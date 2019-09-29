Friess Associates Has Trimmed Stake in Amazon.Com (AMZN) by $12.49 Million; Montag A & Associates Upped Its Position in Euronet Worldwide (EEFT) by $518,448 as Stock Rose

Friess Associates Llc decreased its stake in Amazon.Com Inc. (AMZN) by 27.71% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Friess Associates Llc sold 6,600 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.34% . The institutional investor held 17,217 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $32.60M, down from 23,817 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Friess Associates Llc who had been investing in Amazon.Com Inc. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $853.50B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.83% or $14.39 during the last trading session, reaching $1725.45. About 3.84 million shares traded or 14.32% up from the average. Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has risen 4.92% since September 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.92% the S&P500. Some Historical AMZN News: 29/05/2018 – TP-Link® Brings Archer A7 Dual Band Family Wi-Fi Router to Amazon; 10/05/2018 – Techmeme: Sources: Amazon’s Alexa division has a “health & wellness” team of over a dozen people, focusing on areas like; 29/03/2018 – Trump Renews Amazon Criticism After Aide Denies Policy Changes; 03/05/2018 – Sprouts ended its 18-month delivery partnership with Amazon effective May 1; 18/05/2018 – Zachary Goldfarb: SCOOP: Trump personally — and repeatedly — urged Postmaster General to double rates on Amazon…; 28/03/2018 – Trump is determined to take down Amazon – and it could be terrible news for HQ2; 17/05/2018 – NECN: Amazon Has Finished Visiting the 20 Contenders for Its New HQ; 25/05/2018 – Amazon-Killer Ocado Needs to Execute — Barrons.com; 01/05/2018 – Jeff Bezos pictures humanity as a two-planet species in the near future; 30/03/2018 – Barron’s: Walmart and Humana: Another Shot at Amazon?

Montag A & Associates Inc increased its stake in Euronet Worldwide Inc (EEFT) by 14.19% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Montag A & Associates Inc bought 3,086 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.11% . The institutional investor held 24,835 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $4.18 million, up from 21,749 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc who had been investing in Euronet Worldwide Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $7.83B market cap company. The stock decreased 3.66% or $5.45 during the last trading session, reaching $143.64. About 412,483 shares traded or 1.05% up from the average. Euronet Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:EEFT) has risen 70.99% since September 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 70.99% the S&P500. Some Historical EEFT News: 07/05/2018 – EURONET WORLDWIDE INC – ULSTER BANK TO CONTINUE TO OPERATE ITS OWN BRAND ESTATE OF ATMS; 24/04/2018 – EURONET SEES 2Q ADJ EPS $1.32, EST. $1.25; 24/04/2018 – EURONET 1Q REV. $550.5M, EST. $536.0M; 07/05/2018 – EURONET BUYS EASYCASH, EXPANDS PRESENCE IN IRELAND; 25/04/2018 – Euronet Acquires Innova Tax Free Group And Expands Its Merchant Acquiring Offering In Europe; 24/04/2018 – Euronet Worldwide 1Q Adj EPS 73c; 07/05/2018 – Euronet Acquires Easycash And Expands Presence In Ireland; 15/05/2018 – Capital Group Companies Buys New 1.8% Position in Euronet; 24/04/2018 – Euronet Worldwide 1Q EPS 49c; 25/04/2018 – Euronet acquires lnnova Tax Free Group and Expands its Merchant Acquiring Offering in Europe

More notable recent Euronet Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:EEFT) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Is Euronet Worldwide, Inc.’s (NASDAQ:EEFT) 19% ROE Better Than Average? – Yahoo Finance” on July 19, 2019, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “Euronet Worldwide Prices â‚¬600 million Senior Notes Offering – GlobeNewswire” published on May 17, 2019, Globenewswire.com published: “Ria Money Transfer Expands Domestic Payout With Walmart – GlobeNewswire” on May 01, 2019. More interesting news about Euronet Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:EEFT) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “Euronet Worldwide Reports First Quarter 2019 Financial Results – GlobeNewswire” published on April 29, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Should You Be Worried About Insider Transactions At Euronet Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:EEFT)? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: August 05, 2019.

