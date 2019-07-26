Friess Associates Increases Holding in Dollar Tree (DLTR); Fresh Del Monte Produce (FDP) Share Value Declined While Dean Capital Management Has Trimmed Its Position

Dean Capital Management decreased its stake in Fresh Del Monte Produce Inc (FDP) by 32.47% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Dean Capital Management sold 14,538 shares as the company’s stock declined 15.57% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 30,240 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $817,000, down from 44,778 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Dean Capital Management who had been investing in Fresh Del Monte Produce Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.30 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.18% or $0.57 during the last trading session, reaching $26.77. About 211,511 shares traded. Fresh Del Monte Produce Inc. (NYSE:FDP) has declined 37.53% since July 26, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 41.96% the S&P500. Some Historical FDP News: 01/05/2018 – FRESH DEL MONTE 1Q REV. $1.11B; 01/05/2018 – Correct: Fresh Del Monte 1Q EPS 88c; 07/05/2018 – Fresh Del Monte Produce Acquires Equity Investment In Purple Carrot; 01/05/2018 – Fresh Del Monte 1Q EPS 85c; 07/05/2018 – FRESH DEL MONTE PRODUCE INC – ACQUIRED AN EQUITY INVESTMENT IN PURPLE CARROT, A PLANT-BASED MEAL KIT PROVIDER; 19/04/2018 – DJ Fresh Del Monte Produce Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (FDP); 14/05/2018 – Epoch Investment Partners, Inc. Exits Fresh Del Monte; 07/05/2018 – FRESH DEL MONTE PRODUCE BUYS EQUITY INVESTMENT IN PURPLE CARROT; 15/03/2018 Fresh Del Monte Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 04/04/2018 – Fresh Del Monte Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals

Friess Associates Llc increased its stake in Dollar Tree Inc. (DLTR) by 3.75% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Friess Associates Llc bought 7,876 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.66% with the market. The institutional investor held 217,704 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $22.87M, up from 209,828 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Friess Associates Llc who had been investing in Dollar Tree Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $25.21 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.42% or $0.45 during the last trading session, reaching $106.1. About 1.41M shares traded. Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR) has risen 5.63% since July 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 1.20% the S&P500. Some Historical DLTR News: 07/03/2018 – DOLLAR TREE INC – QTRLY ENTERPRISE SAME-STORE SALES INCREASED 2.4% ON A CONSTANT CURRENCY BASIS; 16/03/2018 – Dollar Tree Appoints Jeffrey Naylor to Board of Directors; 17/05/2018 – Dollar Tree, Inc. to Host First Quarter Earnings Conference Call; 31/05/2018 – DOLLAR TREE INC QTRLY ENTERPRISE SAME-STORE SALES INCREASED 1.4 PCT; 31/05/2018 – DOLLAR TREE INC – DURING QTR, CO OPENED 130 STORES, EXPANDED OR RELOCATED 26 STORES, AND CLOSED 5 STORES; 07/03/2018 – DOLLAR TREE SEES 1Q EPS $1.18 TO $1.25; 07/03/2018 – Dollar Tree Weighs on Discounters — Market Mover; 16/03/2018 – DOLLAR TREE SAYS BOARD AMENDED CO’S BYLAWS TO INCREASE NUMBER OF DIRECTORS TO 13 – SEC FILING; 15/05/2018 – Ivy Adds Dollar Tree, Exits Molson Coors, Cuts Microsemi: 13F; 07/03/2018 – Steve Scalise: Money Growing on Trees: Dollar Tree Raises Wages, Increase Hours, Expand Maternity Leave Because of Tax Cuts an

