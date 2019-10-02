Friess Associates Has Raised Quinstreet (QNST) Stake by $602,385; As Kaiser Aluminum Com Par $ (KALU) Shares Rose, Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co Has Decreased Its Holding by $5.41 Million

Friess Associates Llc increased its stake in Quinstreet Inc. (QNST) by 12.2% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Friess Associates Llc bought 40,159 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.96% . The institutional investor held 369,279 shares of the miscellaneous company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $5.85M, up from 329,120 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Friess Associates Llc who had been investing in Quinstreet Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $598.35 million market cap company. The stock increased 0.34% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $11.74. About 110,722 shares traded. QuinStreet, Inc. (NASDAQ:QNST) has risen 19.34% since October 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 19.34% the S&P500. Some Historical QNST News: 11/04/2018 – QuinStreet: EBITDA Is Expected to Be Greater Than 8%; 06/03/2018 QuinStreet Company Marketing Set By Stephens Inc. for Mar. 13; 11/04/2018 – $QNST’s CEO, CFO, and a longtime large backer started to sell shares in the past few months, after holding for years when the stock was much lower. That says a lot about how overvalued shares have become; 20/04/2018 – DJ QuinStreet Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (QNST); 25/04/2018 – QuinStreet Raises Full Fiscal 2018 Rev Growth Outlook to at Least 30%; 09/05/2018 – QuinStreet at East Coast IDEAS Investor Conference Tomorrow; 11/04/2018 – QuinStreet Responds to Recent Short Seller Report and Stk Activity; 11/04/2018 – We’re short $QNST. Report available at; 11/04/2018 – Quote from one former $QNST employee: “It’s just not the cleanest style of online marketing. You end up dealing with a lot of shady people.” 3/7; 30/05/2018 – QuinStreet To Meet with Investors in Toronto and Montreal

Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co decreased its stake in Kaiser Aluminum Corp Com Par $ (KALU) by 38.95% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co sold 55,798 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.02% . The institutional investor held 87,447 shares of the metal fabrications company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $8.54 million, down from 143,245 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co who had been investing in Kaiser Aluminum Corp Com Par $ for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.54B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.85% or $1.82 during the last trading session, reaching $96.43. About 20,117 shares traded. Kaiser Aluminum Corporation (NASDAQ:KALU) has declined 12.74% since October 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 12.74% the S&P500. Some Historical KALU News: 26/03/2018 – Kaiser Permanente and Tim Shriver Kick Off 100 Day Countdown to 2018 Special Olympics USA Games; 25/04/2018 – KAISER ALUMINUM 1Q ADJ EPS $1.60, EST. $1.54; 18/05/2018 – Healthcare Leader Kaiser Permanente Joins U.S. Mayors And CEOs To Call For Increased Federal Funding For Affordable Housing; 25/04/2018 – KAISER ALUMINUM REAFFIRMS FORECAST; 08/05/2018 – Kaiser Permanente Northwest Engages Medial EarlySign for Development of AI-Based, Patient-Specific Treatment Prioritization; 10/04/2018 – Kaiser Aluminum Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 25/04/2018 – KAISER ALUMINUM CORP – QTRLY VALUE ADDED REVENUE $203 MLN VS $204 MLN; 25/04/2018 – NJ Senate Dems: VITALE REACTS TO KAISER FAMILY FOUNDATION HEALTH INSURANCE ANALYSIS; 24/05/2018 – Kaiser Permanente Researchers Develop New Models for Predicting Suicide Risk; 25/04/2018 – KAISER-NEW DEFENSE BUDGET, INCREASED DEMAND FROM U.S. ALLIES STRENGTHENS 2018 OUTLOOK FOR F-35 JOINT STRIKE FIGHTER, F/A-18 SUPER HORNET, OTHERS

More notable recent Kaiser Aluminum Corporation (NASDAQ:KALU) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “Earnings Scheduled For April 23, 2019 – Benzinga” on April 23, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Why Kaiser Aluminum (KALU) is a Great Dividend Stock Right Now – Yahoo Finance” published on September 26, 2019, Globenewswire.com published: “Kaiser Aluminum Corporation Reports First Quarter 2019 Financial Results – GlobeNewswire” on April 23, 2019. More interesting news about Kaiser Aluminum Corporation (NASDAQ:KALU) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Why You Might Be Interested In Kaiser Aluminum Corporation (NASDAQ:KALU) For Its Upcoming Dividend – Yahoo Finance” published on July 19, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Is Kaiser Aluminum (NASDAQ:KALU) A Risky Investment? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: September 10, 2019.

Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co, which manages about $1.89B and $1.08 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Conocophillips Com (NYSE:COP) by 68,983 shares to 199,501 shares, valued at $12.17M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Vera Bradley Inc Com (NASDAQ:VRA) by 44,879 shares in the quarter, for a total of 278,081 shares, and has risen its stake in Helix Energy Solutions Grp Inc (NYSE:HLX).

Analysts await Kaiser Aluminum Corporation (NASDAQ:KALU) to report earnings on October, 16. They expect $1.93 earnings per share, up 34.97% or $0.50 from last year’s $1.43 per share. KALU’s profit will be $30.88M for 12.49 P/E if the $1.93 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.40 actual earnings per share reported by Kaiser Aluminum Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 37.86% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.99 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.26, from 1.25 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 20 investors sold KALU shares while 57 reduced holdings. 23 funds opened positions while 53 raised stakes. 14.57 million shares or 1.75% less from 14.83 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Great West Life Assurance Can invested 0% in Kaiser Aluminum Corporation (NASDAQ:KALU). Nuveen Asset Management Limited Liability Company invested in 163,849 shares or 0.01% of the stock. 2,772 are held by Balyasny Asset Mngmt Ltd. Texas Permanent School Fund holds 10,946 shares. Tarbox Family Office reported 15 shares. 8,635 are owned by Shell Asset. New York State Teachers Retirement System stated it has 0% in Kaiser Aluminum Corporation (NASDAQ:KALU). Credit Suisse Ag holds 0% or 11,987 shares. Robecosam Ag holds 0.7% in Kaiser Aluminum Corporation (NASDAQ:KALU) or 170,000 shares. Kempen Capital Mgmt Nv holds 0.33% of its portfolio in Kaiser Aluminum Corporation (NASDAQ:KALU) for 39,154 shares. 13,106 are held by Pub Employees Retirement Of Ohio. Gam Ag stated it has 0.04% of its portfolio in Kaiser Aluminum Corporation (NASDAQ:KALU). Moreover, Signaturefd Limited Liability Corporation has 0% invested in Kaiser Aluminum Corporation (NASDAQ:KALU) for 14 shares. New York State Common Retirement Fund reported 31,620 shares. Ubs Asset Management Americas owns 15,400 shares for 0% of their portfolio.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.21, from 1.21 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 24 investors sold QNST shares while 51 reduced holdings. 23 funds opened positions while 52 raised stakes. 46.93 million shares or 2.77% more from 45.67 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. United Kingdom-based Artemis Mgmt Ltd Liability Partnership has invested 0.13% in QuinStreet, Inc. (NASDAQ:QNST). Earnest Ltd Liability owns 794,113 shares or 0.11% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Jpmorgan Chase And has 0% invested in QuinStreet, Inc. (NASDAQ:QNST) for 84,527 shares. Ubs Asset Management Americas Incorporated, a Illinois-based fund reported 38,474 shares. Thrivent Fincl For Lutherans holds 0% in QuinStreet, Inc. (NASDAQ:QNST) or 30,478 shares. Parkside Retail Bank & Tru invested 0% in QuinStreet, Inc. (NASDAQ:QNST). 121,650 are held by Rhumbline Advisers. Cortina Asset Ltd Limited Liability Company, Wisconsin-based fund reported 243,441 shares. Par Capital holds 1.77M shares or 0.47% of its portfolio. Victory Capital Inc has invested 0.07% in QuinStreet, Inc. (NASDAQ:QNST). State Of Tennessee Treasury Department has invested 0% in QuinStreet, Inc. (NASDAQ:QNST). Mason Street Ltd Liability holds 13,058 shares. Globeflex Capital Ltd Partnership has 0.15% invested in QuinStreet, Inc. (NASDAQ:QNST). 80 were accumulated by Meeder Asset Mgmt. Services Automobile Association has 0% invested in QuinStreet, Inc. (NASDAQ:QNST).