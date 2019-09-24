Friess Associates Has Trimmed By $5.62 Million Its Mobile Mini (MINI) Position; Cabot Oil & Gas (COG) Sentiment Is 1.27

Cabot Oil & Gas Corp (COG) investors sentiment decreased to 1.27 in 2019 Q2. It’s down -0.04, from 1.31 in 2019Q1. The ratio turned negative, as 232 investment professionals opened new or increased equity positions, while 183 sold and decreased positions in Cabot Oil & Gas Corp. The investment professionals in our database now possess: 386.33 million shares, down from 404.36 million shares in 2019Q1. Also, the number of investment professionals holding Cabot Oil & Gas Corp in top ten equity positions decreased from 7 to 4 for a decrease of 3. Sold All: 44 Reduced: 139 Increased: 161 New Position: 71.

Friess Associates Llc decreased Mobile Mini Inc. (MINI) stake by 55.04% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Friess Associates Llc sold 187,437 shares as Mobile Mini Inc. (MINI)’s stock declined 6.32%. The Friess Associates Llc holds 153,091 shares with $4.66 million value, down from 340,528 last quarter. Mobile Mini Inc. now has $1.50B valuation. The stock increased 0.09% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $33.61. About 320,864 shares traded. Mobile Mini, Inc. (NASDAQ:MINI) has declined 18.56% since September 24, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 18.56% the S&P500. Some Historical MINI News: 20/04/2018 – MOBILE MINI 1Q REV. $140.7M, EST. $133.2M; 20/04/2018 – Mobile Mini 1Q Rev $140.7M; 20/04/2018 – MOBILE MINI INC – EXPECT TO SEE STRONG YEAR-OVER-YEAR TOP LINE GROWTH AND EXPANDED MARGINS FOR REMAINDER OF 2018; 19/04/2018 – DJ Mobile Mini Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (MINI); 20/04/2018 – Mobile Mini 1Q EPS 33c; 20/04/2018 – Mobile Mini 1Q Adj EPS 33c; 06/03/2018 Mobile Mini Non-Deal Roadshow Set By SunTrust for Mar. 13-14; 20/04/2018 – MOBILE MINI 1Q ADJ EPS 33C, EST. 34C; 20/04/2018 – MOBILE MINI SEES STRONG YEAR-OVER-YEAR TOP LINE GROWTH; 20/04/2018 – MOBILE MINI INC MINI.O SETS QUARTERLY CASH DIVIDEND OF $0.25/SHR

Investors sentiment increased to 1.87 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.54, from 1.33 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 14 investors sold MINI shares while 33 reduced holdings. 21 funds opened positions while 67 raised stakes. 41.80 million shares or 3.78% less from 43.45 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Pacific Mgmt holds 53,976 shares or 0.38% of its portfolio. United Services Automobile Association reported 234,398 shares stake. 14,022 were reported by Oppenheimer Asset. Strs Ohio has 0.02% invested in Mobile Mini, Inc. (NASDAQ:MINI) for 120,000 shares. Vanguard Gp Inc, Pennsylvania-based fund reported 4.91 million shares. Mutual Of America Management Lc, New York-based fund reported 1,617 shares. Millennium Mngmt Ltd Liability invested in 254,720 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Parkside Retail Bank Trust, Missouri-based fund reported 124 shares. Us Bank De holds 0% or 15,227 shares. Washington-based Parametric Assoc Ltd Liability Corporation has invested 0% in Mobile Mini, Inc. (NASDAQ:MINI). Management Va, a Virginia-based fund reported 296,490 shares. D E Shaw And holds 0.01% in Mobile Mini, Inc. (NASDAQ:MINI) or 254,350 shares. Ubs Asset Mngmt Americas has invested 0% of its portfolio in Mobile Mini, Inc. (NASDAQ:MINI). Thrivent For Lutherans invested in 0% or 35,056 shares. Geode Cap Mngmt Ltd Liability Corporation invested in 0% or 588,374 shares.

Friess Associates Llc increased Pluralsight Inc. stake by 89,759 shares to 208,712 valued at $6.33M in 2019Q2. It also upped The Lovesac Co. stake by 52,000 shares and now owns 115,394 shares. Astrazeneca Plc Spons Adr (NYSE:AZN) was raised too.

Analysts await Mobile Mini, Inc. (NASDAQ:MINI) to report earnings on October, 18. They expect $0.50 EPS, up 19.05% or $0.08 from last year’s $0.42 per share. MINI’s profit will be $22.34M for 16.81 P/E if the $0.50 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.41 actual EPS reported by Mobile Mini, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 21.95% EPS growth.

Analysts await Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation (NYSE:COG) to report earnings on October, 25. They expect $0.30 earnings per share, up 25.00% or $0.06 from last year’s $0.24 per share. COG’s profit will be $125.52 million for 14.95 P/E if the $0.30 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.35 actual earnings per share reported by Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -14.29% negative EPS growth.

Stelliam Investment Management Lp holds 64.05% of its portfolio in Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation for 11.28 million shares. Cabot owns 362,606 shares or 5.74% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Cambrian Capital Limited Partnership has 4.36% invested in the company for 116,922 shares. The Florida-based Intrepid Capital Management Inc has invested 3.72% in the stock. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc., a Pennsylvania-based fund reported 171,431 shares.

The stock decreased 0.99% or $0.18 during the last trading session, reaching $17.94. About 4.16 million shares traded. Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation (COG) has declined 15.71% since September 24, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 15.71% the S&P500. Some Historical COG News: 19/03/2018 – KKR & Co: Closed on Acquisition of Cabot Oil Eagle Ford Assets for $765M; 27/04/2018 – CABOT OIL & GAS CORP – REAFFIRMED FULL-YEAR CAPITAL BUDGET OF $950 MLN; 14/03/2018 – Oil majors give in to investors with share buyback spree; 27/04/2018 – Cabot Oil & Gas 1Q Adj EPS 28c; 19/03/2018 – KKR Expands Position in Eagle Ford With $765 Million Cabot Deal; 06/03/2018 – CABOT CLOSED ON CERTAIN REMAINING EAGLE FORD SHALE PROPERTIES; 11/05/2018 – Citadel Adds Cabot Oil, Exits MSC Industrial, Cuts Comcast: 13F; 27/04/2018 – CABOT OIL & GAS CORP QTRLY DAILY EQUIVALENT PRODUCTION OF 1,884 MLN CUBIC FEET EQUIVALENT (MMCFE) PER DAY; 27/04/2018 – Cabot Oil & Gas 1Q Net $117.2M; 02/05/2018 – Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation Declares Dividend