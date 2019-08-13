Friess Associates Increased Its Position in Unitedhealth Group (UNH) by $1.89 Million as Share Price Rose; Xpo Logistics (XPO) Shareholder Cypress Funds Lowered Holding by $4.51 Million

Cypress Funds Llc decreased its stake in Xpo Logistics Inc (XPO) by 20.24% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cypress Funds Llc sold 85,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.52% . The hedge fund held 335,000 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $18.00M, down from 420,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cypress Funds Llc who had been investing in Xpo Logistics Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $6.21 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.74% or $1.8 during the last trading session, reaching $67.39. About 735,106 shares traded. XPO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:XPO) has declined 29.50% since August 13, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 29.50% the S&P500. Some Historical XPO News: 23/03/2018 – Hold XPO Logistics – it’s best in class, says @JimCramer; 03/05/2018 – XPO CEO LOOKING AT TARGEST IN NORTH AMERICA, WESTERN EUROPE; 23/04/2018 – XPO LOGISTICS SAYS TROY COOPER PROMOTED TO PRESIDENT; 31/05/2018 – XPO LOGISTICS INC – PLANS TO INVEST ABOUT $90 MLN IN 770 NEW TRACTORS FOR ITS LESS-THAN-TRUCKLOAD NETWORK IN 2018; 07/03/2018 – CAFC: XPO LOGISTICS WORLDWIDE v. US [RULE 36 JUDGMENT] – Appeal #17-2506 – 2018-03-07; 31/05/2018 – REG-XPO Logistics Plans to Invest Up to $90 Million in Road Fleet in North America; 11/05/2018 – Ontario Teachers Adds Heico, Exits ADP, Cuts XPO Logistics: 13F; 11/04/2018 – REG-XPO Logistics Launches Single-Entry Platform for Multimodal Freight Transportation Solutions; 14/05/2018 – DRIVERS AT XPO IN ERIE, PA SEEK TEAMSTER REPRESENTATION:UNION; 02/04/2018 – XPO Logistics Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals

Friess Associates Llc increased its stake in Unitedhealth Group Inc. (UNH) by 12.93% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Friess Associates Llc bought 7,653 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.36% . The institutional investor held 66,828 shares of the medical specialities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $16.52M, up from 59,175 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Friess Associates Llc who had been investing in Unitedhealth Group Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $236.55 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.63% or $6.4 during the last trading session, reaching $249.6. About 1.73M shares traded. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) has declined 1.90% since August 13, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.90% the S&P500.

Friess Associates Llc, which manages about $1.34 billion and $1.36B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Vocera Communications Inc. (NYSE:VCRA) by 332,130 shares to 30,932 shares, valued at $978,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Foot Locker Inc. (NYSE:FL) by 96,778 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 253,222 shares, and cut its stake in The Tjx Cos. Inc. (NYSE:TJX).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.2 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.10, from 1.1 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 63 investors sold UNH shares while 497 reduced holdings. 146 funds opened positions while 524 raised stakes. 782.62 million shares or 7.34% less from 844.66 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Globeflex LP accumulated 0.19% or 3,691 shares. Aspen Investment Mngmt has invested 0.14% in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH). Abner Herrman Brock Limited Liability holds 53,073 shares. Intersect Llc holds 0.19% or 1,795 shares. Vestor Cap Limited holds 2.56% or 56,585 shares. Richard Bernstein Advisors Limited holds 0.43% of its portfolio in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) for 53,095 shares. 15,188 were accumulated by Mader And Shannon Wealth Management. Howe & Rusling Inc accumulated 57,798 shares. Signaturefd Ltd Company holds 0.13% of its portfolio in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) for 6,364 shares. St Germain D J Company Inc has invested 0.33% in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH). Rock Springs Mngmt Ltd Partnership invested in 591,000 shares. Mufg Americas Corporation owns 54,628 shares. The New York-based Samlyn Cap Limited Liability has invested 1.71% in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH). Charles Schwab Invest Mgmt has 4.47 million shares for 0.71% of their portfolio. Meiji Yasuda Life Ins reported 1.02% stake.

Since May 1, 2019, it had 2 insider buys, and 0 sales for $6.14 million activity. Another trade for 20,000 shares valued at $4.64M was made by WICHMANN DAVID S on Friday, May 3.