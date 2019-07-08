Friess Associates Holds Holding in Northern Oil And Gas (NOG); Osterweis Capital Management Increases Stake in Bio Techne (TECH)

Osterweis Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Bio Techne Corp (TECH) by 20.18% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Osterweis Capital Management Inc bought 7,545 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.04% with the market. The hedge fund held 44,935 shares of the biological products (no diagnostic substances) company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.92M, up from 37,390 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Osterweis Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Bio Techne Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $8.15B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.88% or $1.89 during the last trading session, reaching $212.92. About 2,359 shares traded. Bio-Techne Corporation (NASDAQ:TECH) has risen 29.42% since July 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.99% the S&P500. Some Historical TECH News: 10/04/2018 – Bio-Techne at Deutsche Bank Health Care Conference May 8; 21/05/2018 – Bio-Techne Presenting at UBS Conference Tomorrow; 02/05/2018 – Bio-Techne 3Q Adj EPS $1.21; 14/03/2018 – Bio-Techne Launches MimEX™ Gl, an Accessible 3-D Cell Culturing Platform for the Gastrointestinal Tract; 07/05/2018 – Bio-Techne at Deutsche Bank Health Care Conference Tomorrow; 24/04/2018 – Bio-Techne Names Kim Kelderman as Pres, Diagnostics and Genomics; 14/03/2018 Bio-Techne Launches MimEX™ GI, an Accessible 3-D Cell Culturing Platform for the Gastrointestinal Tract; 30/05/2018 – Bio-Techne Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals

Friess Associates Llc increased its stake in Northern Oil And Gas Inc. (NOG) by 127.76% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Friess Associates Llc bought 1.11M shares as the company’s stock declined 6.20% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 1.99M shares of the energy company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.44 million, up from 871,700 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Friess Associates Llc who had been investing in Northern Oil And Gas Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $761.18M market cap company. The stock decreased 1.77% or $0.035 during the last trading session, reaching $1.945. About 362,466 shares traded. Northern Oil and Gas, Inc. (NYSEMKT:NOG) has risen 2.71% since July 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 1.72% the S&P500. Some Historical NOG News: 26/04/2018 – NORTHERN OIL AND GAS INC – DEAL FOR $40 MLN IN CASH; 19/03/2018 – NOG SEES 1Q AVG DAILY PRODUCTION INCREASING BY 5%-6% VS 4Q ’17; 07/05/2018 – NORTHERN OIL AND GAS INC – QTRLY TOTAL REVENUE $66.6 MLN VS $65.8 MLN; 17/05/2018 – Fintel Insider Buying Report: Northern Oil And Gas, Inc. (NOG), VIVUS, Inc. (VVUS), And Others; 24/05/2018 – Northern Oil And Gas, Inc. Announces Executive Officer Team; Michael Reger Named Chief Executive Officer And Nicholas O’Grady Named Chief Financial Officer; 26/04/2018 – Northern Oil Sees Deal Closing in Approximately 40 Day; 19/03/2018 NORTHERN OIL AND GAS – INTENDS TO USE NET PROCEEDS FROM THIS OFFERING TO CONTINUE TO PURSUE ACQUISITION OPPORTUNITIES, TO FUND ITS DRILLING PROGRAM; 24/05/2018 – NORTHERN OIL AND GAS NAMES NICHOLAS O’GRADY CFO; 19/03/2018 – Northern Oil and Gas, Inc. Provides First Quarter Update and Increases 2018 Production Guidance; 07/05/2018 – Northern Oil and Gas at Louisiana Energy Conference May 29

Investors sentiment increased to 1.23 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.25, from 0.98 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 18 investors sold TECH shares while 90 reduced holdings. 45 funds opened positions while 88 raised stakes. 34.57 million shares or 6.09% less from 36.81 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Jane Street Grp Inc Ltd holds 0% in Bio-Techne Corporation (NASDAQ:TECH) or 1,461 shares. Creative Planning invested in 0% or 1,785 shares. Tygh Capital Mgmt owns 62,927 shares for 2.2% of their portfolio. Cullen Frost Bankers invested in 17 shares or 0% of the stock. Stephens Ar holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Bio-Techne Corporation (NASDAQ:TECH) for 1,986 shares. Bryn Mawr owns 5,928 shares or 0.06% of their US portfolio. Millennium Llc holds 210,031 shares or 0.06% of its portfolio. The Kansas-based Mariner Ltd Company has invested 0.08% in Bio-Techne Corporation (NASDAQ:TECH). Sit Inv Assocs stated it has 6,125 shares. 274,317 were accumulated by Segall Bryant Hamill Ltd Limited Liability Company. Renaissance Technology Lc invested in 0.09% or 490,320 shares. Paradigm Asset Limited Liability reported 150 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Tdam Usa Inc has 0.12% invested in Bio-Techne Corporation (NASDAQ:TECH) for 8,538 shares. Eagle Asset Mngmt holds 48,636 shares or 0.05% of its portfolio. Massachusetts Finance Services Ma reported 855,625 shares.

Osterweis Capital Management Inc, which manages about $1.62B and $1.60 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Air Lease Corp (NYSE:AL) by 13,129 shares to 757,918 shares, valued at $26.03M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Blue Bird Corp (NASDAQ:HCAC) by 48,930 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 2.39 million shares, and cut its stake in Inspire Med Sys Inc.