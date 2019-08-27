Friess Associates Has Raised By $2.23 Million Its Northern Oil And Gas (NOG) Position; Last Week CONMED (CNMD) Coverage

Among 3 analysts covering CONMED (NASDAQ:CNMD), 3 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. CONMED has $11000 highest and $92 lowest target. $100.33’s average target is -0.12% below currents $100.45 stock price. CONMED had 5 analyst reports since March 29, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The company was maintained on Thursday, August 1 by Stifel Nicolaus. The firm earned “Overweight” rating on Thursday, August 22 by Piper Jaffray. The rating was maintained by Barclays Capital with “Overweight” on Monday, April 15. See CONMED Corporation (NASDAQ:CNMD) latest ratings:

22/08/2019 Broker: Piper Jaffray Old Rating: Neutral New Rating: Overweight Old Target: $88.0000 New Target: $110.0000 Upgrade

01/08/2019 Broker: Stifel Nicolaus Rating: Buy Old Target: $97.0000 New Target: $99.0000 Maintain

18/04/2019 Broker: Stifel Nicolaus Rating: Buy New Target: $95 Initiates Coverage On

15/04/2019 Broker: Barclays Capital Old Rating: Overweight New Rating: Overweight Old Target: $85 New Target: $92 Maintain

29/03/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Buy Upgrade

Friess Associates Llc increased Northern Oil And Gas Inc. (NOG) stake by 127.76% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Friess Associates Llc acquired 1.11M shares as Northern Oil And Gas Inc. (NOG)’s stock declined 34.68%. The Friess Associates Llc holds 1.99 million shares with $5.44 million value, up from 871,700 last quarter. Northern Oil And Gas Inc. now has $737.33M valuation. The stock increased 6.32% or $0.11 during the last trading session, reaching $1.85. About 6.61 million shares traded or 2.46% up from the average. Northern Oil and Gas, Inc. (NYSEMKT:NOG) has declined 52.63% since August 27, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 52.63% the S&P500. Some Historical NOG News: 21/04/2018 – DJ Northern Oil and Gas Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (NOG); 19/03/2018 – Northern Oil and Gas, Inc. Announces Public Offering of Common Stk; 04/04/2018 – LAUNCHED EQUITY OFFERINGS: ICPT, NOG, RPAI; 24/05/2018 – Northern Oil Names Brandon Elliott President, Oper Chie; 24/05/2018 – Northern Oil Names Chad Allen Accounting Chie; 07/05/2018 – NORTHERN OIL AND GAS INC – QTRLY TOTAL OIL, NATURAL GAS AND NGL SALES $78.8 MLN VS $48.8 MLN; 24/05/2018 – Northern Oil and Gas, Inc. Announces Executive Officer Team; Michael Reger Named Chief Executive Officer and Nicholas O’Grady Named Chief Financial Officer; 18/05/2018 – Northern Oil & Gas Enters Amended Governance Agreement With Shareholder TRT Holdings; 07/05/2018 – Northern Oil 1Q Rev $66.6M; 24/05/2018 – NORTHERN OIL AND GA NAMES MICHAEL REGER CEO

Friess Associates Llc decreased Vocera Communications Inc. (NYSE:VCRA) stake by 332,130 shares to 30,932 valued at $978,000 in 2019Q1. It also reduced Neuronetics Inc. stake by 177,301 shares and now owns 63,983 shares. The Lovesac Co. was reduced too.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.78 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.27, from 1.51 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 11 investors sold CONMED Corporation shares while 54 reduced holdings. 40 funds opened positions while 76 raised stakes. 38.12 million shares or 43.61% more from 26.54 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Royal Bancorporation Of Canada holds 0% of its portfolio in CONMED Corporation (NASDAQ:CNMD) for 14,050 shares. State Street Corp, Massachusetts-based fund reported 998,514 shares. Gam Hldgs Ag reported 4,468 shares. 31,300 were reported by Morgan Stanley. 3,000 were accumulated by Fruth Investment Mgmt. Parallax Volatility Advisers Lp invested in 2,600 shares or 0% of the stock. Prudential Fin invested in 158,314 shares or 0.02% of the stock. Citadel Lc holds 221,862 shares. Millennium Mgmt Ltd Liability Corp reported 0.04% in CONMED Corporation (NASDAQ:CNMD). Wendell David Associate holds 0.03% of its portfolio in CONMED Corporation (NASDAQ:CNMD) for 2,625 shares. Point72 Asset Mgmt Lp invested 0.28% in CONMED Corporation (NASDAQ:CNMD). The New York-based Prelude Lc has invested 0% in CONMED Corporation (NASDAQ:CNMD). Los Angeles Capital Mgmt Equity stated it has 0.03% in CONMED Corporation (NASDAQ:CNMD). Piedmont holds 0.02% or 6,489 shares. 739 were reported by Mutual Of America Capital Mngmt Lc.