Dean Capital Management, which manages about $555.00 million and $59.53 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Greenbrier Companies Inc (NYSE:GBX) by 11,287 shares to 30,915 shares, valued at $996,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.08 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.79, from 1.87 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 18 investors sold FDP shares while 34 reduced holdings. 18 funds opened positions while 38 raised stakes. 28.89 million shares or 0.00% more from 28.89 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Eidelman Virant Cap invested in 15,000 shares or 0.28% of the stock. 13,291 are owned by Gotham Asset Mngmt Limited Liability Corporation. Moreover, Eqis Capital Inc has 0.02% invested in Fresh Del Monte Produce Inc. (NYSE:FDP) for 10,920 shares. Aperio Lc invested in 27,809 shares. 22,021 were accumulated by State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement. Sei Invests Communication accumulated 661 shares or 0% of the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc Md has invested 0% in Fresh Del Monte Produce Inc. (NYSE:FDP). Gru has invested 0% in Fresh Del Monte Produce Inc. (NYSE:FDP). Us Bancorp De has 0% invested in Fresh Del Monte Produce Inc. (NYSE:FDP). 6,700 are owned by Commonwealth Savings Bank Of. California Employees Retirement Systems reported 0% in Fresh Del Monte Produce Inc. (NYSE:FDP). Dean Cap reported 1.37% stake. Lsv Asset reported 0% of its portfolio in Fresh Del Monte Produce Inc. (NYSE:FDP). Cwm Limited Liability Com holds 0% in Fresh Del Monte Produce Inc. (NYSE:FDP) or 22 shares. Jacobs Levy Equity Mgmt Incorporated has invested 0.09% in Fresh Del Monte Produce Inc. (NYSE:FDP).

More notable recent Fresh Del Monte Produce Inc. (NYSE:FDP) news were published by: Businesswire.com which released: “Fresh Del Monte Produce to Report Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2018 Financial Results – Business Wire” on February 05, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “10 Stocks To Watch For February 19, 2019 – Benzinga” published on February 19, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Fresh Del Monte Looks Ripe For The Picking At 0.8x Book Value – Seeking Alpha” on November 22, 2018. More interesting news about Fresh Del Monte Produce Inc. (NYSE:FDP) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Microcaps dominate midday movers – Seeking Alpha” published on February 19, 2019 as well as Marketwatch.com‘s news article titled: “Fresh Del Monte’s stock tumbles after dividend suspended – MarketWatch” with publication date: February 20, 2019.

More notable recent Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Nasdaq 100 Movers: DLTR, WYNN – Nasdaq” on April 01, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “Barron’s Picks And Pans: Dollar Tree, Expedia, Nvidia, Prudential And More – Benzinga” published on July 13, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Thursday Sector Laggards: Services, Energy – Nasdaq” on July 18, 2019. More interesting news about Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Dollar Tree (DLTR) Up 2.4% Since Last Earnings Report: Can It Continue? – Nasdaq” published on April 05, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “The Zacks Analyst Blog Highlights: Verizon, McDonald’s, Lockheed Martin, Capital One and Dollar Tree – Nasdaq” with publication date: July 02, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.12 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.13, from 0.99 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 46 investors sold DLTR shares while 189 reduced holdings. 90 funds opened positions while 173 raised stakes. 217.41 million shares or 0.37% more from 216.60 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 16,739 were reported by Private Advisor Group Inc Limited Company. Franklin has 280,009 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. Thrivent Fincl For Lutherans accumulated 25,905 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Benjamin F Edwards And Inc reported 9 shares stake. Tiaa Cref Inv Mngmt Limited Liability holds 0.06% or 768,846 shares in its portfolio. Alliancebernstein Lp holds 0.09% or 1.35M shares. Brown Advisory has 40,084 shares. Tarbox Family Office Inc holds 0% or 52 shares. Farmers And Merchants has 107 shares for 0% of their portfolio. The California-based Aperio Grp Ltd Liability has invested 0.05% in Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR). Olstein Mgmt Lp owns 31,000 shares. Fmr Limited Liability reported 19.20M shares or 0.24% of all its holdings. Oakworth Cap stated it has 0.15% of its portfolio in Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR). 22 are held by Rocky Mountain Advisers Ltd Liability Corporation. Royal London Asset Mngmt Ltd invested in 93,675 shares or 0% of the stock.

Since March 15, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 insider sales for $99,980 activity.