M for 13.83 P/E if the $2.47 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.97 actual EPS reported by HCA Healthcare, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -16.84% negative EPS growth.

Friess Associates Llc, which manages about $1.34B and $1.36B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Eli Lilly & Co. (NYSE:LLY) by 14,500 shares to 14,500 shares, valued at $1.88M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ehealth Inc. (NASDAQ:EHTH) by 128,395 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 285,349 shares, and cut its stake in Tandem Diabetes Care Inc..

Investors sentiment increased to 1.19 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.26, from 0.93 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 43 investors sold ADBE shares while 371 reduced holdings. 116 funds opened positions while 378 raised stakes. 397.86 million shares or 9.47% less from 439.45 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Asset One Com invested in 252,036 shares or 0.36% of the stock. Smith Asset Management Grp LP reported 2.33% of its portfolio in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE). Mufg Americas Holding stated it has 41,100 shares or 0.32% of all its holdings. Tiger Eye Cap Ltd Liability reported 80,040 shares or 5.18% of all its holdings. Tuttle Tactical Mngmt has 11,507 shares for 0.62% of their portfolio. 1,275 are owned by Holt Capital Advisors Limited Liability Dba Holt Capital Prns L P. Hilton Mgmt has 0% invested in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE). Prudential Fin Incorporated has invested 0.5% in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE). Moreover, Long Road Inv Counsel Ltd Llc has 0.88% invested in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE). Forte Capital Ltd Liability Adv stated it has 36,293 shares or 3.48% of all its holdings. South State holds 0.95% of its portfolio in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) for 34,820 shares. The Ohio-based Trust Of Toledo Na Oh has invested 0.12% in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE). Rodgers Brothers holds 0.13% of its portfolio in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) for 1,650 shares. Stratos Wealth Ptnrs Limited invested in 7,977 shares or 0.1% of the stock. Main Street Research, a California-based fund reported 59,911 shares.