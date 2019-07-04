Friess Associates Has Trimmed Limelight Networks (LLNW) Stake by $1.38 Million; Portland General Elec (POR) Stock Rose While Vista Capital Partners Raised Position

Vista Capital Partners Inc increased its stake in Portland General Elec (POR) by 83.76% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Vista Capital Partners Inc bought 18,211 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.33% with the market. The institutional investor held 39,952 shares of the central company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.07M, up from 21,741 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Vista Capital Partners Inc who had been investing in Portland General Elec for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $4.93 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.19% or $0.65 during the last trading session, reaching $55.14. About 191,403 shares traded. Portland General Electric Company (NYSE:POR) has risen 30.43% since July 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 26.00% the S&P500. Some Historical POR News: 27/04/2018 – Portland General Electric 1Q EPS 72c; 19/04/2018 – DJ Portland General Electric Company, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (POR); 14/05/2018 – Fuller & Thaler Adds Portland General, Exits G-III Apparel: 13F; 27/04/2018 – Portland General Electric 1Q Rev $493M; 22/05/2018 – PORTLAND GENERAL ELECTRIC – ISSUES REQUEST FOR PROPOSALS SEEKING ADDITIONAL 100 AVERAGE MEGAWATTS OF RENEWABLE POWER GENERATING RE; 27/04/2018 – PORTLAND GENERAL ELECTRIC CO POR.N – QTRLY TOTAL REVENUES $495 MLN VS $530 MLN; 05/04/2018 – Puget Energy strategic suitors try for a full buyout; 14/05/2018 – Fuller & Thaler Asset Buys 3.3% Position in Portland General; 25/04/2018 – PORTLAND GENERAL ELECTRIC BOOSTS DIV; 25/04/2018 – Portland General Electric Raises Dividend to 36.25c Vs. 34c

Friess Associates Llc decreased its stake in Limelight Networks Inc. (LLNW) by 81.76% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Friess Associates Llc sold 460,194 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.04% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 102,685 shares of the miscellaneous company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $332,000, down from 562,879 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Friess Associates Llc who had been investing in Limelight Networks Inc. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $297.55 million market cap company. The stock decreased 4.78% or $0.13 during the last trading session, reaching $2.59. About 400,600 shares traded. Limelight Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:LLNW) has declined 45.54% since July 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 49.97% the S&P500. Some Historical LLNW News: 02/04/2018 – LIMELIGHT NETWORKS – CO, AKAMAI TECHNOLOGIES ALSO AGREED TO LICENSE CERTAIN PATENTS TO ONE ANOTHER AS PART OF SETTLEMENT; 19/04/2018 – Limelight Networks Sees 2018 Rev $198M-$202M; 19/04/2018 – LIMELIGHT NETWORKS INC – RAISING 2018 REVENUE, GROSS MARGIN, NON-GAAP EARNINGS PER SHARE, AND ADJUSTED EBITDA GUIDANCE; 19/04/2018 – Limelight Networks, Inc. vs Akamai Technologies, Inc. | Terminated-Settled | 04/19/2018; 02/04/2018 – Limelight Networks and Akamai Technologies Settle All Outstanding Legal Disputes; 27/03/2018 – Limelight Health Quoting Technology Integrates with Covered California Marketplace; 19/04/2018 – Limelight Networks Sees 2018 EPS 7c-EPS 11c; 28/03/2018 – New Research from Limelight Networks Shows Traditional Sports Viewership is at Risk as Millennials Switch Their Attention to Esports; 02/04/2018 – LIMELIGHT NETWORKS & AKAMAI TECHNOLOGIES SETTLE ALL OUTSTANDING; 28/03/2018 – EDGEWARE’S CDN SELECTOR TO ADD SUPPORT FOR LIMELIGHT AND AWS CLOUDFRONT DELIVERY NETWORKS

Friess Associates Llc, which manages about $1.34 billion and $1.36 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Pixelworks Inc. (NASDAQ:PXLW) by 170,147 shares to 374,795 shares, valued at $1.47 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Dine Brands Global Inc. (NYSE:DIN) by 3,457 shares in the quarter, for a total of 45,443 shares, and has risen its stake in Deckers Outdoor Corp. (NYSE:DECK).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.1 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.32, from 1.42 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 15 investors sold LLNW shares while 33 reduced holdings. 16 funds opened positions while 37 raised stakes. 76.67 million shares or 2.38% less from 78.54 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Tower Research Cap Ltd Liability (Trc) holds 1,004 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Quantitative Systematic Strategies Limited Liability Corp holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Limelight Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:LLNW) for 14,708 shares. Moreover, Citigroup has 0% invested in Limelight Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:LLNW). Gru holds 70,676 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Friess Associates Lc reported 0.02% of its portfolio in Limelight Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:LLNW). Barclays Pcl stated it has 142,639 shares. Wellington Management Group Limited Liability Partnership has invested 0% of its portfolio in Limelight Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:LLNW). Arrowstreet Ltd Partnership holds 1.22M shares. Wells Fargo & Comm Mn has invested 0% of its portfolio in Limelight Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:LLNW). Vanguard Gp invested in 0% or 5.42M shares. Wasatch reported 1.64M shares. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage Sa holds 0% or 22,945 shares in its portfolio. Acadian Asset Management Llc owns 284,393 shares. Canada Pension Plan Board reported 11,287 shares. Millennium Mgmt Lc invested in 0% or 163,883 shares.

Analysts await Limelight Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:LLNW) to report earnings on July, 17 after the close. They expect $-0.04 earnings per share, down 500.00% or $0.05 from last year’s $0.01 per share. After $-0.07 actual earnings per share reported by Limelight Networks, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -42.86% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.22 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.20, from 1.42 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 24 investors sold POR shares while 92 reduced holdings. 41 funds opened positions while 100 raised stakes. 80.64 million shares or 0.50% less from 81.04 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. First Republic Investment Management Inc invested in 440,361 shares or 0.12% of the stock. Stone Ridge Asset Limited Liability Corp has invested 0.02% in Portland General Electric Company (NYSE:POR). Birch Hill Inv Advisors Limited Liability reported 0.04% stake. Moreover, Bailard Inc has 0.07% invested in Portland General Electric Company (NYSE:POR). 182,300 were accumulated by Nordea Mgmt Ab. New York-based Neuberger Berman Gru Limited Com has invested 0% in Portland General Electric Company (NYSE:POR). Vista Cap Prtn stated it has 39,952 shares. Strs Ohio invested in 34,300 shares or 0.01% of the stock. 321,335 are owned by Foundry Prtn Ltd Com. Balyasny Asset Mgmt Ltd Co holds 58,875 shares. Invesco Ltd invested in 0.01% or 843,549 shares. Lazard Asset Mgmt Limited Liability holds 0% or 21,160 shares in its portfolio. Bowling Port Mngmt Ltd Liability Company reported 42,630 shares or 0.35% of all its holdings. Millennium Management Limited Liability Com holds 465,603 shares. Baker Ellis Asset Mgmt Lc accumulated 18,540 shares.

Vista Capital Partners Inc, which manages about $735.87M and $485.93M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Schwab U.S. Reit Fund (SCHH) by 26,096 shares to 27,722 shares, valued at $1.23M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Schwab U.S. Broad Market Fund (SCHB) by 68,366 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 30,375 shares, and cut its stake in Vanguard Value Index Fund (VTV).