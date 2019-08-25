Friess Associates Holding in Cisco Systems (CSCO) Lifted by $1.82 Million as Share Value Declined; Mount Lucas Management LP Upped Its Position in Valero Energy (VLO) by $1.07 Million as Stock Value Declined

Friess Associates Llc increased its stake in Cisco Systems Inc. (CSCO) by 12.93% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Friess Associates Llc bought 34,267 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.32% . The institutional investor held 299,267 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $16.16 million, up from 265,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Friess Associates Llc who had been investing in Cisco Systems Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $199.53 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 3.26% or $1.57 during the last trading session, reaching $46.61. About 25.88 million shares traded or 18.70% up from the average. Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) has risen 31.37% since August 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 31.37% the S&P500. Some Historical CSCO News: 10/05/2018 – Former Cisco CEO John Chambers Joins Bloom Energy Board of Directors; 12/04/2018 – Cisco Appoints Mark Garrett to Board of Directors; 23/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – Cisco warns of major potential hack in Ukraine; 20/03/2018 – Checkmarx Names Bernd Leger Chief Marketing Officer; 13/05/2018 – Sonic Foundry Announces Migration Program for Cisco TCS and Former Polycom RealPresence Media Suite Customers; 22/03/2018 – Tech Trader: Cisco Systems Moving Too Slowly to Recurring Revenue, Says BMO; 03/05/2018 – Tech Data Expands Cisco Partner Enablement Framework to Accelerate Profitable Growth for U.S. Partners; 16/05/2018 – Cisco drops despite earnings beat; 01/05/2018 – Cisco Presenting at Cowen Conference May 30; 15/03/2018 – DNB Nordic Technology Adds SAP, Exits IBM, Buys More Cisco

Mount Lucas Management Lp increased its stake in Valero Energy Corp (VLO) by 15.23% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mount Lucas Management Lp bought 12,696 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.04% . The institutional investor held 96,060 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.15M, up from 83,364 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mount Lucas Management Lp who had been investing in Valero Energy Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $30.74B market cap company. The stock decreased 4.18% or $3.24 during the last trading session, reaching $74.18. About 3.51 million shares traded or 8.99% up from the average. Valero Energy Corporation (NYSE:VLO) has declined 27.30% since August 25, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 27.30% the S&P500. Some Historical VLO News: 30/04/2018 – The combined company that would leapfrog Valero Energy as the largest U.S. refiner by capacity; 19/04/2018 – VALERO TEXAS CITY REFINERY BLAST HAPPENED ON A UNIT: OFFICIAL; 26/04/2018 – Valero Texas City begins gasoline unit work while fixing alky unit; 19/04/2018 – CITY, NEIGHBORING REFINERY FIRE DEPARTMENTS ASKED TO ASSIST AT VALERO TEXAS CITY REFINERY; 28/03/2018 – Texas Emissions: 281217 – VALERO PARTNERS PORT ARTHUR; 23/04/2018 – Trump’s revenge: U.S. oil floods Europe, hurting OPEC and Russia; 26/04/2018 – Valero plans second coker at Port Arthur refinery; 14/05/2018 – VALERO BUYS PURE BIOFUELS DEL PERU; 08/03/2018 – DOT STB: Case Title: VALERO MARKETING AND SUPPLY COMPANY AND VALERO RAIL PARTNERS, LLC V. UNION PACIFIC RAILROAD COMPANY; 19/04/2018 – VLO: Wtf is going on??

Investors sentiment increased to 1.19 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.35, from 0.84 in 2018Q4.

Mount Lucas Management Lp, which manages about $1.44B and $604.35 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Kohls Corp (NYSE:KSS) by 166,598 shares to 142,268 shares, valued at $9.78 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Real Estate Select Sect Spdr by 429,513 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 338,978 shares, and cut its stake in Progressive Corp (NYSE:PGR).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.83 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.08, from 0.91 in 2018Q4.

