Friess Associates Has Raised Stake in Heritage Crysal Clean (HCCI) by $521,100; Verisk Analytics (VRSK) Holder Triple Frond Partners Cut Holding by $35.61 Million

Friess Associates Llc increased its stake in Heritage Crysal Clean Inc. (HCCI) by 47.36% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Friess Associates Llc bought 19,300 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.43% . The institutional investor held 60,048 shares of the basic industries company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.65 million, up from 40,748 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Friess Associates Llc who had been investing in Heritage Crysal Clean Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $598.06 million market cap company. The stock decreased 2.05% or $0.54 during the last trading session, reaching $25.8. About 8,753 shares traded. Heritage-Crystal Clean, Inc (NASDAQ:HCCI) has risen 19.62% since August 19, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 19.62% the S&P500. Some Historical HCCI News: 26/04/2018 – Heritage-Crystal Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 21/04/2018 DJ Heritage-Crystal Clean Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (HCCI); 09/05/2018 – Heritage-Crystal Short-Interest Ratio Rises 15% to 8 Days; 02/05/2018 – Heritage-Crystal Clean 1Q Loss/Shr 1c; 02/05/2018 – Heritage-Crystal Clean 1Q Rev $83.1M; 30/05/2018 – Analysis: Positioning to Benefit within Aldeyra Therapeutics, Freightcar America, Bank of Hawaii, Heritage-Crystal Clean, Amedi

Triple Frond Partners Llc decreased its stake in Verisk Analytics Inc (VRSK) by 71.89% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Triple Frond Partners Llc sold 267,767 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.46% . The institutional investor held 104,718 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $13.93 million, down from 372,485 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Triple Frond Partners Llc who had been investing in Verisk Analytics Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $25.89B market cap company. The stock increased 0.92% or $1.44 during the last trading session, reaching $158.32. About 249,036 shares traded. Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK) has risen 38.66% since August 19, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 38.66% the S&P500. Some Historical VRSK News: 03/05/2018 – Moody’s Upgrades Verisk’s Senior Unsecured Rating To Baa2; Outlook Stable; 19/04/2018 – Westfield Streamlines Commercial Lines Underwriting Through New Verisk and Duck Creek Technologies Integration; 01/05/2018 – VERISK 1Q ADJ EPS CONT OPS 94C, EST. 94C; 26/04/2018 – REG-Verisk Announces Operating Segment Change Effective for the Quarter Ended March 31, 2018; 15/03/2018 – Verisk Launches SmartSource Prefill to Streamline Property Insurance Quoting; 13/03/2018 – AER Study Reveals Extreme Winter Weather Is Strongly Related to Arctic Warmth; 06/03/2018 Verisk Projects Written Premium for Commercial Cyber Liability to Reach $6.2B by 2020; 16/04/2018 – Verisk Analytics Group President Nana Banerjee to Resign; 01/05/2018 – Verisk Analytics 1Q Rev $581M

Investors sentiment increased to 1.32 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.14, from 1.18 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 33 investors sold VRSK shares while 149 reduced holdings. 73 funds opened positions while 168 raised stakes. 148.33 million shares or 1.59% less from 150.73 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Captrust Fincl Advsrs owns 806 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Germany-based Dekabank Deutsche Girozentrale has invested 0.08% in Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK). Blackrock stated it has 0.07% in Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK). National Pension holds 0.1% in Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK) or 191,000 shares. Conestoga Llc has 6,877 shares. Quantitative Systematic Strategies Ltd Com has invested 0.34% in Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK). Moreover, Trust Communication Of Vermont has 0% invested in Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK). Bokf Na holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK) for 3,426 shares. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board accumulated 25,198 shares or 0.07% of the stock. Congress Asset Management Ma owns 456,025 shares or 0.79% of their US portfolio. 3.58M are owned by Baillie Gifford & Co. Lenox Wealth reported 647 shares. United Kingdom-based Gulf Retail Bank (Uk) has invested 0.09% in Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK). Barrett Asset Llc holds 2.12% in Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK) or 236,756 shares. Neuberger Berman Grp Limited Com reported 1.80M shares or 0.29% of all its holdings.