Montag A & Associates Inc, which manages about $1.25 billion and $1.12B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ciena Corporation (NYSE:CIEN) by 22,242 shares to 37,732 shares, valued at $1.55 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Chevron Texaco Corp (NYSE:CVX) by 11,813 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 96,177 shares, and cut its stake in International Business Machs C (NYSE:IBM).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.95 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.10, from 1.05 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 30 investors sold EEFT shares while 126 reduced holdings. 58 funds opened positions while 90 raised stakes. 46.76 million shares or 35.44% less from 72.42 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Amp Capital Limited owns 3,486 shares. Mackay Shields Ltd Liability Company invested in 67,672 shares. Oak Ridge Llc accumulated 1.68% or 144,557 shares. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement reported 0.03% in Euronet Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:EEFT). Montag A Associates reported 24,835 shares. The Delaware-based Riverhead Management Ltd Company has invested 0.04% in Euronet Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:EEFT). Sit Invest Incorporated holds 0.27% in Euronet Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:EEFT) or 51,975 shares. Van Berkom And has 755,658 shares. Asset Mngmt One Com Ltd has invested 0.01% in Euronet Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:EEFT). 7,133 were accumulated by State Of Wisconsin Investment Board. Vident Invest Advisory Limited Co reported 3,669 shares. Psagot Invest House Limited invested in 0.01% or 1,800 shares. Envestnet Asset Management owns 36,289 shares. Amalgamated Natl Bank owns 0.04% invested in Euronet Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:EEFT) for 11,048 shares. Brahman Cap invested in 111,846 shares or 1.79% of the stock.

Analysts await Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $4.60 earnings per share, down 20.00% or $1.15 from last year’s $5.75 per share. AMZN’s profit will be $2.28B for 93.77 P/E if the $4.60 EPS becomes a reality. After $5.22 actual earnings per share reported by Amazon.com, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -11.88% negative EPS growth.

More notable recent Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “Chart Pro On Microsoft: ‘Watch Out’ If Stock Hits $155 – Benzinga” on September 20, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “2 Top Small-Cap Stocks to Buy Right Now – Nasdaq” published on September 28, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Amazon adds mobile gaming Prime perks – Seeking Alpha” on September 20, 2019. More interesting news about Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Donate to U.S. Presidential candidates through Alexa – Seeking Alpha” published on September 18, 2019 as well as Investorplace.com‘s news article titled: “Amazon Stock Is as Cheap as Apple Stock – Investorplace.com” with publication date: September 27, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.46 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.09, from 1.55 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 44 investors sold AMZN shares while 570 reduced holdings. 149 funds opened positions while 747 raised stakes. 266.06 million shares or 0.56% more from 264.58 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Sfmg Ltd invested in 1,649 shares. Kemnay Advisory has invested 9% of its portfolio in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Huntington Savings Bank reported 49,636 shares. Hsbc Public Limited holds 1.41% or 392,791 shares. Stevens First Principles Invest owns 50 shares for 0.06% of their portfolio. Edgewood Management Ltd Llc invested 3.76% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). The Maine-based Davis R M has invested 1.09% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). B Riley Wealth Management holds 1.85% or 6,370 shares in its portfolio. Bangor Bancorporation holds 0.33% of its portfolio in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) for 981 shares. Investec Asset Management Ltd holds 1.64% or 648,507 shares. B & T Dba Alpha reported 2,459 shares. Gamble Jones Investment Counsel has 10,374 shares. Bristol John W And New York stated it has 3.73% of its portfolio in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Reliant Investment Llc has 2,006 shares for 2.87% of their portfolio. Robecosam Ag accumulated 1,115 shares.