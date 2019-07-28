Friess Associates Has Upped Its Dine Brands Global (DIN) Stake by $314,587; Valuation Rose; Cadence Capital Management Stake In Holly Energy Partners LP (HEP) Was Increased

Friess Associates Llc increased its stake in Dine Brands Global Inc. (DIN) by 8.23% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Friess Associates Llc bought 3,457 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.76% with the market. The institutional investor held 45,443 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.15 million, up from 41,986 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Friess Associates Llc who had been investing in Dine Brands Global Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.59 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.22% or $0.2 during the last trading session, reaching $90.78. About 292,967 shares traded. Dine Brands Global, Inc. (NYSE:DIN) has risen 26.56% since July 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 22.13% the S&P500. Some Historical DIN News: 12/03/2018 – IHOP® Restaurants Kicks Off Breakfast-For-A-Year Sweepstakes As Part Of 60th Anniversary Celebration; 07/03/2018 IHOP® Restaurants Unveils Limited Edition PancakeWear For Spring 2018; 07/05/2018 – Dine Brands Global, Inc. Appoints Thomas Song As Chief Financial Officer; 02/05/2018 – Dine Brands Global Backs Previous FY18 Guidance; 07/05/2018 – DINE BRANDS GLOBAL, NAMES THOMAS SONG AS CFO; 07/05/2018 – Thomas Song Joins Dine Brands Global From Choice Hotel; 02/05/2018 – Dine Brands Global 1Q Adj EPS $1.11; 07/05/2018 – Dine Brands Global, Inc. Recognized by CIO as one of the CIO 100 Award Winners; 02/05/2018 – Dine Brands Global 1Q Rev $188.2M; 25/04/2018 – DINE BRANDS GLOBAL INC DIN.N : MAXIN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $95 FROM $87

Cadence Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Holly Energy Partners LP (HEP) by 13.24% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cadence Capital Management Llc bought 16,900 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.13% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 144,565 shares of the energy company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.90 million, up from 127,665 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cadence Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Holly Energy Partners LP for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.99 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.31% or $0.38 during the last trading session, reaching $28.4. About 273,641 shares traded or 109.68% up from the average. Holly Energy Partners, L.P. (NYSE:HEP) has declined 5.42% since July 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 9.85% the S&P500. Some Historical HEP News: 21/05/2018 – Gilead’s Harvoni Falls After 2-Wk Rise, Epclusa Declines: Hep-C; 01/05/2018 – HOLLY ENERGY PARTNERS TO CONSTRUCT TRUCK LOADING RACK IN ORLA; 26/03/2018 – Gilead’s Epclusa Rises After 1-Wk Fall, Harvoni Advances: Hep-C; 27/04/2018 – NATHAN MILLER – URGE DESTINATION MATERNITY SHAREHOLDERS TO VOTE “FOR” ELECTION OF HOLLY ALDEN, CHRISTOPHER MORGAN TO SERVE AS DIRECTORS – SEC FILING; 30/04/2018 – AbbVie’s Mavyret Rises After 1-Wk Fall, Epclusa Advances: Hep-C; 23/04/2018 – Gilead’s Harvoni Falls For 3rd Wk, Mavyret Declines: Hep-C; 20/04/2018 – DJ Holly Energy Partners LP, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (HEP); 08/03/2018 MASTER DRILLING SEES FY HEPS 146.6C-167.6C VS 210C Y/Y; 18/04/2018 – Rose Walker Adds Transactional, Corporate Attorney Holly Clarke; 12/04/2018 – ALTRON SEES FY HEPS 132C–146C VS 72.2C Y/Y

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.25 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.11, from 1.36 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 29 investors sold DIN shares while 54 reduced holdings. 41 funds opened positions while 63 raised stakes. 17.88 million shares or 1.97% less from 18.24 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Victory Mgmt Inc invested in 835,712 shares. Us State Bank De stated it has 1,202 shares. Cubist Systematic Strategies Ltd Liability Com holds 0.03% or 9,994 shares. Tower Rech Capital Llc (Trc) invested 0% of its portfolio in Dine Brands Global, Inc. (NYSE:DIN). 37,892 are held by Deutsche Bancorp Ag. Metropolitan Life Ins Ny reported 12,359 shares. Proshare Advisors Ltd Liability Corporation reported 0% of its portfolio in Dine Brands Global, Inc. (NYSE:DIN). Laurion Cap Mgmt Limited Partnership holds 0.01% or 5,701 shares in its portfolio. 170,822 were reported by Parametric Portfolio Assoc Ltd Liability Company. Nordea Invest Mgmt Ab reported 61,809 shares stake. Principal Grp has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Dine Brands Global, Inc. (NYSE:DIN). 4,435 are owned by Gsa Capital Prtn Limited Liability Partnership. Amalgamated Commercial Bank holds 0.01% or 2,681 shares. Sei Investments owns 34,574 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. First Tru Ltd Partnership accumulated 53,325 shares.

Friess Associates Llc, which manages about $1.34B and $1.36 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Limelight Networks Inc. (NASDAQ:LLNW) by 460,194 shares to 102,685 shares, valued at $332,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Establishment Labs Holdings In by 51,470 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 177,186 shares, and cut its stake in The Lovesac Co..

Investors sentiment increased to 1.15 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.24, from 0.91 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 9 investors sold HEP shares while 25 reduced holdings. 19 funds opened positions while 20 raised stakes. 31.02 million shares or 2.98% less from 31.98 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Mcgowan Gru Asset Mgmt invested 1.16% in Holly Energy Partners, L.P. (NYSE:HEP). Tiedemann Ltd accumulated 454,163 shares. Synovus Fincl Corporation has 0% invested in Holly Energy Partners, L.P. (NYSE:HEP) for 1,576 shares. Credit Suisse Ag has invested 0% in Holly Energy Partners, L.P. (NYSE:HEP). Winslow Evans Crocker holds 0.04% in Holly Energy Partners, L.P. (NYSE:HEP) or 4,676 shares. Jpmorgan Chase & reported 1.00 million shares. Cullen Frost Bankers holds 0.02% in Holly Energy Partners, L.P. (NYSE:HEP) or 23,400 shares. Morgan Stanley stated it has 0% in Holly Energy Partners, L.P. (NYSE:HEP). Royal Comml Bank Of Canada has 0% invested in Holly Energy Partners, L.P. (NYSE:HEP). Kings Point Capital owns 2,000 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Citadel Advsrs Limited Co reported 11,455 shares. Cadence Capital Mgmt Ltd Liability Corp has invested 0.35% in Holly Energy Partners, L.P. (NYSE:HEP). The Oklahoma-based Pinnacle Holdg has invested 0% in Holly Energy Partners, L.P. (NYSE:HEP). Hightower Advsrs Limited Liability Co reported 0.03% stake. Monetary Group holds 8,600 shares.

Cadence Capital Management Llc, which manages about $4.62 billion and $1.11B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Biospecifics Technologies Co (NASDAQ:BSTC) by 16,281 shares to 37,196 shares, valued at $2.32M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD) by 1,950 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 25,518 shares, and cut its stake in Hd Supply Hldgs Inc (NASDAQ:HDS).